Union Pacific Pinnacle Awards Recognize Safe Chemical Rail Transportation

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific honored 69 companies with its Pinnacle Award for their dedication to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific's distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations."

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Operating Safely section of Union Pacific's Building America Report.

The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:

AdvanSix Grain Processing Corporation Aeropres Corporation GT Logistics, LLC Agmark Logistics LLC H.J. Baker Sulphur, LLC Americas Styrenics Indorama Ventures BP Products North America INEOS Americas Bayer Crop Science INEOS Oligomers USA, LLC Celanese INEOS Oxide Cenovus Energy INEOS Styrolution America, LLC Chevron Products Company INEOS USA, LLC Cornerstone Chemical Company Ingevity Covestro International Raw Materials Cross Oil Refining Interoceanic Corporation Cyanco International, LLC Irving Oil Ltd. DuPont Specialty Products USA, LLC Itafos Conda, LLC Dyno Nobel Kemira ERCO Worldwide USA Kennecott Utah Copper LLC Foremark Performance Chemicals Keyera Energy Genesis Alkali LLC Koch Fertilizer, LLC Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Koch Methanol, LLC Koppers Holdings Louis Dreyfus Company, LLC LSB Industries, Inc. Port of Tucson, LLC MarkWest Energy Partners REXtac, LLC Martin Asphalt Rio Valley Switching Methanex Methanol RPMG INC Mexichem Fluor, S.A. De C.V. Sawtooth NGL Caverns, LLC MGP Ingredients, Inc. Shell Petroleum Midsteam Energy Partners USA Shintech Monument Chemical Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Musket Corporation Suncor Energy Inc Nan Ya Plastics Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. NGL Supply Wholesale, LLC Texmark Chemicals, Inc. NorFalco The Chemours Company NOVA Chemicals US Magnesium LLC ONEOK Western Plains Energy, LLC PeroxyChem, LLC



ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

