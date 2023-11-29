Union Pacific Announces New Phoenix Terminal Connecting Southwest U.S. Markets with International Ports in Southern California

Union Pacific Corporation

29 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

New service offers a sustainable, fast rail option that takes trucks off the road, reducing emissions on California and Arizona highways

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad announced plans today to open a new international intermodal terminal in the heart of Phoenix, providing customers a sustainable rail option between ocean ports in the Los Angeles Basin and the nation's fast-growing Southwest region.

The new terminal, owned and operated by Union Pacific, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. It will be established in Union Pacific's downtown rail yard, with capacity to grow to meet customer demand.

"We are excited to offer regional shippers and receivers in Arizona a fast, sustainable rail option to move product into and out of Southern California that is cost competitive and removes trucks from our nation's congested highways, with an ability to expand offerings and grow in the future," said Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President – Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific.

The new facility will open with drayage support provided by Duncan & Son Lines, a family-owned logistics firm in Buckeye, Arizona, that primarily focuses on international container drayage from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

"Duncan and Son Lines is proud to be working with Union Pacific on this innovative rail solution, which will give our customers another service option to reduce truck emissions," said David Duncan, Vice President of Operations at Duncan & Son Lines.

The new terminal further expands Union Pacific's intermodal footprint, which is the largest in North America with the most direct services from coast to coast.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com

