Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Union Pacific Corporation

Jan 24, 2023

  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.67
  • Fourth quarter operating revenue up 8%
  • Full year earnings per diluted share of $11.21
  • Full year operating income up 6%

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2022 was $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2021 net income of $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share.

"In the fourth quarter, we grew carloads as we continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As a result, revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment. For the full year, we made good progress on employee safety, and we took another step toward our sustainability goals as our fuel consumption rate improved for the fourth consecutive year. Looking to 2023, we expect continued improvements in network fluidity to support business development, generating volume growth that exceeds industrial production. We also expect network improvements to help us recapture lost productivity while providing customers with reliable service."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Offset by Higher Expenses Associated with Inflation and Network Recovery; Fourth Quarter Record for Operating Revenue
Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was up 8% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth, partially offset by a negative business mix.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 1%.
  • Union Pacific's 61.0% operating ratio deteriorated 360 basis points. Falling fuel prices late in the quarter positively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.4 billion declined 1%.
  • The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in fourth quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $0.7 billion.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Impacted by Network Congestion and Winter Weather; Fourth Quarter Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 3% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 5% decline.
  • Average maximum train length decreased 1% to 9,191 feet.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 3% to 1,010 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.064, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 2%.

2022 Full Year Summary

Financial Results: Fuel Surcharge, Core Pricing Gains, and Volume Drive Revenue Growth; Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021

  • Operating revenue of $24.9 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, grew 2%.
  • Union Pacific's 60.1% reported operating ratio deteriorated 290 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points and the prior period adjustment related to new labor agreements added 30 basis points to operating ratio.
  • Operating Income of $9.9 billion was up 6%.
  • Union Pacific's 2022 capital program totaled $3.4 billion.
  • The company repurchased 27.1 million shares in 2022 at an aggregate cost of $6.3 billion.

Operating Performance: Network Operations Impacted by Crew Availability and Operational Inefficiencies; Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021

  • Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate improved 18% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.98 for full year 2021.
  • Freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
  • Locomotive productivity was 125 GTMs per horsepower day, a 6% decline.
  • Average maximum train length of 9,329 feet was flat.
  • Workforce productivity of 1,036 car miles per employee was flat.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.078, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

2023 Guidance

  • Full year carloads to exceed Industrial Production
    • Current Industrial Production forecast: -0.5%
  • Full year operating ratio improvement
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
  • Capital Allocation:
    • Capital spending less than 15% of revenue
      • Capital plan of $3.6 billion
    • Long term dividend payout target of ~45% of earnings
    • Excess cash to share repurchases

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached. 

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

4th Quarter

Full Year

Percentages, For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$

5,768

$

5,297


9

%

$

23,159

$

20,244


14

%

Other revenues

412


436


(6)


1,716


1,560


10

Total operating revenues

6,180


5,733


8


24,875


21,804


14

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,174


1,070


10


4,645


4,158


12

Fuel

853


597


43


3,439


2,049


68

Purchased services and materials

633


538


18


2,442


2,016


21

Depreciation

569


556


2


2,246


2,208


2

Equipment and other rents

238


230


3


898


859


5

Other

301


302


-


1,288


1,176


10

Total operating expenses

3,768


3,293


14


14,958


12,466


20

Operating Income

2,412


2,440


(1)


9,917


9,338


6

Other income, net

92


83


11


426


297


43

Interest expense

(333)


(295)


13


(1,271)


(1,157)


10

Income before income taxes

2,171


2,228


(3)


9,072


8,478


7

Income taxes

(533)


(517)


3


(2,074)


(1,955)


6

Net Income

$

1,638

$

1,711


(4)

$

6,998

$

6,523


7

























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$

2.67

$

2.67


-

%

$

11.24

$

9.98


13

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.67

$

2.66


-

$

11.21

$

9.95


13

Weighted average number of shares - basic

612.7


640.4


(4)


622.7


653.8


(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

613.7


642.1


(4)


624.0


655.4


(5)

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.18


10

$

5.08

$

4.29


18

























Operating Ratio

61.0

%

57.4

%

3.6

pts

60.1

%

57.2

%

2.9

pts

Effective Tax Rate

24.6

%

23.2

%

1.4


22.9

%

23.1

%

(0.2)

