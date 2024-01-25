Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Union Pacific Corporation

25 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.71, up 1%
  • Fourth quarter net income up 1%
  • Full year earnings per diluted share of $10.45, down 7%
  • Full year net income down 9%

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

"The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry's best in safety, service, and operational excellence," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results show much of what's possible at Union Pacific and that we're on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognizing we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We're excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish."

Fourth Quarter Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Increased Volume and Core Pricing Gains Offset by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue Led to Flat Operating Revenue

  • Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was flat driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix.
  • Revenue carloads were up 3%.
  • Operating ratio was 60.9%, an improvement of 10 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.4 billion was flat.

Operating Performance: Improved Resource Utilization Drives Strong Service Metrics and Fluid Network; Fourth Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 217 daily miles per car, a 14% improvement.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 14% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,413 feet, a 2% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity improved 4% to 1,051 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.091, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 3%.

Full Year Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Volume Drive Reduced Operating Revenue

  • Operating revenue of $24.1 billion was down 3% driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, business mix, and volume declines partially offset by core pricing gains.
  • Revenue carloads declined 1%.
  • Union Pacific's 62.3% reported operating ratio deteriorated 220 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 50 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $9.1 billion was down 8%.
  • Union Pacific's 2023 capital program totaled $3.7 billion.
  • The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in 2023 at an aggregate cost of $712 million.

Operating Performance: Improving Resource Availability and Utilization Through the Year Results in Fluid Operations to End 2023

  • Union Pacific's reportable derailment rates improved, while reportable personal injury rates did not improve.
  • Freight car velocity was 204 daily miles per car, a 7% improvement.
  • Locomotive productivity was 129 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% increase.
  • Average maximum train length of 9,356 feet was flat.
  • Workforce productivity of 1,000 car miles per employee declined 3%.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.088, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.

2024 Outlook

  • Volume outlook muted by international intermodal business loss, lower coal demand, and soft economic conditions
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
  • No change to long-term capital allocation strategy
    • Capital plan of $3.4 billion
    • No first quarter share repurchases

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israeli wars and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and future volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and planned capital investments ; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

###

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

4th Quarter

Full Year

Percentages, For the Periods Ended December
31,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$

5,801

$

5,768


1

%

$

22,571

$

23,159


(3)

%

Other revenues

358


412


(13)


1,548


1,716


(10)

Total operating revenues

6,159


6,180


-


24,119


24,875


(3)

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,169


1,174


-


4,818


4,645


4

Fuel

759


853


(11)


2,891


3,439


(16)

Purchased services and materials

645


633


2


2,616


2,442


7

Depreciation

589


569


4


2,318


2,246


3

Equipment and other rents

229


238


(4)


947


898


5

Other

361


301


20


1,447


1,288


12

Total operating expenses

3,752


3,768


-


15,037


14,958


1

Operating Income

2,407


2,412


-


9,082


9,917


(8)

Other income, net

108


92


17


491


426


15

Interest expense

(331)


(333)


(1)


(1,340)


(1,271)


5

Income before income taxes

2,184


2,171


1


8,233


9,072


(9)

Income tax expense

(532)


(533)


-


(1,854)


(2,074)


(11)

Net Income

$

1,652

$

1,638


1

$

6,379

$

6,998


(9)

























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$

2.71

$

2.67


1

%

$

10.47

$

11.24


(7)

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.71

$

2.67


1

$

10.45

$

11.21


(7)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

608.9


612.7


(1)


609.2


622.7


(2)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

609.9


613.7


(1)


610.2


624.0


(2)

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30


-

$

5.20

$

5.08


2

























Operating Ratio

60.9

%

61.0

%

(0.1)

pts

62.3

%

60.1

%

2.2

pts

Effective Tax Rate

24.4

%

24.6

%

(0.2)


22.5

%

22.9

%

(0.4)

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$

986

$

974


1

%

$

3,644

$

3,598


1

%

Fertilizer

194


171


13


757


712


6

Food & refrigerated

264


265


-


1,041


1,093


(5)

Coal & renewables

494


523


(6)


