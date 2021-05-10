Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 63 companies won the 2020 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific is committed to safely moving the chemical shipments that support our customers' supply chains," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "We applaud this year's Pinnacle Award winners for their commitment to eliminating rail car chemical releases and thank them for their continued collaboration to safely move chemical products through the communities where we live and work."

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Strengthening our Communities section of Union Pacific's 2020 Building America Report.

The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Afton Chemical Corporation Formosa Plastics Corporation Arkema Inc. Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC Indorama Ventures Golden Gate SET Petroleum Partners of NV BASF Howard Energy Partners GT Logistics Terminal Bayer CropScience HJ Baker Sulphur LLC Berryman Chemical Inc. HollyFrontier Refining BP Ineos Phenol Celanese International Chemical Company ChampionX International Raw Materials LTD Chevron Phillips Chemical Itafos Conda LLC Cross Oil and Refining Kemira DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC Kennecott Utah Copper Dyno Nobel Inc. KMTEX Eastman Chemical Company Koch Fertilizer El Dorado Chemical Co. Koppers Inc. Elbow River Marketing Ltd Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC Enlink Midstream Manly Terminal LLC ERCO Worldwide Marathon Petroleum Corp. Factor Gas Liquids Inc. Martin Operating Partnership LP Foremark Performance Chemicals Messer LLC Mexichem Fluor Solvay Chemicals Inc. Murex LLC Stepan Company Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America Sulphuric Acid Trading Company Inc. NGL Supply Wholesale LLC Tessenderlo Kerley Inc. NorFalco Sales Glencore Canada Corporation Texmark Chemicals Inc. NOVA Chemicals The Chemours Company Nutrien Univar Solutions USA Inc. Phoenix Park Energy US Magnesium LLC Roehm America LLC Valero Marketing and Trading Company SNF Holding Company Veolia Regeneration Services Shell Petroleum Inc. Williams Companies Inc. Shintech, Inc.



ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

