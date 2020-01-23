Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2019 fourth quarter net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018.

"Given the challenging volume environment, we leveraged strong productivity to deliver solid financial results including the third consecutive quarter with an operating ratio below 60 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The work our employees are doing as part of Unified Plan 2020 has been transformational and key to providing a safe, reliable and consistent service product for our customers."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.2 billion was down 9 percent in fourth quarter 2019, compared to fourth quarter 2018. Fourth quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 11 percent compared to 2018. Industrial volumes were flat compared to 2018, while agricultural products, premium and energy shipments declined. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 10 percent, compared to fourth quarter 2018, as core pricing gains and a positive business mix were offset by lower volumes and decreased fuel surcharge revenue.

Union Pacific's 59.7 percent operating ratio represented a fourth quarter record and the third consecutive quarter below 60 percent, improving 1.9 points compared to fourth quarter 2018.The $2.16 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in fourth quarter 2019 was 7 percent lower than fourth quarter 2018.

per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in fourth quarter 2019 was 7 percent lower than fourth quarter 2018. Quarterly freight car velocity was 220 daily miles per car, a 5 percent improvement compared to fourth quarter 2018.

Terminal dwell was 23.3 hours, a 13 percent improvement compared to fourth quarter 2018.

The Company repurchased 3.6 million shares in fourth quarter 2019 at an aggregate cost of $599 million .

Summary of Fourth Quarter Freight Revenues

Industrial flat

Agricultural Products down 2 percent

Premium down 14 percent

Energy down 25 percent

2019 Full Year Summary

For the full year 2019, Union Pacific reported net income of $5.9 billion or $8.38 per diluted share, which represents a 1 percent decrease and 6 percent increase, respectively, when compared to 2018.

Operating revenue totaled $21.7 billion compared to $22.8 billion in 2018. Operating income totaled $8.6 billion, which was flat compared to 2018. In addition:

Freight revenue totaled $20.2 billion , a 5 percent decrease compared to 2018. Carloadings were down 6 percent versus 2018, with growth in industrial volumes more than offset by fewer agricultural products, premium and energy shipments.

, a 5 percent decrease compared to 2018. Carloadings were down 6 percent versus 2018, with growth in industrial volumes more than offset by fewer agricultural products, premium and energy shipments. Union Pacific's operating ratio improved to a best ever 60.6 percent, 2.1 points lower than 2018.

Average diesel fuel prices decreased 7 percent to $2.13 per gallon in 2019 from $2.29 per gallon in 2018.Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton miles, improved 2% in 2019 compared to 2018.

per gallon in 2019 from per gallon in 2018.Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton miles, improved 2% in 2019 compared to 2018. Union Pacific recognized a payroll tax refund of $78.5 million , along with associated interest income of $31.3 million in 2019.

, along with associated interest income of in 2019. Freight car velocity was 208 daily miles per car, a 6 percent improvement compared to full year 2018.

Terminal dwell was 24.8 hours, a 17 percent improvement compared to full year 2018.

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate of 0.90 incidents per 200,000 employee hours increased 11 percent compared to full year 2018.

Union Pacific's capital program in 2019 totaled $3.2 billion .

. Union Pacific repurchased 35 million shares in 2019 at an aggregate cost of $5.8 billion .

2020 Outlook

"While we are pleased with our progress in providing a highly consistent, reliable and efficient service product for our customers, we must improve our safety results," Fritz said. "As always, we remain focused on growing the business and improving margins while driving shareholder returns."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels and its ability to improve network performance and customer service. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 4,851 $ 5,387 (10) %

$ 20,243 $ 21,384 (5) % Other

361

370 (2)





1,465

1,448 1

Total operating revenues

5,212

5,757 (9)





21,708

22,832 (5)

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

1,049

1,280 (18)





4,533

5,056 (10)

Purchased services and materials

531

582 (9)





2,254

2,443 (8)

Depreciation

559

555 1





2,216

2,191 1

Fuel

512

640 (20)





2,107

2,531 (17)

Equipment and other rents

230

269 (14)





984

1,072 (8)

Other

231

221 5





1,060

1,022 4

Total operating expenses

3,112

3,547 (12)





13,154

14,315 (8)

Operating Income

2,100

2,210 (5)





8,554

8,517 -

Other income

56

46 22





243

94 F

Interest expense

(278)

(240) 16





(1,050)

(870) 21

Income before income taxes

1,878

2,016 (7)





7,747

7,741 -

Income taxes

(475)

(462) 3





(1,828)

(1,775) 3

Net Income $ 1,403 $ 1,554 (10)



$ 5,919 $ 5,966 (1)





























