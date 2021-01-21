Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.05 per diluted share. These results include a previously announced $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge. Excluding the effects of that charge, adjusted fourth quarter net income was $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019.

"These outstanding results demonstrate the true potential of our franchise as we leveraged all three profitability drivers simultaneously – volume growth, productivity, and pricing – to produce record fourth quarter results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "The women and men of Union Pacific persevered throughout the pandemic to provide our customers with a safe, reliable, and consistent service product."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.1 billion was down 1% in fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 3% compared to 2019. Premium volumes increased compared to 2019, while bulk was flat and industrial declined. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 1% compared to fourth quarter 2019, as volume growth and core pricing gains were more than offset by decreased fuel surcharge revenue and a less favorable business mix.

Union Pacific's 61.0% reported operating ratio when adjusted for the impairment charge is an all-time quarterly record of 55.6%, 410 basis points lower than fourth quarter 2019. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 90 basis points.

Quarterly freight car velocity was 223 daily miles per car, a 1% improvement compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 142 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 13% improvement compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,032 car miles per employee, an 18% improvement compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Average maximum train length was 9,154 feet, a 12% increase compared to fourth quarter 2019.

The Company repurchased 3.8 million shares in fourth quarter 2020 at an aggregate cost of $749 million .

Summary of Fourth Quarter Freight Revenues

Bulk up 1%

Industrial down 7%

Premium up 5%

2020 Full Year Summary

For the full year 2020, Union Pacific reported net income of $5.3 billion or $7.88 per diluted share. Excluding the effects of the $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge, adjusted full year net income was $5.6 billion, or $8.19 per diluted share. This compares to $5.9 billion, or $8.38 per diluted share, in 2019.

Operating revenue totaled $19.5 billion compared to $21.7 billion in 2019. Operating income totaled $7.8 billion, which decreased compared to 2019. In addition:

Freight revenue totaled $18.3 billion , a 10% decrease compared to 2019. Carloadings were down 7% versus 2019, as all three business teams – bulk, industrial, and premium – declined due to the economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

, a 10% decrease compared to 2019. Carloadings were down 7% versus 2019, as all three business teams – bulk, industrial, and premium – declined due to the economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Pacific's full year 59.9% reported operating ratio when adjusted for the impairment charge is a best ever 58.5%, 210 basis points lower than 2019. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 130 basis points.

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate of 0.90 incidents per 200,000 employee hours was flat compared to full year 2019. The Company's FRA reportable rail equipment incident rate of 3.54 per million train miles improved 17% compared to full year 2019.

Through continued implementation of precision scheduled railroading principles, Union Pacific made year-over-year improvements in its key operating performance indicators:

Freight car velocity – 6% improvement



Average terminal dwell – 8% improvement



Locomotive productivity – 14% improvement



Workforce productivity – 11% improvement



Train length – 14% improvement



Intermodal car trip plan compliance – 6 pt. improvement



Manifest/Autos car trip plan compliance – 6 pt. improvement

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton miles, improved 2% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Union Pacific's capital program in 2020 totaled $2.8 billion .

. Union Pacific repurchased 22 million shares in 2020 at an aggregate cost of $3.7 billion .

2021 Outlook

"While the economic outlook for 2021 remains uncertain, we will build off our solid 2020 performance to produce continued strong productivity through operational excellence. We expect our enhanced service product will support both solid core pricing gains while also increasing our share of the freight transportation market," Fritz said. "Our confidence in our ability to drive value for all of our stakeholders has never been greater."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on July 23, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)























































Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020 2019 %



2020 2019 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 4,803 $ 4,851 (1) %

$ 18,251 $ 20,243 (10) % Other

338

361 (6)





1,282

1,465 (12)

Total operating revenues

5,141

5,212 (1)





19,533

21,708 (10)

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

1,021

1,049 (3)





3,993

4,533 (12)

Depreciation

557

559 -





2,210

2,216 -

Purchased services and materials

492

531 (7)





1,962

2,254 (13)

Fuel

332

512 (35)





1,314

2,107 (38)

Equipment and other rents

220

230 (4)





875

984 (11)

Other

513

231 U





1,345

1,060 27

Total operating expenses

3,135

3,112 1





11,699

13,154 (11)

Operating Income

2,006

2,100 (4)





7,834

8,554 (8)

Other income

66

56 18





287

243 18

Interest expense

(279)

(278) -





(1,141)

(1,050) 9

Income before income taxes

1,793

1,878 (5)





6,980

7,747 (10)

Income taxes

(413)

(475) (13)





(1,631)

(1,828) (11)

Net Income $ 1,380 $ 1,403 (2)



$ 5,349 $ 5,919 (10)





























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 2.05 $ 2.03 1 %

$ 7.90 $ 8.41 (6) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.05 $ 2.02 1