1,916


2,134


(10)

Bulk

1,938


1,933


-


7,358


7,537


(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

538


502


7


2,176


2,158


1

Metals & minerals

540


548


(1)


2,194


2,196


-

Forest products

335


325


3


1,347


1,465


(8)

Energy & specialized markets

665


624


7


2,521


2,386


6

Industrial

2,078


1,999


4


8,238


8,205


-

Automotive

600


594


1


2,421


2,257


7

Intermodal

1,185


1,242


(5)


4,554


5,160


(12)

Premium

1,785


1,836


(3)


6,975


7,417


(6)

Total

$

5,801

$

5,768


1

%

$

22,571

$

23,159


(3)

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products

216


208


4

%

798


798


-

%

Fertilizer

47


41


15


191


190


1

Food & refrigerated

42


44


(5)


175


187


(6)

Coal & renewables

217


215


1


867


885


(2)

Bulk

522


508


3


2,031


2,060


(1)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

161


151


7


645


637


1

Metals & minerals

189


196


(4)


793


785


1

Forest products

52


52


-


213


241


(12)

Energy & specialized markets

153


140


9


582


552


5

Industrial

555


539


3


2,233


2,215


1

Automotive

197


198


(1)


820


778


5

Intermodal [a]

782


743


5


3,028


3,116


(3)

Premium

979


941


4


3,848


3,894


(1)

Total

2,056


1,988


3

%

8,112


8,169


(1)

%

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$

4,580

$

4,681


(2)

%

$

4,567

$

4,509


1

%

Fertilizer

4,085


4,167


(2)


3,962


3,749


6

Food & refrigerated

6,174


5,957


4


5,929


5,844


1

Coal & renewables

2,281


2,431


(6)


2,211


2,410


(8)

Bulk

3,712


3,799


(2)


3,623


3,658


(1)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,353


3,335


1


3,374


3,388


-

Metals & minerals

2,860


2,790


3


2,765


2,797


(1)

Forest products

6,326


6,264


1


6,310


6,092


4

Energy & specialized markets

4,347


4,459


(3)


4,335


4,320


-

Industrial

3,742


3,711


1


3,689


3,704


-

Automotive

3,061


3,007


2


2,955


2,902


2

Intermodal [a]

1,515


1,672


(9)


1,504


1,656


(9)

Premium

1,824


1,953


(7)


1,813


1,905


(5)

Average

$

2,822

$

2,902


(3)

%

$

2,782

$

2,835


(2)

%


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)


Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2023

2022

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,055

$

973

Short-term investments

16


46

Other current assets

3,077


2,933

Investments

2,605


2,375

Properties, net

57,398


56,038

Operating lease assets

1,643


1,672

Other assets

1,338


1,412

Total assets

$

67,132

$

65,449









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year

$

1,423

$

1,678

Other current liabilities

3,683


3,842

Debt due after one year

31,156


31,648

Operating lease liabilities

1,245


1,300

Deferred income taxes

13,123


13,033

Other long-term liabilities

1,714


1,785

Total liabilities

52,344


53,286

Total common shareholders' equity

14,788


12,163

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

67,132

$

65,449









Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

47.3

%

53.2

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

15.5

%

17.3

%


*

ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) 

Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Operating Activities







Net income

$

6,379

$

6,998

Depreciation

2,318


2,246

Deferred and other income taxes

117


262

Other - net

(435)


(144)

Cash provided by operating activities

8,379


9,362

Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(3,606)


(3,620)

Other - net

(61)


149

Cash used in investing activities

(3,667)


(3,471)

Financing Activities







Dividends paid

(3,173)


(3,159)

Debt repaid

(2,190)


(2,291)

Debt issued

1,599


6,080

Share repurchase programs

(705)


(6,282)

Other - net

(156)


(235)

Cash used in financing activities

(4,625)


(5,887)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

87


4

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987


983

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

1,074

$

987

Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities

$

8,379

$

9,362

Cash used in investing activities

(3,667)


(3,471)

Dividends paid

(3,173)


(3,159)

Free cash flow

$

1,539

$

2,732


*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $57 million in 2023 and $70 million in 2022.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*

