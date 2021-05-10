Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 63 companies won the 2020 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific is committed to safely moving the chemical shipments that support our customers' supply chains," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "We applaud this year's Pinnacle Award winners for their commitment to eliminating rail car chemical releases and thank them for their continued collaboration to safely move chemical products through the communities where we live and work."

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Strengthening our Communities section of Union Pacific's 2020 Building America Report.

The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Afton Chemical Corporation          

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Arkema Inc.                              

Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

Indorama Ventures            

Golden Gate SET Petroleum Partners of NV

BASF                                        

Howard Energy Partners GT Logistics Terminal

Bayer CropScience                    

HJ Baker Sulphur LLC

Berryman Chemical Inc.          

HollyFrontier Refining

BP                                             

Ineos Phenol

Celanese                                   

International Chemical Company

ChampionX                         

International Raw Materials LTD

Chevron Phillips Chemical          

Itafos Conda LLC

Cross Oil and Refining            

Kemira

DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC  

Kennecott Utah Copper

Dyno Nobel Inc.                         

KMTEX

Eastman Chemical Company  

Koch Fertilizer

El Dorado Chemical Co.         

Koppers Inc.

Elbow River Marketing Ltd     

Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC

Enlink Midstream                    

Manly Terminal LLC

ERCO Worldwide                    

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Factor Gas Liquids Inc.          

Martin Operating Partnership LP

Foremark Performance Chemicals     

Messer LLC

Mexichem Fluor 

Solvay Chemicals Inc.

Murex LLC               

Stepan Company

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America   

Sulphuric Acid Trading Company Inc.

NGL Supply Wholesale LLC               

Tessenderlo Kerley Inc.

NorFalco Sales Glencore Canada Corporation 

Texmark Chemicals Inc.

NOVA Chemicals     

The Chemours Company

Nutrien               

Univar Solutions USA Inc.

Phoenix Park Energy  

US Magnesium LLC

Roehm America LLC  

Valero Marketing and Trading Company

SNF Holding Company 

Veolia Regeneration Services

Shell Petroleum Inc. 

Williams Companies Inc.

Shintech, Inc.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