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 2.03 $ 2.13 (5) %

$ 8.41 $ 7.95 6 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.12 (5)



$ 8.38 $ 7.91 6

Weighted average number of shares - basic

692.2

729.4 (5)





703.5

750.9 (6)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

694.9

732.9 (5)





706.1

754.3 (6)

Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.80 21



$ 3.70 $ 3.06 21





























Operating Ratio

59.7%

61.6% (1.9) pts



60.6%

62.7% (2.1) pts Effective Tax Rate

25.3%

22.9% 2.4





23.6%

22.9% 0.7



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





























4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Agricultural Products $ 1,099 $ 1,124 (2) %

$ 4,444 $ 4,469 (1) % Energy

838

1,110 (25)





3,761

4,608 (18)

Industrial

1,407

1,405 -





5,796

5,679 2

Premium

1,507

1,748 (14)





6,242

6,628 (6)

Total $ 4,851 $ 5,387 (10) %

$ 20,243 $ 21,384 (5) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Agricultural Products

270

275 (2) %



1,091

1,124 (3) % Energy

325

404 (20)





1,408

1,650 (15)

Industrial

431

431 -





1,787

1,752 2

Premium [a]

967

1,132 (15)





4,060

4,382 (7)

Total

1,993

2,242 (11) %



8,346

8,908 (6) % Average Revenue per Car

























Agricultural Products $ 4,070 $ 4,079 - %

$ 4,072 $ 3,973 2 % Energy

2,573

2,748 (6)





2,671

2,793 (4)

Industrial

3,268

3,258 -





3,244

3,241 -

Premium

1,560

1,546 1





1,538

1,513 2

Average $ 2,435 $ 2,403 1 %

$ 2,425 $ 2,400 1 %





[a] For intermodal shipments, each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)











Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2019 2018 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 831 $ 1,273 Short-term investments

60

60 Other current assets

2,568

2,830 Investments

2,050

1,912 Net properties

53,916

52,679 Operating lease assets

1,812

- Other assets

436

393 Total assets $ 61,673 $ 59,147









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,257 $ 1,466 Other current liabilities

3,094

3,160 Debt due after one year

23,943

20,925 Operating lease liabilities

1,471

- Deferred income taxes

11,992

11,302 Other long-term liabilities

1,788

1,871 Total liabilities

43,545

38,724 Total common shareholders' equity

18,128

20,423 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 61,673 $ 59,147









Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

30.7%

26.4% Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

15.0%

15.1%





* ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)











Millions, Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities







Net income $ 5,919 $ 5,966 Depreciation

2,216

2,191 Deferred income taxes

566

338 Other - net

(92)

191 Cash provided by operating activities

8,609

8,686









Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(3,453)

(3,437) Maturities of short-term investments

130

90 Purchases of short-term investments

(115)

(90) Other - net

3

26 Cash used in investing activities

(3,435)

(3,411)









Financing Activities







Share repurchase programs

(5,804)

(8,225) Debt issued

3,986

6,892 Dividends paid

(2,598)

(2,299) Debt repaid

(817)

(1,736) Debt exchange

(387)

- Net issuance of commercial paper

(6)

194 Other - net

(20)

(48) Cash used in financing activities

(5,646)

(5,222)









Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(472)

53 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,328

1,275 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 856 $ 1,328









Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities $ 8,609 $ 8,686 Cash used in investing activities

(3,435)

(3,411) Dividends paid

(2,598)

(2,299) Free cash flow $ 2,576 $ 2,976





* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $290 million in both 2019 and 2018.



** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





















4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Operating/Performance Statistics

















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a] 220 209 5 %

208 196 6 % Average train speed (miles per hour) [a] * 26.2 26.0 1



25.1 26.1 (4)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) [a] * 23.3 26.9 (13)



24.8 29.8 (17)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 126 111 14



120 106 13

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 200,801 230,537 (13)



846,616 928,587 (9)

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 874 840 4



857 839 2

Employees (average) 34,563 41,696 (17)



37,483 41,967 (11)





















Locomotive Fuel Statistics

















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.16 $ 2.33 (7) %

$ 2.13 $ 2.29 (7) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 228 265 (14)



953 1,068 (11)

Fuel consumption rate** 1.140 1.148 (1)



1.126 1.150 (2)





















Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

















Agricultural Products 23,560 24,767 (5) %

96,365 101,759 (5) % Energy 29,483 40,891 (28)



134,751 170,045 (21)

Industrial 24,237 24,530 (1)



99,171 100,469 (1)

Premium 22,652 25,420 (11)



93,146 101,684 (8)

Total 99,932 115,608 (14) %

423,433 473,957 (11) %





[a] Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.



* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)























2019 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Operating Revenues



















Freight revenues $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 5,146 $ 4,851 $ 20,243 Other

374

360

370

361

1,465 Total operating revenues

5,384

5,596

5,516

5,212

21,708 Operating Expenses



















Compensation and benefits

1,205

1,145

1,134

1,049

4,533 Purchased services and materials

576

573

574

531

2,254 Depreciation

549

551

557

559

2,216 Fuel

531

560

504

512

2,107 Equipment and other rents

258

260

236

230

984 Other

305

247

277

231

1,060 Total operating expenses

3,424

3,336

3,282

3,112

13,154 Operating Income

1,960

2,260

2,234

2,100

8,554 Other income

77

57

53

56

243 Interest expense

(247)

(259)

(266)

(278)

(1,050) Income before income taxes

1,790

2,058

2,021

1,878

7,747 Income taxes

(399)

(488)

(466)

(475)

(1,828) Net Income $ 1,391 $ 1,570 $ 1,555 $ 1,403 $ 5,919





















Share and Per Share



















Earnings per share - basic $ 1.94 $ 2.23 $ 2.22 $ 2.03 $ 8.41 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.22 $ 2.22 $ 2.02 $ 8.38 Weighted average number of shares - basic

716.8

705.5

699.3

692.2

703.5 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

719.5

708.0

701.9

694.9

706.1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 3.70





















Operating Ratio

63.6%

59.6%

59.5%

59.7%

60.6% Effective Tax Rate

22.3%

23.7%

23.1%

25.3%

23.6%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)























2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Freight Revenues (Millions)



















Agricultural Products $ 1,067 $ 1,155 $ 1,123 $ 1,099 $ 4,444 Energy

982

966

975

838

3,761 Industrial

1,410

1,494

1,485

1,407

5,796 Premium

1,551

1,621

1,563

1,507

6,242 Total $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 5,146 $ 4,851 $ 20,243 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



















Agricultural Products

259

284

278

270

1,091 Energy

358

351

374

325

1,408 Industrial

429

460

467

431

1,787 Premium [a]

1,041

1,042

1,010

967

4,060 Total

2,087

2,137

2,129

1,993

8,346 Average Revenue per Car



















Agricultural Products $ 4,123 $ 4,057 $ 4,042 $ 4,070 $ 4,072 Energy

2,740

2,753

2,613

2,573

2,671 Industrial

3,292

3,242

3,178

3,268

3,244 Premium

1,489

1,557

1,546

1,560

1,538 Average $ 2,401 $ 2,450 $ 2,417 $ 2,435 $ 2,425





[a] For intermodal shipments, each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











Millions, Except Ratios Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, for the Twelve Months Ended 2019 2018 2017 Net income $ 5,919 $ 5,966 $ 10,712 Add:











Income tax expense/(benefit)

1,828

1,775

(3,080) Depreciation

2,216

2,191

2,105 Interest expense

1,050

870

719 EBITDA $ 11,013 $ 10,802 $ 10,456 Adjustments:











Other income

(243)

(94)

(245) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

68

84

98 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,838 $ 10,792 $ 10,309 Debt $ 25,200 $ 22,391 $ 16,944 Operating lease liabilities***

1,833

2,271

2,140 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $124, $135, and $238

400

456

396 Adjusted debt $ 27,433 $ 25,118 $ 19,480 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.5

2.3

1.9





* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7%. At December 31, 2017, operating leases were discounted using our effective interest rate on debt of 4.6%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*** Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02), Leases. ASU 2016-02 requires companies to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Prior to adoption, the present value of operating leases was used in this calculation.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP













Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

























Millions, Except Percentages 2019 2018 2017 Net income $ 5,919 $ 5,966 $ 10,712 Average equity $ 19,276 $ 22,640 $ 22,394 Return on average common shareholders' equity

30.7%

26.4%

47.8%













Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*



















Millions, Except Percentages 2019 2018 2017 Net income $ 5,919 $ 5,966 $ 10,712 Interest expense

1,050

870

719 Interest on average operating lease liabilities

76

82

105 Taxes on interest

(266)

(218)

(309) Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted $ 6,779 $ 6,700 $ 11,227 Average equity $ 19,276 $ 22,640 $ 22,394 Average debt

23,796

19,668

15,976 Average operating lease liabilities

2,052

2,206

2,288 Average invested capital as adjusted $ 45,124 $ 44,514 $ 40,658 Return on invested capital as adjusted

15.0%

15.1%

27.6%





* ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K, and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criteria in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC. At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7%. At December 31, 2017, operating leases were discounted using our effective interest rate on debt of 4.6%.

