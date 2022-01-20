Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Union Pacific Corporation

Jan 20, 2022

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share. The 2020 adjusted results exclude a $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge.

Reported net income for the full year 2021 was $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share. These full year results compare to adjusted full year 2020 net income of $5.6 billion, or $8.19 per diluted share, which excludes the impairment charge.

"The Union Pacific team concluded its most profitable year ever in 2021.  We produced double digit fourth quarter revenue growth by leveraging our great rail franchise to generate positive business mix and core pricing gains, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges that impacted volumes," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer.  "For the third consecutive year we improved our fuel consumption rate, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and meet the goals of our 2021 Climate Action Plan.  While our safety and operational performance in 2021 did not meet expectations, we look to convert recent progress into sustained improvement in 2022.  Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Financial Results: Strong Revenue Growth Drives Fourth Quarter Records for Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Adjusted Fourth Quarter 2020*

  • Operating revenue of $5.7 billion was up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 4%.
  • Union Pacific's 57.4% operating ratio deteriorated 180 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 100 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 7%.
  • The company repurchased 5.8 million shares in fourth quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.4 billion.

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Recovery Efforts Slowed by COVID Impacts to Crew Availability
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Quarterly freight car velocity of 197 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 9% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,319 feet, a 2% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,046 car miles per employee, a 1% improvement
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

2021 Full Year Summary

Financial Results: Revenue Growth and Margin Improvement Drives Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2021 Compared to Adjusted Full Year 2020*

  • Operating revenue of $21.8 billion was up 12% driven by volume growth, higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.
  • Union Pacific's 57.2% operating ratio improved 130 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $9.3 billion was up 15%.
  • Union Pacific's capital program in 2021 totaled $3.0 billion.
  • The company repurchased 33.3 million shares in 2021 at an aggregate cost of $7.3 billion.

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Operations Challenged by Weather Events, Wildfires, COVID Impacted Crew Availability, and Supply Chain Disruptions
Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020

  • Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.98 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for full year 2020.
  • Freight car velocity of 203 daily miles per car, an 8% decline.
  • Locomotive productivity was 133 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,334 feet, a 6% increase.
  • Workforce productivity was 1,038 car miles per employee, a 10% improvement.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$

5,297

$

4,803


10

%

$

20,244

$

18,251


11

%

Other

436


338


29


1,560


1,282


22

Total operating revenues

5,733


5,141


12


21,804


19,533


12

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,070


1,021


5


4,158


3,993


4

Depreciation

556


557


-


2,208


2,210


-

Fuel

597


332


80


2,049


1,314


56

Purchased services and materials

538


492


9


2,016


1,962


3

Equipment and other rents

230


220


5


859


875


(2)

Other

302


513


(41)


1,176


1,345


(13)

Total operating expenses

3,293


3,135


5


12,466


11,699


7

Operating Income

2,440


2,006


22


9,338


7,834


19

Other income

83


66


26


297


287


3

Interest expense

(295)


(279)


6


(1,157)


(1,141)


1

Income before income taxes

2,228


1,793


24


8,478


6,980


21

Income taxes

(517)


(413)


25


(1,955)


(1,631)


20

Net Income

$

1,711

$

1,380


24

$

6,523

$

5,349


22

























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$

2.67

$

2.05


30

%

$

9.98

$

7.90


26

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.66

$

2.05


30

$

9.95

$

7.88


26

Weighted average number of shares - basic

640.4


672.2


(5)


653.8


677.3


(3)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

642.1


674.1


(5)


655.4


679.1


(3)

Dividends declared per share

$

1.18

$

0.97


22

$

4.29

$

3.88


11

























Operating Ratio

57.4

%

61.0

%

(3.6)

pts

57.2

%

59.9

%

(2.7)

pts

Effective Tax Rate



23.2

%

23.0

%

0.2


23.1

%

23.4

%

(0.3)

