Union Pacific Pinnacle Awards Recognize Safe Chemical Rail Transportation
Sep 03, 2020, 10:00 ET
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific honored 69 companies with its Pinnacle Award for their dedication to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific's distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations."
Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Operating Safely section of Union Pacific's Building America Report.
The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:
AdvanSix
Grain Processing Corporation
Aeropres Corporation
GT Logistics, LLC
Agmark Logistics LLC
H.J. Baker Sulphur, LLC
Americas Styrenics
Indorama Ventures
BP Products North America
INEOS Americas
Bayer Crop Science
INEOS Oligomers USA, LLC
Celanese
INEOS Oxide
Cenovus Energy
INEOS Styrolution America, LLC
Chevron Products Company
INEOS USA, LLC
Cornerstone Chemical Company
Ingevity
Covestro
International Raw Materials
Cross Oil Refining
Interoceanic Corporation
Cyanco International, LLC
Irving Oil Ltd.
DuPont Specialty Products USA, LLC
Itafos Conda, LLC
Dyno Nobel
Kemira
ERCO Worldwide USA
Kennecott Utah Copper LLC
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Keyera Energy
Genesis Alkali LLC
Koch Fertilizer, LLC
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Koch Methanol, LLC
Koppers Holdings
Louis Dreyfus Company, LLC
LSB Industries, Inc.
Port of Tucson, LLC
MarkWest Energy Partners
REXtac, LLC
Martin Asphalt
Rio Valley Switching
Methanex Methanol
RPMG INC
Mexichem Fluor, S.A. De C.V.
Sawtooth NGL Caverns, LLC
MGP Ingredients, Inc.
Shell Petroleum
Midsteam Energy Partners USA
Shintech
Monument Chemical
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy
Musket Corporation
Suncor Energy Inc
Nan Ya Plastics
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
NGL Supply Wholesale, LLC
Texmark Chemicals, Inc.
NorFalco
The Chemours Company
NOVA Chemicals
US Magnesium LLC
ONEOK
Western Plains Energy, LLC
PeroxyChem, LLC
