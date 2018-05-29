Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

OMAHA, Neb., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today released its 2017 Building America Report, demonstrating its commitment to operate a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible rail network. This is Union Pacific's ninth annual sustainability report detailing the company's progress toward its social, economic and environmental initiatives.

"Union Pacific's sustainability approach requires engaging with our four key stakeholder groups to understand their evolving needs, ultimately creating competitive advantages for customers, job stability for employees, solid returns for our shareholders, and economic strength and improved quality of life in the 7,000 communities where we operate," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud of the work we accomplished in 2017 and are inspired to continue carrying out our company's mission of service."

Union Pacific uses the Global Reporting Initiative's global sustainability reporting standards as a guide to report its most material social responsibility issues including: Economic Impact, Operating Safely, Strengthening Our Communities, Engaging Employees and Preserving the Environment. Key accomplishments outlined in this year's report include:

Economic Impact

Announced plans to build a $550 million rail yard near Hearne, Texas , the largest capital investment in a single facility in the railroad's 155-year history.

Nearly six percent more of our critical suppliers purchased goods and services from minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, demonstrating their support of Union Pacific's diversity initiatives.

Operating Safely

Achieved the best employee safety performance for the third consecutive year.



Increased rail safety awareness through a digital campaign, reaching more than 34 million people.

Strengthening Our Communities

Redesigned the company's charitable giving program to support three primary philanthropic pillars: safety, workforce development and community spaces.



Supported more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations and donated $18.4 million to community efforts.

to community efforts. Engaging Employees

Launched Innovation Station , an idea pipeline open to all employees encouraging continuous improvement and innovative thought.

Unveiled UP No. 1943 The Spirit, Union Pacific's commemorative locomotive honoring the nation's armed forces, and the men and women filling its ranks.

Preserving the Environment

Received an A- rating on the CDP's Climate Change Survey, Union Pacific's 10 th consecutive year of submitting climate change data.

Delivered the company's best-ever fuel consumption rate, improving 1.7 percent, compared to the 0.8 percent improvement in 2016.

To learn more about Union Pacific's sustainability goals and initiatives, and view the entire 2017 Building America Report, visit www.up.com.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

