Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific became the safest U.S. Class 1 railroad in employee safety for the third consecutive year.

The top-performing railroad had a 0.79 reportable injury rate in 2017, according to Federal Railroad Administration data. A railroad's reportable injury rate represents total number of injuries reported per 200,000 employee work hours.

Engaged employees helped Union Pacific become the safest U.S. railroad in employee safety for the third consecutive year.

"Being the safest railroad for the third consecutive year reflects our employees' consistent dedication to keeping each other safe," said Rod Doerr, Union Pacific vice president and chief safety officer. "Our work isn't finished and we will continue focusing on eliminating risks to accomplish our ultimate goal of operating in an incident-free environment."

Union Pacific's employee-driven safety initiatives include Courage to Care, a voluntary commitment empowering employees to look out for their peers and "stop the line" on operations that could result in an incident. Twice annually, the company stops work system-wide to hold safety stand downs, giving employees an opportunity to have candid discussions and share experiences to learn from each other.

More information about Union Pacific's Safety Programs is available in the Operating Safely section of its Building America Report.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