217


191


14

%

204


191


7

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*

24.9


23.8


5


24.2


23.8


2

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*

22.7


24.5


(7)


23.4


24.4


(4)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

140


123


14


129


125


3

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

214,570


208,949


3


837,502


843,443


(1)

Train length (feet)

9,413


9,191


2


9,356


9,329


-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

85


73


12

pts

78


67


11

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

70


58


12

pts

65


59


6

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,051


1,010


4


1,000


1,036


(3)

Total employees (average)

30,559


31,120


(2)


31,490


30,717


3

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

3.16

$

3.70


(15)

%

$

3.09

$

3.65


(15)

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

234


222


5


911


909


-

Fuel consumption rate***

1.091


1.064


3


1.088


1.078


1

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

21,166


20,683


2

%

77,717


79,725


(3)

%

Fertilizer

2,960


2,701


10


12,031


11,769


2

Food & refrigerated

4,586


4,576


-


18,286


17,965


2

Coal & renewables

21,876


21,847


-


88,604


91,824


(4)

Bulk

50,588


49,807


2


196,638


201,283


(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,040


6,626


6


28,837


29,572


(2)

Metals & minerals

8,712


9,367


(7)


36,121


37,827


(5)

Forest products

5,447


5,546


(2)


22,447


25,438


(12)

Energy & specialized markets

10,349


9,575


8


39,286


37,068


6

Industrial

31,548


31,114


1


126,691


129,905


(2)

Automotive

4,369


4,384


-


18,080


17,018


6

Intermodal

18,438


17,622


5


71,890


72,546


(1)

Premium

22,807


22,006


4


89,970


89,564


-

Total

104,943


102,927


2

%

413,299


420,752


(2)

%


*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions,

2023

Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Operating Revenues



















Freight revenues

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

5,545

$

5,801

$

22,571

Other revenues

400


394


396


358


1,548

Total operating revenues

6,056


5,963


5,941


6,159


24,119

Operating Expenses



















Compensation and benefits

1,179


1,269


1,201


1,169


4,818

Fuel

766


664


702


759


2,891

Purchased services and materials

653


650


668


645


2,616

Depreciation

572


577


580


589


2,318

Equipment and other rents

235


248


235


229


947

Other

357


351


378


361


1,447

Total operating expenses

3,762


3,759


3,764


3,752


15,037

Operating Income

2,294


2,204


2,177


2,407


9,082

Other income, net

184


93


106


108


491

Interest expense

(336)


(339)


(334)


(331)


(1,340)

Income before income taxes

2,142


1,958


1,949


2,184


8,233

Income tax expense

(512)


(389)


(421)


(532)


(1,854)

Net Income

$

1,630

$

1,569

$

1,528

$

1,652

$

6,379





















Share and Per Share



















Earnings per share - basic

$

2.67

$

2.58

$

2.51

$

2.71

$

10.47

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.67

$

2.57

$

2.51

$

2.71

$

10.45

Weighted average number of shares - basic

610.6


608.7


608.7


608.9


609.2

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

611.5


609.5


609.8


609.9


610.2

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

5.20





















Operating Ratio

62.1

%

63.0

%

63.4

%

60.9

%

62.3

%

Effective Tax Rate

23.9

%

19.9

%

21.6

%

24.4

%

22.5

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)



















Grain & grain products

$

943

$

890

$

825

$

986

$

3,644

Fertilizer

186


183


194


194


757

Food & refrigerated

263


255


259


264


1,041

Coal & renewables

505


429


488


494


1,916

Bulk

1,897


1,757


1,766


1,938


7,358

Industrial chemicals & plastics

536


545


557


538


2,176

Metals & minerals

536


562


556


540


2,194

Forest products

332


347


333


335


1,347

Energy & specialized markets

613


632


611


665


2,521

Industrial

2,017


2,086


2,057


2,078


8,238

Automotive

587


625


609


600


2,421

Intermodal

1,155


1,101


1,113


1,185


4,554

Premium

1,742


1,726


1,722


1,785


6,975

Total

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

5,545


5,801


22,571

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



















Grain & grain products

202


197


183


216


798

Fertilizer

45


48


51


47


191

Food & refrigerated

44


44


45


42


175

Coal & renewables

216


203


231


217


867

Bulk

507


492


510


522


2,031

Industrial chemicals & plastics

157


164


163


161


645

Metals & minerals

188


210


206


189


793

Forest products

52


55


54


52


213

Energy & specialized markets

139


144


146


153


582

Industrial

536


573


569


555


2,233

Automotive

200


213


210


197


820

Intermodal [a]