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

 


4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$

974

$

889


10

%

$

3,598

$

3,181


13

%

Fertilizer

171


176


(3)


712


697


2

Food & refrigerated

265


259


2


1,093


998


10

Coal & renewables

523


485


8


2,134


1,780


20

Bulk

1,933


1,809


7


7,537


6,656


13

Industrial chemicals & plastics

502


507


(1)


2,158


1,943


11

Metals & minerals

548


481


14


2,196


1,811


21

Forest products

325


351


(7)


1,465


1,357


8

Energy & specialized markets

624


558


12


2,386


2,212


8

Industrial

1,999


1,897


5


8,205


7,323


12

Automotive

594


469


27


2,257


1,761


28

Intermodal

1,242


1,122


11


5,160


4,504


15

Premium

1,836


1,591


15


7,417


6,265


18

Total

$

5,768

$

5,297


9

%

$

23,159

$

20,244


14

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products

208


213


(2)

%

798


805


(1)

%

Fertilizer

41


48


(15)


190


201


(5)

Food & refrigerated

44


48


(8)


187


189


(1)

Coal & renewables

215


215


-


885


819


8

Bulk

508


524


(3)


2,060


2,014


2

Industrial chemicals & plastics

151


157


(4)


637


606


5

Metals & minerals

196


181


8


785


697


13

Forest products

52


63


(17)


241


250


(4)

Energy & specialized markets

140


137


2


552


559


(1)

Industrial

539


538


-


2,215


2,112


5

Automotive

198


182


9


778


701


11

Intermodal [a]

743


728


2


3,116


3,211


(3)

Premium

941


910


3


3,894


3,912


-

Total

1,988


1,972


1

%

8,169


8,038


2

%

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$

4,681

$

4,187


12

%

$

4,509

$

3,953


14

%

Fertilizer

4,167


3,705


12


3,749


3,470


8

Food & refrigerated

5,957


5,409


10


5,844


5,279


11

Coal & renewables

2,431


2,251


8


2,410


2,173


11

Bulk

3,799


3,457


10


3,658


3,305


11

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,335


3,242


3


3,388


3,207


6

Metals & minerals

2,790


2,659


5


2,797


2,598


8

Forest products

6,264


5,521


13


6,092


5,424


12

Energy & specialized markets

4,459


4,054


10


4,320


3,956


9

Industrial

3,711


3,522


5


3,704


3,467


7

Automotive

3,007


2,576


17


2,902


2,511


16

Intermodal [a]

1,672


1,541


9


1,656


1,403


18

Premium

1,953


1,748


12


1,905


1,601


19

Average

$

2,902

$

2,686


8

%

$

2,835

$

2,519


13

%



[a]

 For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

 

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

973

$

960

Short-term investments

46


46

Other current assets

2,933


2,545

Investments

2,375


2,241

Properties, net

56,038


54,871

Operating lease assets

1,672


1,787

Other assets

1,412


1,075

Total assets

$

65,449

$

63,525









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year

$

1,678

$

2,166

Other current liabilities

3,842


3,578

Debt due after one year

31,648


27,563

Operating lease liabilities

1,300


1,429

Deferred income taxes

13,033


12,675

Other long-term liabilities

1,785


1,953

Total liabilities

53,286


49,364

Total common shareholders' equity

12,163


14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

65,449

$

63,525









Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

53.2

%

41.9

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

17.3

%

16.4

%


*

ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Operating Activities







Net income

$

6,998

$

6,523

Depreciation

2,246


2,208

Deferred and other income taxes

262


154

Other - net

(144)


147

Cash provided by operating activities

9,362


9,032









Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(3,620)


(2,936)

Maturities of short-term investments

46


94

Purchases of short-term investments

(46)


(70)

Other - net

149


203

Cash used in investing activities

(3,471)


(2,709)









Financing Activities







Share repurchase programs

(6,282)


(7,291)

Debt issued

6,080


4,201

Dividends paid

(3,159)


(2,800)

Debt repaid

(2,291)


(1,299)

Net issuance of commercial paper

(205)


325

Debt exchange

-


(270)

Other - net

(30)


(24)

Cash used in financing activities

(5,887)


(7,158)









Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

4


(835)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

983


1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

987

$

983









Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities

$

9,362

$

9,032

Cash used in investing activities

(3,471)


(2,709)

Dividends paid

(3,159)


(2,800)

Free cash flow

$

2,732

$

3,523


*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $70 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.


