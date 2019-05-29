Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address Investor Conferences in June

News provided by

Union Pacific

May 29, 2019, 08:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) executives will address the following investor conferences in June:

  • UBS 5th Annual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – New York, N.Y.
    • Rob Knight – Chief Financial Officer
    • June 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET
    • View presentation and listen to live Internet webcast at www.up.com/investor
    • Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link
  • Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit – Chicago, Ill.
    • Jennifer Hamann – Senior Vice President - Finance
    • June 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET
    • View presentation and listen to live Internet webcast at www.up.com/investor
    • Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link

Replays of the audio webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live events on Union Pacific's Investors website.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

SOURCE Union Pacific

Related Links

http://www.up.com

Also from this source

Union Pacific Recreates Historic Steam Meet, Commemorating 150th...

Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address Investor...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address Investor Conferences in June

News provided by

Union Pacific

May 29, 2019, 08:00 ET