$ 7.88 $ 8.38 (6)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

672.2

692.2 (3)





677.3

703.5 (4)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

674.1

694.9 (3)





679.1

706.1 (4)

Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.97 -



$ 3.88 $ 3.70 5





























Operating Ratio

61.0%

59.7% 1.3 pts



59.9%

60.6% (0.7) pts Effective Tax Rate

23.0%

25.3% (2.3)





23.4%

23.6% (0.2)



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

























































4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020 2019 %



2020 2019 %

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products $ 801 $ 696 15 %

$ 2,829 $ 2,776 2 % Fertilizer

161

161 -





660

653 1

Food & refrigerated

243

241 1





937

1,008 (7)

Coal & renewables

357

451 (21)





1,534

2,092 (27)

Bulk

1,562

1,549 1





5,960

6,529 (9)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

461

457 1





1,845

1,885 (2)

Metals & minerals

378

429 (12)





1,580

2,042 (23)

Forest products

307

282 9





1,160

1,160 -

Energy & specialized markets

515

626 (18)





2,037

2,385 (15)

Industrial

1,661

1,794 (7)





6,622

7,472 (11)

Automotive

486

507 (4)





1,680

2,123 (21)

Intermodal

1,094

1,001 9





3,989

4,119 (3)

Premium

1,580

1,508 5





5,669

6,242 (9)

Total $ 4,803 $ 4,851 (1) %

$ 18,251 $ 20,243 (10) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products

216

180 20 %



745

708 5 % Fertilizer

44

45 (2)





193

190 2

Food & refrigerated

48

45 7





185

192 (4)

Coal & renewables

190

226 (16)





797

997 (20)

Bulk

498

496 -





1,920

2,087 (8)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

148

148 -





587

611 (4)

Metals & minerals

154

165 (7)





646

744 (13)

Forest products

59

53 11





220

220 -

Energy & specialized markets

137

164 (16)





539

624 (14)

Industrial

498

530 (6)





1,992

2,199 (9)

Automotive

202

208 (3)





692

858 (19)

Intermodal [a]

853

759 12





3,149

3,202 (2)

Premium

1,055

967 9





3,841

4,060 (5)

Total

2,051

1,993 3 %



7,753

8,346 (7) % Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products $ 3,710 $ 3,860 (4) %

$ 3,797 $ 3,919 (3) % Fertilizer

3,647

3,636 -





3,427

3,448 (1)

Food & refrigerated

5,030

5,340 (6)





5,047

5,241 (4)

Coal & renewables

1,887

1,991 (5)





1,926

2,098 (8)

Bulk

3,139

3,121 1





3,104

3,128 (1)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,125

3,086 1





3,144

3,087 2

Metals & minerals

2,448

2,606 (6)





2,445

2,745 (11)

Forest products

5,184

5,313 (2)





5,269

5,264 -

Energy & specialized markets

3,747

3,818 (2)





3,780

3,821 (1)

Industrial

3,331

3,386 (2)





3,324

3,398 (2)

Automotive

2,399

2,441 (2)





2,427

2,474 (2)

Intermodal [a]

1,284

1,319 (3)





1,267

1,286 (1)

Premium

1,497

1,560 (4)





1,476

1,538 (4)

Average $ 2,341 $ 2,435 (4) %

$ 2,354 $ 2,425 (3) %





[a] For intermodal shipments, each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)





















Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2020 2019 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,799 $ 831 Short-term investments

60

60 Other current assets

2,355

2,568 Investments

2,164

2,050 Net properties

54,161

53,916 Operating lease assets

1,610

1,812 Other assets

249

436 Total assets $ 62,398 $ 61,673









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,069 $ 1,257 Other current liabilities

3,104

3,094 Debt due after one year

25,660

23,943 Operating lease liabilities

1,283

1,471 Deferred income taxes

12,247

11,992 Other long-term liabilities

2,077

1,788 Total liabilities

45,440

43,545 Total common shareholders' equity

16,958

18,128 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 62,398 $ 61,673









Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

30.5%

30.7% Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

13.9%

15.0%





* ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



















Millions, Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities







Net income $ 5,349 $ 5,919 Depreciation

2,210

2,216 Deferred income taxes

340

566 Other - net

641

(92) Cash provided by operating activities

8,540

8,609









Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(2,927)

(3,453) Maturities of short-term investments

141

130 Purchases of short-term investments

(136)

(115) Other - net

246

3 Cash used in investing activities

(2,676)

(3,435)









Financing Activities







Debt issued

4,004

3,986 Share repurchase programs

(3,705)

(5,804) Dividends paid

(2,626)

(2,598) Debt repaid

(2,053)

(817) Debt exchange

(328)

(387) Net issuance of commercial paper

(127)

(6) Other - net

(67)

(20) Cash used in financing activities

(4,902)

(5,646)









Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

962

(472) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

856

1,328 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 1,818 $ 856









Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities $ 8,540 $ 8,609 Cash used in investing activities

(2,676)

(3,435) Dividends paid

(2,626)

(2,598) Free cash flow $ 3,238 $ 2,576





* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $38 million in 2020 and $290 million in 2019.



** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

















































4th Quarter

Full Year For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020

2019 %



2020

2019 %

Operating/Performance Statistics





















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a] 223

220 1 %

221

209 6 % Average train speed (miles per hour) [a] * 26.1

26.2 -



25.9

25.1 3

Average terminal dwell time (hours) [a] * 22.4

23.3 (4)



22.7

24.8 (8)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 142

126 13



137

120 14

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 202,844

200,801 1



771,765

846,616 (9)

Train length (feet) 9,154

8,185 12



8,798

7,747 14

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%) 83

84 (1) pts

81

75 6 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%) 74

71 3 pts

71

65 6 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,032

874 18



947

857 11

Total employees (average) 29,753

34,563 (14)



30,960

37,483 (17)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics





















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $1.45

$ 2.16 (33) %

$ 1.50

$ 2.13 (30) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 222

228 (3)



849

953 (11)

Fuel consumption rate** 1.092

1.140 (4)



1.100

1.126 (2)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)





















Grain & grain products 21,591

16,298 32 %

71,979

66,264 9 % Fertilizer 2,932

2,809 4



12,024

11,531 4

Food & refrigerated 4,662

4,433 5



17,534

18,470 (5)

Coal & renewables 18,128

21,335 (15)



76,695

100,035 (23)

Bulk 47,313

44,875 5



178,232

196,300 (9)

Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,465

6,705 11



28,095

28,000 -

Metals & minerals 7,091

7,772 (9)



28,562

37,175 (23)

Forest products 6,206

5,734 8



23,527

23,445 -

Energy & specialized markets 9,200

12,194 (25)



36,527

45,367 (19)

Industrial 29,962

32,405 (8)



116,711

133,987 (13)

Automotive 4,337

4,395 (1)



14,835

18,349 (19)

Intermodal 19,854

18,257 9



75,198

74,797 1

Premium 24,191

22,652 7



90,033

93,146 (3)

Total 101,466

99,932 2 %

384,976

423,433 (9) %





[a] Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.



* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













































2020 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Operating Revenues



















Freight revenues $ 4,880 $ 3,972 $ 4,596 $ 4,803 $ 18,251 Other

349

272

323

338

1,282 Total operating revenues

5,229

4,244

4,919

5,141

19,533 Operating Expenses



















Compensation and benefits

1,059

905

1,008

1,021

3,993 Depreciation

547

551

555

557

2,210 Purchased services and materials

521

441

508

492

1,962 Fuel

434

247

301

332

1,314 Equipment and other rents

227

211

217

220

875 Other

298

235

299

513

1,345 Total operating expenses

3,086

2,590

2,888

3,135

11,699 Operating Income

2,143

1,654

2,031

2,006

7,834 Other income

53

131

37

66

287 Interest expense

(278)

(289)

(295)

(279)

(1,141) Income before income taxes

1,918

1,496

1,773

1,793

6,980 Income taxes

(444)

(364)

(410)

(413)

(1,631) Net Income $ 1,474 $ 1,132 $ 1,363 $ 1,380 $ 5,349





















Share and Per Share



















Earnings per share - basic $ 2.15 $ 1.67 $ 2.02 $ 2.05 $ 7.90 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.15 $ 1.67 $ 2.01 $ 2.05 $ 7.88 Weighted average number of shares - basic

684.3

677.7

675.0

672.2

677.3 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

686.2

679.2

676.8

674.1

679.1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 3.88





















Operating Ratio

59.0%

61.0%

58.7%

61.0%

59.9% Effective Tax Rate

23.1%

24.3%

23.1%

23.0%

23.4%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)













































2020

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Freight Revenues (Millions)



















Grain & grain products $ 689 $ 644 $ 695 $ 801 $ 2,829 Fertilizer

174

168

157

161

660 Food & refrigerated

250

205

239

243

937 Coal & renewables

421

369

387

357

1,534 Bulk

1,534

1,386

1,478

1,562

5,960 Industrial chemicals & plastics

495

435

454

461

1,845 Metals & minerals

469

368

365

378

1,580 Forest products

303

266

284

307

1,160 Energy & specialized markets

627

431

464

515

2,037 Industrial

1,894

1,500

1,567

1,661

6,622 Automotive

524

189

481

486

1,680 Intermodal

928

897

1,070

1,094

3,989 Premium

1,452

1,086

1,551

1,580

5,669 Total $ 4,880 $ 3,972 $ 4,596 $ 4,803 $ 18,251 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



