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$

889

$

801


11

%

$

3,181

$

2,829


12

%

Fertilizer

176


161


9


697


660


6

Food & refrigerated

259


243


7


998


937


7

Coal & renewables

485


357


36


1,780


1,534


16

Bulk

1,809


1,562


16


6,656


5,960


12

Industrial chemicals & plastics

507


461


10


1,943


1,845


5

Metals & minerals

481


378


27


1,811


1,580


15

Forest products

351


307


14


1,357


1,160


17

Energy & specialized markets

558


515


8


2,212


2,037


9

Industrial

1,897


1,661


14


7,323


6,622


11

Automotive

469


486


(3)


1,761


1,680


5

Intermodal

1,122


1,094


3


4,504


3,989


13

Premium

1,591


1,580


1


6,265


5,669


11

Total

$

5,297

$

4,803


10

%

$

20,244

$

18,251


11

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products

213


216


(1)

%

805


745


8

%

Fertilizer

48


44


9


201


193


4

Food & refrigerated

48


48


-


189


185


2

Coal & renewables

215


190


13


819


797


3

Bulk

524


498


5


2,014


1,920


5

Industrial chemicals & plastics

157


148


6


606


587


3

Metals & minerals

181


154


18


697


646


8

Forest products

63


59


7


250


220


14

Energy & specialized markets

137


137


-


559


539


4

Industrial

538


498


8


2,112


1,992


6

Automotive

182


202


(10)


701


692


1

Intermodal [a]

728


853


(15)


3,211


3,149


2

Premium

910


1,055


(14)


3,912


3,841


2

Total

1,972


2,051


(4)

%

8,038


7,753


4

%

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$

4,187

$

3,710


13

%

$

3,953

$

3,797


4

%

Fertilizer

3,705


3,647


2


3,470


3,427


1

Food & refrigerated

5,409


5,030


8


5,279


5,047


5

Coal & renewables

2,251


1,887


19


2,173


1,926


13

Bulk

3,457


3,139


10


3,305


3,104


6

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,242


3,125


4


3,207


3,144


2

Metals & minerals

2,659


2,448


9


2,598


2,445


6

Forest products

5,521


5,184


7


5,424


5,269


3

Energy & specialized markets

4,054


3,747


8


3,956


3,780


5

Industrial

3,522


3,331


6


3,467


3,324


4

Automotive

2,576


2,399


7


2,511


2,427


3

Intermodal [a]

1,541


1,284


20


1,403


1,267


11

Premium

1,748


1,497


17


1,601


1,476


8

Average

$

2,686

$

2,341


15

%

$

2,519

$

2,354


7

%


 [a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)


Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

960

$

1,799

Short-term investments

46


60

Other current assets

2,545


2,355

Investments

2,241


2,164

Properties, net

54,871


54,161

Operating lease assets

1,787


1,610

Other assets

1,075


249

Total assets

$

63,525

$

62,398









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year

$

2,166

$

1,069

Other current liabilities

3,578


3,104

Debt due after one year

27,563


25,660

Operating lease liabilities

1,429


1,283

Deferred income taxes

12,675


12,247

Other long-term liabilities

1,953


2,077

Total liabilities

49,364


45,440

Total common shareholders' equity

14,161


16,958

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

63,525

$

62,398









Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

41.9

%

30.5

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

16.4

%

13.9

%


*

ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Operating Activities







Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

Depreciation

2,208


2,210

Deferred and other income taxes

154


340

Other - net

147


641

Cash provided by operating activities

9,032


8,540









Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(2,936)


(2,927)

Maturities of short-term investments

94


141

Purchases of short-term investments

(70)


(136)

Other - net

203


246

Cash used in investing activities

(2,709)


(2,676)









Financing Activities







Share repurchase programs

(7,291)


(3,705)

Debt issued

4,201


4,004

Dividends paid

(2,800)


(2,626)

Debt repaid

(1,299)


(2,053)

Net issuance of commercial paper

325


(127)

Debt exchange

(270)


(328)

Other - net

(24)


(67)

Cash used in financing activities

(7,158)


(4,902)









Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(835)


962

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,818


856

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$

983

$

1,818









Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities

$

9,032

$

8,540

Cash used in investing activities

(2,709)


(2,676)

Dividends paid

(2,800)


(2,626)

Free cash flow

$

3,523

$

3,238


*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $34 million in 2021 and $38 million in 2020.


