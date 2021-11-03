Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Fritz, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Kenny Rocker, executive vice president marketing and sales, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

