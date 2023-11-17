Union Pacific Recognizes WSP with 2023 Sustainability Partner Award

Inaugural award honors Union Pacific customers and suppliers for innovative sustainability initiatives, cites WSP for sustainability principles and helping clients achieve low-carbon goals.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Union Pacific Railroad honored a dozen customers and suppliers with its first-ever Sustainability Partner Award, including WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Pictured at the awards ceremony are (from left to right) Beth Whited, Union Pacific president; Eric Matzner, WSP program director; Jay Aber, WSP vice president, transportation/Future Ready; and Wendy Whalen, Union Pacific vice president, supply chain. (CNW Group/wsp usa)

"Union Pacific's recognition confirms that when it comes to environmental and social stewardship, WSP is on the right track," said Jay Aber, transportation vice president and national Future Ready® program lead at WSP. "Addressing sustainability, resiliency, and social equity challenges is at the core of WSP's corporate strategy. Our Future Ready approach helps prepare our clients like Union Pacific for a changing world and to create a more equitable, inclusive, and net zero future."

The awards were announced during a Nov. 14 ceremony at the Union Pacific Center in Omaha and were open to all Union Pacific customers and suppliers. Union Pacific evaluated each company's application and based the awards on each company's sustainability efforts, as well as the company's track record of engaging and collaborating with key stakeholders. Aber and Eric Matzner, WSP vice president and program director for site assessment and remediation, accepted the award for the firm.

"These companies share Union Pacific's drive and commitment to finding sustainable ways of doing business that positively impacts our communities, employees and customers, while building a more sustainable tomorrow," said Beth Whited, Union Pacific president.

Key examples of WSP's sustainability work include a net-zero emissions plan for the California High Speed Rail Program, which earned an Envision Platinum Certification; and a Climate Action Plan with the city of Chicago that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

WSP is collaborating with its own suppliers on sustainability. WSP developed a Low-Carbon Supplier Engagement Plan to engage suppliers to commit to a level of climate ambition aligned with WSP, which involves setting science-based targets and committing to using 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

Union Pacific is a Class I freight-hauling railroad operating in 23 western states, connecting its customers and communities to the global economy.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

