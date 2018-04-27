Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America's Backyard

OMAHA, Neb., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific's history with the national parks started with creating iconic western parks like Yellowstone, Zion, Grand Canyon and Death Valley, when the railroad provided access to pristine landscapes that were otherwise virtually impossible to visit. Union Pacific today announced a new commitment to help preserve our nation's most unique and inspiring spaces with its multi-year, $3 million partnership with the National Park Foundation for the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement.

"Union Pacific transported early park-goers to adventures out west," said Scott Moore, Union Pacific senior vice president of Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "Today, we deliver the goods Americans use every day to our nation's busiest cities and quietest towns, passing through rugged, beautiful landscapes. We traverse America's backyard, and we want the next generation to explore it."

Through its partnership with the National Park Foundation, Union Pacific will build on its legacy, encouraging young adventurers to explore America's national parks. Union Pacific's partnership supports the National Park Foundation's Open OutDoors for Kids program, which connects kids to parks. The railroad's support will provide national park experiences for thousands of students across the 23 states where Union Pacific operates. National park field trips encourage students to develop a sense of adventure while educating youth about science, history, conservation, and their role in protecting national and local treasures.

"If given the choice between reading about Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, or seeing the geyser and taking a breath of fresh, mountain air, there's no comparison," Moore said. "We want this partnership to cultivate lifelong connections between people and parks."

"Union Pacific's support enables kids across the country to explore their local national parks," said Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation. "These national park experiences are unforgettable and instill a desire to discover more."

Union Pacific encourages all generations, especially the younger generation and their families to visit www.findyourpark.com to explore what national parks and activities are in their own backyard.

Over the coming months, Union Pacific will highlight these beautiful landscapes, historic sites and cultural resources in a number of ways. Details will be published at www.up.com/ExploreAmericasBackyard and on the company's social media channels using #ExploreAmericasBackyard, #FindYourPark and #EncuentraTuParque.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service's 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America's National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

