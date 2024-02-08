Union Pacific Announces Appointment of Andrew Brady to Vice President-External Relations, Retirement of Printz Bolin

News provided by

Union Pacific Railroad

08 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad has appointed Andrew Brady to vice president-External Relations, following Printz Bolin's retirement at the end of February.

Based in Union Pacific's Washington, D.C., office, Brady is responsible for communicating inside the Beltway about national and state-specific industry issues and projects, including economic and safety regulation, passenger rail, security and labor. He previously served as Union Pacific's assistant vice president-External Relations. Prior to joining the railroad five years ago, Brady was assistant vice president-Government Affairs at the Association of American Railroads. He also served in various roles in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2016, after beginning his career in the Congressional and Public Affairs division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Bolin was appointed Union Pacific's vice president-External Relations in 2018, promoting and defending the railroad's interests as the primary liaison between elected officials, key Congressional committees and Executive Branch agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation and Surface Transportation Board. He joined Union Pacific in 1991, holding various roles with the railroad after serving as a senior staff member in the U.S House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

"Printz's experience and relationship-building with elected officials and regulators were invaluable to Union Pacific," said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena. "I'm thankful for his contributions and looking forward to Andrew's leadership in D.C."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 
www.facebook.com/unionpacific
www.twitter.com/unionpacific

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad

Also from this source

Union Pacific Named to Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

Union Pacific Named to Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

Union Pacific Railroad is among Fortune magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time in 22 years and is the highest ranked...
Union Pacific Railroad Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Union Pacific Railroad Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) was recently named to both the World and North American Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2023. Union ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.