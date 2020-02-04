Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address Investor Conferences in February

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) executives will address the following investor conferences in February:

Stifel 2020 Transportation & Logistics Conference – Miami Beach, Fla.

Jennifer Hamann – Chief Financial Officer

February 11, 2020 , at 1:25 p.m. ET

View presentation and listen to live Internet webcast at www.up.com/investor



Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link

Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2020 – Miami Beach, Fla.

Lance Frtiz – Chairman, President & CEO & Jennifer Hamann – Chief Financial Officer

February 19, 2020 , at 8:35 a.m. ET

View presentation and listen to live Internet webcast at www.up.com/investor



Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link

Replays of the audio webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live events on Union Pacific's Investors website.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

