Union Pacific Honors 12 Companies with First Ever Sustainability Partner Award

Union Pacific Railroad

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Award created to recognize railroad customers and suppliers for innovative sustainability initiatives

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad recognized a dozen customers and suppliers with the railroad's first ever 2023 Sustainability Partner Award. The award honors Union Pacific business partners who have demonstrated both leadership and progress toward achieving sustainability goals.

"These companies share Union Pacific's drive and commitment to finding sustainable ways of doing business that positively impacts our communities, employees and customers, while building a more sustainable tomorrow," said Union Pacific President Beth Whited.

The award was open to all of Union Pacific's customers and suppliers and was based on a company's sustainability efforts, such as the use of innovative business practices to reduce their environmental impact. Also considered was a company's track record of engaging and collaborating effectively with key stakeholders, including communities and business partners.

Union Pacific Customer Winners: 

Union Pacific Supplier Winners

• Cemex

• Arcadis

• CF Industries

• Jacobs

• Dow

• Konecranes

• Freeport-McMoRan

• Trinity

• Hapag-Lloyd

• Wabtec

• Owens Corning

• WSP

The winners were honored Tuesday, Nov. 14, at an awards ceremony held at Union Pacific Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where they were given a chance to share their sustainability initiatives and projects.

"We were thrilled to spend a day with our business partners, learning about their forward-thinking initiatives and sharing ideas on how we can work together to make a difference for generations to come," said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific Railroad.

Companies who are interested in applying for next year's award should speak to their Union Pacific sales or supply representative.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