**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)

197


223


(12)

%

203


221


(8)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *

24.2


26.1


(7)


24.6


25.9


(5)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

24.4


22.4


9


23.7


22.7


4

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

129


142


(9)


133


137


(3)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

209,970


202,844


4


817,919


771,765


6

Train length (feet)

9,319


9,154


2


9,334


8,798


6

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)

78


83


(5)

pts

73


81


(8)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)

58


74


(16)

pts

63


71


(8)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,046


1,032


1


1,038


947


10

Total employees (average)

29,989


29,753


1


29,905


30,960


(3)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

2.53

$

1.45


74

%

$

2.23

$

1.50


49

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

228


222


3


888


849


5

Fuel consumption rate**

1.088


1.092


-


1.086


1.100


(1)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

21,656


21,591


-

%

79,520


71,979


10

%

Fertilizer

3,185


2,932


9


12,387


12,024


3

Food & refrigerated

4,651


4,662


-


18,475


17,534


5

Coal & renewables

22,795


18,128


26


85,586


76,695


12

Bulk

52,287


47,313


11


195,968


178,232


10

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,257


7,465


(3)


30,048


28,095


7

Metals & minerals

8,611


7,091


21


32,993


28,562


16

Forest products

6,458


6,206


4


25,863


23,527


10

Energy & specialized markets

9,420


9,200


2


37,902


36,527


4

Industrial

31,746


29,962


6


126,806


116,711


9

Automotive

3,830


4,337


(12)


14,879


14,835


-

Intermodal

16,977


19,854


(14)


73,620


75,198


(2)

Premium

20,807


24,191


(14)


88,499


90,033


(2)

Total

104,840


101,466


3

%

411,273


384,976


7

%


*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.


**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



2021

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Operating Revenues



















Freight revenues

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

5,166

$

5,297

$

20,244

Other

352


372


400


436


1,560

Total operating revenues

5,001


5,504


5,566


5,733


21,804

Operating Expenses



















Compensation and benefits

1,026


1,022


1,040


1,070


4,158

Depreciation

549


550


553


556


2,208

Fuel

411


497


544


597


2,049

Purchased services and materials

490


478


510


538


2,016

Equipment and other rents

212


200


217


230


859

Other

320


284


270


302


1,176

Total operating expenses

3,008


3,031


3,134


3,293


12,466

Operating Income

1,993


2,473


2,432


2,440


9,338

Other income

51


125


38


83


297

Interest expense

(290)


(282)


(290)


(295)


(1,157)

Income before income taxes

1,754


2,316


2,180


2,228


8,478

Income taxes

(413)


(518)


(507)


(517)


(1,955)

Net Income

$

1,341

$

1,798

$

1,673

$

1,711

$

6,523





















Share and Per Share



















Earnings per share - basic

$

2.01

$

2.73

$

2.58

$

2.67

$

9.98

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.00

$

2.72

$

2.57

$

2.66

$

9.95

Weighted average number of shares - basic

667.6


658.5


648.7


640.4


653.8

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

669.2


660.1


650.3


642.1


655.4

Dividends declared per share

$

0.97

$

1.07

$

1.07

$

1.18

$

4.29





















Operating Ratio

60.1

%

55.1

%

56.3

%

57.4

%

57.2

%

Effective Tax Rate

23.5

%

22.4

%

23.3

%

23.2

%

23.1

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2021

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)



















Grain & grain products

$

766

$

795

$

731

$

889

$

3,181

Fertilizer

170


179


172


176


697

Food & refrigerated

235


251


253


259


998

Coal & renewables

341


423


531


485


1,780

Bulk

1,512


1,648


1,687


1,809


6,656

Industrial chemicals & plastics

435


498


503


507


1,943

Metals & minerals

375


467


488


481


1,811

Forest products

316


348


342


351


1,357

Energy & specialized markets

530


546


578


558


2,212

Industrial

1,656


1,859


1,911


1,897


7,323

Automotive

447


428


417


469


1,761

Intermodal

1,034


1,197


1,151


1,122


4,504

Premium

1,481


1,625


1,568


1,591


6,265

Total

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

5,166


5,297


20,244

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



















Grain & grain products

203


204


185


213


805

Fertilizer

44


54


55


48


201

Food & refrigerated

45


48


48


48


189

Coal & renewables

174


198


232


215


819

Bulk

466


504


520


524


2,014

Industrial chemicals & plastics

140


156


153


157


606

Metals & minerals

146


182


188


181


697

Forest products

60


64


63


63


250

Energy & specialized markets

139


138


145


137


559

Industrial

485


540


549


538


2,112

Automotive

180


173


166


182


701

Intermodal [a]

