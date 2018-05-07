Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times' Best for Vets Employer Rankings

OMAHA, Neb., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific earned the No. 68 spot on Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers 2018 list. This is the railroad's eighth time on the list. Rankings are based on recruiting, mentoring, on-the-job training and spouse employment.

"Military veterans have safety and leadership experience, as well as a proven ability to work in challenging environments," said Sherrye Hutcherson, Union Pacific's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "These qualities are what we look for in all of our employees."

Union Pacific's support extends beyond moving military supplies and equipment to helping veterans transition into the civilian workforce. Roughly 17 percent of the company's employees have veteran experience, and some remain in the National Guard or Reserves. Union Pacific's Employee Resource Group, UPVETS, is dedicated to serving its veteran employees and the communities they live in, as well as building a support network.

"Some of Union Pacific's first employees were veterans and that legacy continues today," said Hutcherson. "We are honored to once again be recognized as a Military Times' Best for Vets employer."

Union Pacific also was named one of 37 components, or companies, on the 2017-2018 Military Times Best for Vets Index. The index measures publicly traded companies' performance selected from the Military Times annual rankings of the Best For Vets: Employers. To be selected for this index, companies must meet four requirements:

Named to Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings for the last three years.

Publicly traded.

Have a market capitalization greater than $200 million at the time of inclusion.

at the time of inclusion. Greater than $1 million in average daily traded dollar volume.

Union Pacific continues to recruit veterans through various initiatives including career fairs and Hiring our Heroes initiatives. Job opportunities are available at www.UP.jobs.

