Union Pacific Corporation Announces 10 Percent Dividend Increase for Third Quarter 2019

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company's common shares by 10 percent to 97 cents per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record August 30, 2019. This marks Union Pacific's fifth dividend increase in the past eight quarters. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 120 consecutive years.

"The dividend increase demonstrates our continued confidence in Union Pacific's ability to grow cash returns for our shareholders," said Rob Knight, Union Pacific chief financial officer. "This is consistent with our current financial guidance to maintain a dividend payout ratio between 40 and 45 percent."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

