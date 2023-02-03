UNION OF AMERICAN PHYSICIANS & DENTISTS FILES PETITION FOR UNIONIZATION AT COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF SNOHOMISH COUNTY

EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of healthcare providers at Community Health Center of Snohomish County, the Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) filed a petition for union election on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The petition was filed with Region 19 of the National Labor Relations Board that will enable doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to decide whether to form a union. The filing enables providers to hold a union election in the coming weeks.

"These providers want a voice in improving the delivery of quality healthcare in Snohomish County because they are on the front lines of delivering that care," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, president of the UAPD. "Providers feel they are being shut out of those key decisions, and that is not good for the thousands of patients who rely on them."

In response to hospitals and healthcare networks overworking their employees and making decisions on their behalf without consulting them, providers are moving to unionize. Forming a union gives providers a voice over their working conditions and find common ground with their employer to better serve their community.

The union maintains offices in Federal Way, Washington, and represents providers at MultiCare Health's Auburn Medical Center and Indigo Urgent Care Clinics.

About Union of American Physicians & Dentists

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized doctors and providers since 1972. With 5,000 members and growing in California, New Mexico, and the state of Washington, UAPD is the largest union of licensed doctors and advanced practice clinicians in the nation. Members work for state and county government, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com.