Grain & grain products

175

167

187

216

745 Fertilizer

46

53

50

44

193 Food & refrigerated

48

41

48

48

185 Coal & renewables

208

186

213

190

797 Bulk

477

447

498

498

1,920 Industrial chemicals & plastics

154

141

144

148

587 Metals & minerals

174

162

156

154

646 Forest products

56

50

55

59

220 Energy & specialized markets

162

115

125

137

539 Industrial

546

468

480

498

1,992 Automotive

208

79

203

202

692 Intermodal [a]

709

724

863

853

3,149 Premium

917

803

1,066

1,055

3,841 Total

1,940

1,718

2,044

2,051

7,753 Average Revenue per Car



















Grain & grain products $ 3,940 $ 3,861 $ 3,705 $ 3,710 $ 3,797 Fertilizer

3,768

3,181

3,172

3,647

3,427 Food & refrigerated

5,277

4,986

4,891

5,030

5,047 Coal & renewables

2,022

1,979

1,820

1,887

1,926 Bulk

3,219

3,099

2,964

3,139

3,104 Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,205

3,086

3,154

3,125

3,144 Metals & minerals

2,697

2,276

2,337

2,448

2,445 Forest products

5,457

5,256

5,181

5,184

5,269 Energy & specialized markets

3,866

3,739

3,742

3,747

3,780 Industrial

3,469

3,201

3,271

3,331

3,324 Automotive

2,525

2,388

2,368

2,399

2,427 Intermodal [a]

1,307

1,241

1,238

1,284

1,267 Premium

1,583

1,354

1,454

1,497

1,476 Average $ 2,516 $ 2,312 $ 2,248 $ 2,341 $ 2,354





[a] For intermodal shipments, each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











Millions, Except Ratios Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, for the Twelve Months Ended 2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 5,349 $ 5,919 $ 5,966 Add:











Income tax expense/(benefit)

1,631

1,828

1,775 Depreciation

2,210

2,216

2,191 Interest expense

1,141

1,050

870 EBITDA $ 10,331 $ 11,013 $ 10,802 Adjustments:











Other income

(287)

(243)

(94) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

59

68

84 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,103 $ 10,838 $ 10,792 Debt $ 26,729 $ 25,200 $ 22,391 Operating lease liabilities***

1,604

1,833

2,271 Unfunded pension and OPEB,











net of taxes of $195, $124, and $135

637

400

456 Adjusted debt $ 28,970 $ 27,433 $ 25,118 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.5

2.3













Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*













Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

2020 2019 2018 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.5

2.3 Factors Affecting Comparability:











Brazos yard impairment [a]

(0.1)

N/A

N/A Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* 2.8 2.5 2.3





[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*** Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02), Leases. ASU 2016-02 requires companies to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Prior to adoption, the present value of operating leases was used in this calculation.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



























Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

























Millions, Except Percentages 2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 5,349 $ 5,919 $ 5,966 Average equity $ 17,543 $ 19,276 $ 22,640 Return on average common shareholders' equity

30.5%

30.7%

26.4%













Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*



















Millions, Except Percentages 2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 5,349 $ 5,919 $ 5,966 Interest expense

1,141

1,050

870 Interest on average operating lease liabilities

64

76

82 Taxes on interest

(282)

(266)

(218) Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted $ 6,272 $ 6,779 $ 6,700 Average equity $ 17,543 $ 19,276 $ 22,640 Average debt

25,965

23,796

19,668 Average operating lease liabilities

1,719

2,052

2,206 Average invested capital as adjusted $ 45,227 $ 45,124 $ 44,514 Return on invested capital as adjusted

13.9%

15.0%

15.1%













Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*









2020 2019 2018 Return on invested capital as adjusted

13.9%

15.0%

15.1% Factors Affecting Comparability:











Brazos yard impairment [a]

0.4

N/A

N/A Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted 14.3% 15.0% 15.1%





[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criteria in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7%.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Financial Performance*

















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) Operating expense $ 3,135

$ (278)

$ 2,857

Operating income

2,006



278



2,284

Income taxes

413



69



482

Net income $ 1,380

$ 209

$ 1,589

Diluted EPS $ 2.05

$ 0.31

$ 2.36

Operating ratio

61.0 %

(5.4) pts

55.6 %



















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

(GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

















Operating expense $ 11,699

$ (278)

$ 11,421

Operating income

7,834



278



8,112

Income taxes

1,631



69



1,700

Net income $ 5,349

$ 209

$ 5,558

Diluted EPS $ 7.88

$ 0.31

$ 8.19

Operating ratio

59.9 %

(1.4) pts

58.5 % As of December 31, 2020

















Shareholders' equity $ 16,958

$ 209

$ 17,167







* The above tables reconcile our results for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.up.com

