Union Mutual Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform in Two-Way Implementation

Solution accelerated by Guidewire makes payment process more convenient for agents, policyholders

FOLSOM, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Union Mutual, a Vermont-based personal and commercial insurance company, has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This is part of an overall effort to streamline and transform the carrier's customer experience. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow All-in-One, cloud-based system, will enable Union Mutual and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay® and PremiumPay® products from One Inc.

First established in 1874, Union Mutual Companies have been a quality insurance provider for nearly 150 years. From what started as a fire insurance company in Vermont, the carrier has expanded regionally with several personal and commercial product lines available. Union Mutual will continue to focus on maintaining long-term relationships with its policyholders and agents.

The partnership with One Inc will further reinforce Union Mutual's position in the competitive regional market and harmonize their payments infrastructure, making payment processes a more cohesive and seamless experience for both inbound and outbound digital payments.

"Our integration with One Inc's suite of payments products will now build a strong digital infrastructure for Union Mutual to deploy next-generation technology," said Jennifer Galfetti, CFO and Treasurer at Union Mutual. "Union Mutual is fully committed to using innovative solutions to monitor and improve the customer experience. Leveraging the One Inc Digital Payments Platform will help us take another step into modernizing and strengthening our customer relationships and experiences at all stages of the payments process."

"Union Mutual is embracing innovation, and One Inc's Digital Payments Platform, delivered via Guidewire, is a crucial tool to help digitize its payments system," said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. "We are honored that Union Mutual has chosen our best-in-class payments platform to help their team stay at the forefront of innovation for insurers."

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing the customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Union Mutual

Union Mutual of Vermont Companies, founded in 1874, is a property casualty insurance group consisting of Union Mutual Fire Insurance and New England Guaranty Insurance Company Inc., both based in Montpelier, Vermont; and Community Mutual Insurance Company, based in Latham, New York. The three companies write a total of $190 million in direct premium annually through independent agents throughout New England and New York, and are all rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

