Union Pacific Corporation Announces 10% Dividend Increase for Second Quarter 2021

OMAHA, Neb., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the company's common shares by 10% to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record May 28, 2021. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.

"I am pleased to report our dividend increase," said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This increase is consistent with the financial guidance outlined at our recent Investor Day to target a dividend payout ratio of 45%."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

