Union Pacific Pinnacle Awards Recognize Safe Chemical Rail Transportation

Sep 03, 2020, 10:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific honored 69 companies with its Pinnacle Award for their dedication to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific's distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations."

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Operating Safely section of Union Pacific's Building America Report.

The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:

AdvanSix

Grain Processing Corporation

Aeropres Corporation

GT Logistics, LLC

Agmark Logistics LLC

H.J. Baker Sulphur, LLC

Americas Styrenics

Indorama Ventures

BP Products North America

INEOS Americas

Bayer Crop Science

INEOS Oligomers USA, LLC

Celanese

INEOS Oxide

Cenovus Energy

INEOS Styrolution America, LLC

Chevron Products Company

INEOS USA, LLC

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Ingevity

Covestro

International Raw Materials

Cross Oil Refining

Interoceanic Corporation

Cyanco International, LLC

Irving Oil Ltd.

DuPont Specialty Products USA, LLC

Itafos Conda, LLC

Dyno Nobel

Kemira

ERCO Worldwide USA

Kennecott Utah Copper LLC

Foremark Performance Chemicals

Keyera Energy

Genesis Alkali LLC

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Koch Methanol, LLC

Koppers Holdings

Louis Dreyfus Company, LLC

LSB Industries, Inc.

Port of Tucson, LLC

MarkWest Energy Partners

REXtac, LLC

Martin Asphalt

Rio Valley Switching

Methanex Methanol

RPMG INC

Mexichem Fluor, S.A. De C.V.

Sawtooth NGL Caverns, LLC

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Shell Petroleum

Midsteam Energy Partners USA

Shintech

Monument Chemical

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy

Musket Corporation

Suncor Energy Inc

Nan Ya Plastics

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

NGL Supply Wholesale, LLC

Texmark Chemicals, Inc.

NorFalco

The Chemours Company

NOVA Chemicals

US Magnesium LLC

ONEOK

Western Plains Energy, LLC

PeroxyChem, LLC


ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

