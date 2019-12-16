OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific recently completed Positive Train Control (PTC) implementation, activating its final track segment. The technology is now implemented on all the company's federally mandated rail lines, including required passenger train routes. Union Pacific will continue working with partner railroads on their interoperability efforts, ensuring seamless operation onto the company's tracks.

PTC is designed to prevent four specific types of incidents:

Positive Train Control calculates train stopping distances and prompts locomotive engineers to slow down. The system automatically stops trains if engineers do not respond in a timely manner, preventing certain accidents caused by human error. Union Pacific Completes Positive Train Control Implementation; Interoperability Efforts Continue

Train-to-train collisions

Derailments caused by excessive speed

Accidents that can occur if trains are routed down the incorrect track

Unauthorized train movements on tracks undergoing maintenance

PTC will not prevent incidents involving pedestrians or vehicles.

"PTC is one of the biggest rail industry breakthroughs, designed to keep our crews and communities safer through technology," said Greg Richardson, Union Pacific general director-Operating Systems and Practices. "While Union Pacific began its first PTC operations nearly four years ago, we have now completed our initial implementation and continue supporting other railroads in our mutual efforts to achieve interoperability and safely operate on our rail lines."

PTC monitors trains based on a custom analysis of specific factors, including weight, location, speed and a five-mile look down the track. Locomotive engineers respond to computer screen messages, prompting them to take action, such as slowing down. If they do not respond in a timely manner, PTC automatically stops the train.

Union Pacific currently hosts 25 freight and passenger railroads, which must achieve PTC interoperability by December 2020. Sixteen of these railroads are compliant, encompassing 85% of Union Pacific's interoperable PTC train miles. While the company's PTC infrastructure is in operation, Union Pacific continues working with its remaining partner railroads, which are expected to take necessary steps to reach interoperability by mid-2020.

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

