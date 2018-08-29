Union Pacific Focuses on Rail Safety Week Community Partnerships

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A person or vehicle is hit by a train approximately every three hours in the United States. Union Pacific, Safe Kids Worldwide and local organizations across the railroad's 23 states are planning efforts to change the sobering statistic during National Rail Safety Week, Sept. 23-29.

Watch what happens when a rushed driver is tempted to beat a train https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1oxp1FsdYM.

Union Pacific's community-based partnerships educate pedestrians and drivers about the safest ways to cross railroad tracks.

"Train accidents involving pedestrians and drivers are preventable and Union Pacific's year-round community partnerships help educate pedestrians and drivers about the safest ways to cross railroad tracks," said Rod Doerr, Union Pacific vice president and chief safety officer. "We are excited to announce this year's National Rail Safety Week initiatives include launching programs with Safe Kids Worldwide and a host of local organizations coming together to encourage safe behavior."

Union Pacific's Rail Safety Week initiatives will provide safety information including the following tips for drivers and pedestrians.

Always expect a train and look both ways before crossing.

Only cross the tracks at designated railroad crossings, located where the street intersects with the tracks.

Never walk between the rails or areas that are not designated crossings.

Avoid distractions including loud music, texting or talking on cell phones when crossing the railroad tracks.

Stay away from trains and other railroad property including trestles, yards and equipment.

Call the phone number posted at the crossing or 911 to report unsafe behavior on the tracks.

More information about Union Pacific's rail safety programs is available at https://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE : UNP ). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

