Union One Launches National Member Valued Programs Campaign

Expanded platform gives more than 3 million union households access to Member Valued Programs (MVP), including Mortgage Advantage, Tuition Reduction, Legacy Vault, and other member support solutions

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union One today announced the national launch of its Member Valued Programs, or MVP, campaign, expanding its platform beyond income protection to help unions deliver broader financial support and life planning solutions to members and their families.

The MVP campaign reflects Union One's focus on solving real problems for union members and creating practical solutions that strengthen the value of union membership. Developed through research, strategic partner evaluation, and collaboration with union leadership across multiple crafts and industries, the expanded platform is designed to support members not only when illness or injury interrupts income, but also at other defining moments in life, including homeownership, education planning, retirement transition, and family preparedness.

Through the rollout, more than 3 million union households that already have access to Union One's voluntary income protection programs will begin gaining access to a broader suite of support solutions. At the center of the expansion is Mortgage Advantage, a home readiness platform that helps members see the real costs of buying, selling, and borrowing, while providing education, planning tools, and clearer pathways to more affordable homeownership. In markets and organizations where these programs have already been introduced, Members have reported meaningful financial savings through lower mortgage payments and, in some cases, monthly savings that exceeded the cost of their union dues. "These programs are about solving real problems for union members and creating more ways for unions to deliver value where it matters most," said Andrew Haley, President of Union One. "Mortgage Advantage brings that to life. It helps members make smarter decisions, better understand the true cost of homeownership, and in many cases create meaningful monthly savings. Member Valued Programs help unions deliver real value to members and families at the moments in life that matter most."

In addition to Mortgage Advantage, the expanded Member Valued Programs platform includes several no cost member programs designed to deliver value across multiple stages of life, including:

Tuition Reduction Program , a no cost program designed to help union families reduce the cost of higher education through access to tuition savings opportunities and education support resources





, a no cost program designed to help union families reduce the cost of higher education through access to tuition savings opportunities and education support resources Legacy Vault , a no cost secure digital vault that allows members to store important personal and family documents, designate a beneficiary, and provide that beneficiary with access when a qualifying life event occurs





, a no cost secure digital vault that allows members to store important personal and family documents, designate a beneficiary, and provide that beneficiary with access when a qualifying life event occurs Medicare Gap Bridge Program, created to support early retirees as they navigate the period between retirement and Medicare eligibility

Together, these programs build on Union One's income protection offerings to create a broader member support platform designed to deliver value beyond the workplace and beyond the paycheck. As the campaign rolls out nationally, Union One is working directly with union leadership to introduce these programs in a way that strengthens member engagement, reinforces the value of union membership, and keeps the union at the center of the relationship.

About Union One

Union One, headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois, is a national consulting and benefits administration firm focused on building and servicing member valued programs for labor unions. The company develops practical, scalable solutions that help unions deliver financial protection, financial wellness, and meaningful support to members and their families. For more information, visit www.unionone.com

SOURCE Union One