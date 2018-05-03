Union of Concerned Scientists: Clean, Efficient Vehicles Aren't Just Good for Drivers and the Climate--They Boost the Economy

The standards, introduced in 2012, have been remarkably successful in delivering cleaner cars year after year. This policy has already saved drivers nearly $58 billion at the pump, and automakers have successfully met the standards while seeing some of their best sales years in history. The EPA's own research—supported by hundreds of pages of analysis and independent studies—shows that automakers can meet the standards in a cost-effective way, thanks to innovative technologies that weren't even foreseen when the standards were put in place. And building cleaner cars will keep America's auto manufacturing competitive in the global market.

So why is EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt so anxious to roll back these standards back undermine all the progress we've made? Citing auto industry trade groups, Pruitt insists these standards will hurt employment. But a new study by Synapse Energy Economics, Inc. suggests that argument doesn't stand up to scrutiny. In fact, by spurring new investments in technology and helping consumers save money at the pump, these standards create jobs and boost the economy.

According to the study, the standards have real economic benefits:

They will add more than 100,000 jobs in 2025 and more than 250,000 in 2035.

They will increase gross domestic product by more than $13 billion in 2025 and more than $16 billion in 2035.

in 2025 and more than in 2035. They will put an additional $40 billion in the pockets of drivers by 2025, rising to $90 billion by 2035.

"If they choose to unravel these standards, the administration would be ignoring the facts," said Don Anair, the research and deputy director of the Clean Vehicles Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "They'd be putting the progress we've made at risk and leaving drivers to bear the cost. These standards are working, and all the evidence shows they will continue to succeed. We need to keep moving forward to make sure America's drivers – and our economy - can continue to benefit."

The facts are clear. Cleaner cars cut pollution, save drivers money, advance technology and build a stronger economy. Undoing vehicle standards sets America back.