**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

 


4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*

191


197


(3)

%

191


203


(6)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*

23.8


24.2


(2)


23.8


24.6


(3)

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*

24.5


24.4


-


24.4


23.7


3

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

123


129


(5)


125


133


(6)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

208,949


209,970


-


843,443


817,919


3

Train length (feet)

9,191


9,319


(1)


9,329


9,334


-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

73


78


(5)

pts

67


73


(6)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

58


58


-

pts

59


63


(4)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,010


1,046


(3)


1,036


1,038


-

Total employees (average)

31,120


29,989


4


30,717


29,905


3

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

3.70

$

2.53


46

%

$

3.65

$

2.23


64

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

222


228


(3)


909


888


2

Fuel consumption rate***

1.064


1.088


(2)


1.078


1.086


(1)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

20,683


21,656


(4)

%

79,725


79,520


-

%

Fertilizer

2,701


3,185


(15)


11,769


12,387


(5)

Food & refrigerated

4,576


4,651


(2)


17,965


18,475


(3)

Coal & renewables

21,847


22,795


(4)


91,824


85,586


7

Bulk

49,807


52,287


(5)


201,283


195,968


3

Industrial chemicals & plastics

6,626


7,257


(9)


29,572


30,048


(2)

Metals & minerals

9,367


8,611


9


37,827


32,993


15

Forest products

5,546


6,458


(14)


25,438


25,863


(2)

Energy & specialized markets

9,575


9,420


2


37,068


37,902


(2)

Industrial

31,114


31,746


(2)


129,905


126,806


2

Automotive

4,384


3,830


14


17,018


14,879


14

Intermodal

17,622


16,977


4


72,546


73,620


(1)

Premium

22,006


20,807


6


89,564


88,499


1

Total

102,927


104,840


(2)

%

420,752


411,273


2

%


*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.


**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.


***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

Millions,

2022

Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Operating Revenues



















Freight revenues

$

5,440

$

5,842

$

6,109

$

5,768

$

23,159

Other revenues

420


427


457


412


1,716

Total operating revenues

5,860


6,269


6,566


6,180


24,875

Operating Expenses



















Compensation and benefits

1,101


1,092


1,278


1,174


4,645

Fuel

714


940


932


853


3,439

Purchased services and materials

561


622


626


633


2,442

Depreciation

555


559


563


569


2,246

Equipment and other rents

215


230


215


238


898

Other

337


331


319


301


1,288

Total operating expenses

3,483


3,774


3,933


3,768


14,958

Operating Income

2,377


2,495


2,633


2,412


9,917

Other income, net

47


163


124


92


426

Interest expense

(307)


(316)


(315)


(333)


(1,271)

Income before income taxes

2,117


2,342


2,442


2,171


9,072

Income taxes

(487)


(507)


(547)


(533)


(2,074)

Net Income

$

1,630

$

1,835

$

1,895

$

1,638

$

6,998





















Share and Per Share



















Earnings per share - basic

$

2.58

$

2.93

$

3.05

$

2.67

$

11.24

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.57

$

2.93

$

3.05

$

2.67

$

11.21

Weighted average number of shares - basic

632.2


625.6


620.4


612.7


622.7

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

633.6


626.8


621.5


613.7


624.0

Dividends declared per share

$

1.18

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

5.08





















Operating Ratio

59.4

%

60.2

%

59.9

%

61.0

%

60.1

%

Effective Tax Rate

23.0

%

21.6

%

22.4

%

24.6

%

22.9

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

 


2022

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)



