734


749


763


782


3,028

Premium

934


962


973


979


3,848

Total

1,977


2,027


2,052


2,056


8,112

Average Revenue per Car



















Grain & grain products

$

4,668

$

4,527

$

4,486

$

4,580

$

4,567

Fertilizer

4,135


3,830


3,818


4,085


3,962

Food & refrigerated

5,963


5,740


5,847


6,174


5,929

Coal & renewables

2,341


2,107


2,114


2,281


2,211

Bulk

3,743


3,568


3,465


3,712


3,623

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,402


3,336


3,406


3,353


3,374

Metals & minerals

2,853


2,677


2,688


2,860


2,765

Forest products

6,384


6,337


6,197


6,326


6,310

Energy & specialized markets

4,408


4,388


4,201


4,347


4,335

Industrial

3,760


3,646


3,612


3,742


3,689

Automotive

2,944


2,928


2,894


3,061


2,955

Intermodal [a]

1,573


1,471


1,459


1,515


1,504

Premium

1,866


1,794


1,769


1,824


1,813

Average

$

2,861

$

2,748

$

2,702

$

2,822

$

2,782


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited) 

Debt / Net Income







Millions, Except Ratios

2023

2022

Debt

$

32,579

$

33,326

Net income

$

6,379

$

6,998

Debt / net income

5.1


4.8

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios

2023

2022

Net income

$

6,379

$

6,998

Add:







Income tax expense

1,854


2,074

Depreciation

2,318


2,246

Interest expense

1,340


1,271

EBITDA

$

11,891

$

12,589

Adjustments:







Other income, net

(491)


(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**

58


54

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,458

$

12,217

Debt

$

32,579

$

33,326

Operating lease liabilities

1,600


1,631

Adjusted debt

$

34,179

$

34,957

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA

3.0


2.9

Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









2023

2022

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

3.0


2.9

Factors Affecting Comparability:







Labor accrual adjustment [a]

-


(0.1)

Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA

3.0


2.8


[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post retirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.  Pension and OPEB were funded at December 31, 2023 and 2022.


**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited) 

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity







Millions, Except Percentages

2023

2022

Net income

$

6,379

$

6,998

Average equity

$

13,476

$

13,162

Return on average common shareholders' equity

47.3

%

53.2

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*







Millions, Except Percentages

2023

2022

Net income

$

6,379

$

6,998

Interest expense

1,340


1,271

Interest on average operating lease liabilities

58


56

Taxes on interest

(315)


(304)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$

7,462

$

8,021

Average equity

$

13,476

$

13,162

Average debt

32,953


31,528

Average operating lease liabilities

1,616


1,695

Average invested capital as adjusted

$

48,045

$

46,385

Return on invested capital as adjusted

15.5

%

17.3

%

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*


2023

2022

Return on invested capital as adjusted

15.5

%

17.3

%

Factors Affecting Comparability:







Labor accrual adjustment [a]

-


0.1

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted

15.5

%

17.4

%


[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.


*

ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)

Financial Performance*

Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

(GAAP)


adjustment



(non-GAAP)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022










Compensation and benefits expense

$

4,645

$

(92)


$

4,553

Operating expense

14,958


(92)



14,866

Operating income

9,917


92



10,009

Income taxes

(2,074)


(23)



(2,097)

Net income

6,998


69



7,067

Diluted EPS

11.21


0.12



11.33

Operating ratio

60.1

%

(0.3)

pts

59.8

%

As of December 31, 2022












Shareholders' equity

$

12,163

$

69


$

12,232


*

The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS (earnings per share), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

