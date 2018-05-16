Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

OMAHA, Neb., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Knight, chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in New York City, N.Y.

Interested investors may view the presentation and listen to a live Internet webcast through our website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter on Union Pacific's Investors website.

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix includes Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