Grain & grain products

$

877

$

867

$

880

$

974

$

3,598

Fertilizer

180


183


178


171


712

Food & refrigerated

267


271


290


265


1,093

Coal & renewables

508


492


611


523


2,134

Bulk

1,832


1,813


1,959


1,933


7,537

Industrial chemicals & plastics

520


557


579


502


2,158

Metals & minerals

485


562


601


548


2,196

Forest products

364


386


390


325


1,465

Energy & specialized markets

552


586


624


624


2,386

Industrial

1,921


2,091


2,194


1,999


8,205

Automotive

501


561


601


594


2,257

Intermodal

1,186


1,377


1,355


1,242


5,160

Premium

1,687


1,938


1,956


1,836


7,417

Total

$

5,440

$

5,842

$

6,109


5,768


23,159

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



















Grain & grain products

205


195


190


208


798

Fertilizer

45


53


51


41


190

Food & refrigerated

47


48


48


44


187

Coal & renewables

225


202


243


215


885

Bulk

522


498


532


508


2,060

Industrial chemicals & plastics

160


161


165


151


637

Metals & minerals

182


205


202


196


785

Forest products

64


63


62


52


241

Energy & specialized markets

131


141


140


140


552

Industrial

537


570


569


539


2,215

Automotive

190


192


198


198


778

Intermodal [a]

757


805


811


743


3,116

Premium

947


997


1,009


941


3,894

Total

2,006


2,065


2,110


1,988


8,169

Average Revenue per Car



















Grain & grain products

$

4,269

$

4,451

$

4,641

$

4,681

$

4,509

Fertilizer

4,016


3,437


3,504


4,167


3,749

Food & refrigerated

5,637


5,770


6,017


5,957


5,844

Coal & renewables

2,262


2,426


2,514


2,431


2,410

Bulk

3,508


3,642


3,685


3,799


3,658

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,247


3,455


3,508


3,335


3,388

Metals & minerals

2,660


2,755


2,969


2,790


2,797

Forest products

5,672


6,128


6,347


6,264


6,092

Energy & specialized markets

4,219


4,161


4,434


4,459


4,320

Industrial

3,574


3,674


3,852


3,711


3,704

Automotive

2,640


2,919


3,030


3,007


2,902

Intermodal [a]

1,566


1,711


1,672


1,672


1,656

Premium

1,782


1,943


1,939


1,953


1,905

Average

$

2,711

$

2,830

$

2,895

$

2,902

$

2,835


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

 

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

2022

2021

Net income

$

6,998

$

6,523

Add:







Income tax expense

2,074


1,955

Depreciation

2,246


2,208

Interest expense

1,271


1,157

EBITDA

$

12,589

$

11,843

Adjustments:







Other income, net

(426)


(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**

54


56

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,217

$

11,602

Debt

$

33,326

$

29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,631


1,759

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0 [a]

-


-

Adjusted debt

$

34,957

$

31,488

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA

2.9


2.7

Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Dec 31,

Dec 31,


2022

2021

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9


2.7

Factors Affecting Comparability:







Labor accrual adjustment [b]

(0.1)


N/A

Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA*

2.8


2.7


[a]

Prior periods were recast to conform to the current year presentation, which removes the impact of pension and OPEB when the net amount represents a funded amount.

[b]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit (OPEB) liabilities divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.


**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

 

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity







Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Net income

$

6,998

$

6,523

Average equity

$

13,162

$

15,560

Return on average common shareholders' equity

53.2

%

41.9

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*







Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Net income

$

6,998

$

6,523

Interest expense

1,271


1,157

Interest on average operating lease liabilities

56


54

Taxes on interest

(304)


(280)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$

8,021

$

7,454

Average equity

$

13,162

$

15,560

Average debt

31,528


28,229

Average operating lease liabilities

1,695


1,682

Average invested capital as adjusted

$

46,385

$

45,471

Return on invested capital as adjusted

17.3

%

16.4

%

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*


2022

2021

Return on invested capital as adjusted

17.3

%

16.4

%

Factors Affecting Comparability:







Labor accrual adjustment [a]

0.1


N/A

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted

17.4

%

16.4

%


[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP 

Financial Performance*

Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

(GAAP)


adjustment



(non-GAAP)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022










Compensation and benefits expense

$

4,645

$

(92)


$

4,553

Operating expense

14,958


(92)



14,866

Operating income

9,917


92



10,009

Income taxes

(2,074)


(23)



(2,097)

Net income

6,998


69



7,067

Diluted EPS

11.21


0.12



11.33

Operating ratio

60.1

%

(0.3)

pts

59.8

%

As of December 31, 2022












Shareholders' equity

$

12,163

$

69


$

12,232


*

The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