796


878


809


728


3,211

Premium

976


1,051


975


910


3,912

Total

1,927


2,095


2,044


1,972


8,038

Average Revenue per Car



















Grain & grain products

$

3,782

$

3,894

$

3,937

$

4,187

$

3,953

Fertilizer

3,852


3,304


3,125


3,705


3,470

Food & refrigerated

5,234


5,226


5,246


5,409


5,279

Coal & renewables

1,958


2,134


2,298


2,251


2,173

Bulk

3,246


3,266


3,244


3,457


3,305

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,113


3,189


3,277


3,242


3,207

Metals & minerals

2,563


2,569


2,596


2,659


2,598

Forest products

5,244


5,463


5,457


5,521


5,424

Energy & specialized markets

3,828


3,944


3,996


4,054


3,956

Industrial

3,417


3,442


3,482


3,522


3,467

Automotive

2,485


2,479


2,500


2,576


2,511

Intermodal [a]

1,299


1,363


1,424


1,541


1,403

Premium

1,517


1,547


1,608


1,748


1,601

Average

$

2,413

$

2,449

$

2,528

$

2,686

$

2,519


 [a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











Millions, Except Ratios

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

for the Twelve Months Ended

2021

2020

2019

Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

$

5,919

Add:











Income tax expense/(benefit)

1,955


1,631


1,828

Depreciation

2,208


2,210


2,216

Interest expense

1,157


1,141


1,050

EBITDA

$

11,843

$

10,331

$

11,013

Adjustments:











Other income, net

(297)


(287)


(243)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**

56


59


68

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,602

$

10,103

$

10,838

Debt

$

29,729

$

26,729

$

25,200

Operating lease liabilities

1,759


1,604


1,833

Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,











net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($21), $195, and $124

(72)


637


400

Adjusted debt

$

31,416

$

28,970

$

27,433

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.7


2.9


2.5













Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*












Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,


2021

2020

2019

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.7


2.9


2.5

Factors Affecting Comparability:











Brazos yard impairment [a]

N/A


(0.1)


N/A

Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

2.7


2.8


2.5


[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.


**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity





Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

2019

Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

$

5,919

Average equity

$

15,560

$

17,543

$

19,276

Return on average common shareholders' equity

41.9%

30.5%

30.7%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*





Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

2019

Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

$

5,919

Interest expense

1,157

1,141

1,050

Interest on average operating lease liabilities

54

64

76

Taxes on interest

(280)

(282)

(266)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$

7,454

$

6,272

$

6,779

Average equity

$

15,560

$

17,543

$

19,276

Average debt

28,229

25,965

23,796

Average operating lease liabilities

1,682

1,719

2,052

Average invested capital as adjusted

$

45,471

$

45,227

$

45,124

Return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

13.9%

15.0%

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*

2021

2020

2019

Return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

13.9%

15.0%

Factors Affecting Comparability:





Brazos yard impairment [a]

N/A


0.4

N/A

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

14.3%

15.0%


[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*












Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(GAAP)

Impairment

(non-GAAP)

Operating expense

$

3,135

$

(278)


$

2,857

Operating income

2,006

278

2,284

Income taxes

413

69

482

Net income

1,380

209

1,589

Diluted EPS

2.05

0.31

2.36

Operating ratio

61.0

%

(5.4)

pts

55.6

%














Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

(GAAP)

Impairment

(non-GAAP)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020












Operating expense

$

11,699

$

(278)


$

11,421

Operating income

7,834

278

8,112

Income taxes

1,631

69

1,700

Net income

5,349

209

5,558

Diluted EPS

7.88

0.31

8.19

Operating ratio

59.9

%

(1.4)

pts

58.5

%

As of December 31, 2020












Shareholders' equity

$

16,958

$

209


$

17,167


*

The above tables reconcile our results for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

