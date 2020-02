Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 8:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Grande Lakes, Fla.

Interested investors may view the presentation and listen to a live webcast through our website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter on Union Pacific's Investors website.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

