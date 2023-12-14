Union Pacific Railroad Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Union Pacific is the first U.S. Class I railroad to be added to the prestigious list

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) was recently named to both the World and North American Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2023. Union Pacific is the first U.S. Class I railroad to be on the World Index. The Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI, based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"Recognition in the DJSI is a testament to Union Pacific's transparent progress to reduce our environmental impact, enhance the value we bring employees through meaningful work and meet the highest ethical standards," said Union Pacific President Beth Whited. "We are honored to be among this elite international group and recognize that our work is not done. We look forward to creating a sustainable future for our employees, customers and communities."

This is Union Pacific's second year on the North American DJSI Index. The railroad regularly reports its progress in all areas of environmental, social and governance practices through its Building America Report, Climate Action Plan and We Are One reports.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available here.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

