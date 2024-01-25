Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.71 , up 1%

Fourth quarter net income up 1%

Full year earnings per diluted share of $10.45 , down 7%

Full year net income down 9%

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

"The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry's best in safety, service, and operational excellence," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results show much of what's possible at Union Pacific and that we're on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognizing we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We're excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish."

Fourth Quarter Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Increased Volume and Core Pricing Gains Offset by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue Led to Flat Operating Revenue

Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was flat driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix.

was flat driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix. Revenue carloads were up 3%.

Operating ratio was 60.9%, an improvement of 10 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was flat.

Operating Performance: Improved Resource Utilization Drives Strong Service Metrics and Fluid Network; Fourth Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity

Quarterly freight car velocity was 217 daily miles per car, a 14% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 14% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,413 feet, a 2% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 4% to 1,051 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.091, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 3%.

Full Year Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Volume Drive Reduced Operating Revenue

Operating revenue of $24.1 billion was down 3% driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, business mix, and volume declines partially offset by core pricing gains.

was down 3% driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, business mix, and volume declines partially offset by core pricing gains. Revenue carloads declined 1%.

Union Pacific's 62.3% reported operating ratio deteriorated 220 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 50 basis points.

Operating Income of $9.1 billion was down 8%.

was down 8%. Union Pacific's 2023 capital program totaled $3.7 billion .

. The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in 2023 at an aggregate cost of $712 million .

Operating Performance: Improving Resource Availability and Utilization Through the Year Results in Fluid Operations to End 2023

Union Pacific's reportable derailment rates improved, while reportable personal injury rates did not improve.

Freight car velocity was 204 daily miles per car, a 7% improvement.

Locomotive productivity was 129 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% increase.

Average maximum train length of 9,356 feet was flat.

Workforce productivity of 1,000 car miles per employee declined 3%.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.088, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.

2024 Outlook

Volume outlook muted by international intermodal business loss, lower coal demand, and soft economic conditions

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

No change to long-term capital allocation strategy Capital plan of $3.4 billion No first quarter share repurchases



Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 4th Quarter



Full Year

Percentages, For the Periods Ended December

31, 2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 5,801



$ 5,768





1 %

$ 22,571



$ 23,159





(3) % Other revenues



358





412





(13)





1,548





1,716





(10)

Total operating revenues



6,159





6,180





-





24,119





24,875





(3)

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,169





1,174





-





4,818





4,645





4

Fuel



759





853





(11)





2,891





3,439





(16)

Purchased services and materials



645





633





2





2,616





2,442





7

Depreciation



589





569





4





2,318





2,246





3

Equipment and other rents



229





238





(4)





947





898





5

Other



361





301





20





1,447





1,288





12

Total operating expenses



3,752





3,768





-





15,037





14,958





1

Operating Income



2,407





2,412





-





9,082





9,917





(8)

Other income, net



108





92





17





491





426





15

Interest expense



(331)





(333)





(1)





(1,340)





(1,271)





5

Income before income taxes



2,184





2,171





1





8,233





9,072





(9)

Income tax expense



(532)





(533)





-





(1,854)





(2,074)





(11)

Net Income

$ 1,652



$ 1,638





1



$ 6,379



$ 6,998





(9)



















































Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.71



$ 2.67





1 %

$ 10.47



$ 11.24





(7) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.71



$ 2.67





1



$ 10.45



$ 11.21





(7)

Weighted average number of shares - basic 608.9





612.7





(1)





609.2





622.7





(2)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted 609.9





613.7





(1)





610.2





624.0





(2)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.30





-



$ 5.20



$ 5.08





2



















































Operating Ratio



60.9 %



61.0 %



(0.1) pts



62.3 %



60.1 %



2.2 pts Effective Tax Rate



24.4 %



24.6 %



(0.2)





22.5 %



22.9 %



(0.4)



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 986



$ 974





1 %

$ 3,644



$ 3,598





1 % Fertilizer



194





171





13





757





712





6

Food & refrigerated



264





265





-





1,041





1,093





(5)

Coal & renewables



494





523





(6)





1,916





2,134





(10)

Bulk



1,938





1,933





-





7,358





7,537





(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



538





502





7





2,176





2,158





1

Metals & minerals



540





548





(1)





2,194





2,196





-

Forest products



335





325





3





1,347





1,465





(8)

Energy & specialized markets



665





624





7





2,521





2,386





6

Industrial



2,078





1,999





4





8,238





8,205





-

Automotive



600





594





1





2,421





2,257





7

Intermodal



1,185





1,242





(5)





4,554





5,160





(12)

Premium



1,785





1,836





(3)





6,975





7,417





(6)

Total

$ 5,801



$ 5,768





1 %

$ 22,571



$ 23,159





(3) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



216





208





4 %



798





798





- % Fertilizer



47





41





15





191





190





1

Food & refrigerated



42





44





(5)





175





187





(6)

Coal & renewables



217





215





1





867





885





(2)

Bulk



522





508





3





2,031





2,060





(1)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



161





151





7





645





637





1

Metals & minerals



189





196





(4)





793





785





1

Forest products



52





52





-





213





241





(12)

Energy & specialized markets



153





140





9





582





552





5

Industrial



555





539





3





2,233





2,215





1

Automotive



197





198





(1)





820





778





5

Intermodal [a]



782





743





5





3,028





3,116





(3)

Premium



979





941





4





3,848





3,894





(1)

Total



2,056





1,988





3 %



8,112





8,169





(1) % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,580



$ 4,681





(2) %

$ 4,567



$ 4,509





1 % Fertilizer



4,085





4,167





(2)





3,962





3,749





6

Food & refrigerated



6,174





5,957





4





5,929





5,844





1

Coal & renewables



2,281





2,431





(6)





2,211





2,410





(8)

Bulk



3,712





3,799





(2)





3,623





3,658





(1)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,353





3,335





1





3,374





3,388





-

Metals & minerals



2,860





2,790





3





2,765





2,797





(1)

Forest products



6,326





6,264





1





6,310





6,092





4

Energy & specialized markets



4,347





4,459





(3)





4,335





4,320





-

Industrial



3,742





3,711





1





3,689





3,704





-

Automotive



3,061





3,007





2





2,955





2,902





2

Intermodal [a]



1,515





1,672





(9)





1,504





1,656





(9)

Premium



1,824





1,953





(7)





1,813





1,905





(5)

Average

$ 2,822



$ 2,902





(3) %

$ 2,782



$ 2,835





(2) %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2023



2022

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,055



$ 973

Short-term investments



16





46

Other current assets



3,077





2,933

Investments



2,605





2,375

Properties, net



57,398





56,038

Operating lease assets



1,643





1,672

Other assets



1,338





1,412

Total assets

$ 67,132



$ 65,449



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 1,423



$ 1,678

Other current liabilities



3,683





3,842

Debt due after one year



31,156





31,648

Operating lease liabilities



1,245





1,300

Deferred income taxes



13,123





13,033

Other long-term liabilities



1,714





1,785

Total liabilities



52,344





53,286

Total common shareholders' equity



14,788





12,163

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 67,132



$ 65,449



















Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 47.3 %



53.2 % Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)* 15.5 %



17.3 %





* ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023



2022

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 6,379



$ 6,998

Depreciation



2,318





2,246

Deferred and other income taxes



117





262

Other - net



(435)





(144)

Cash provided by operating activities



8,379





9,362

Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(3,606)





(3,620)

Other - net



(61)





149

Cash used in investing activities



(3,667)





(3,471)

Financing Activities















Dividends paid



(3,173)





(3,159)

Debt repaid



(2,190)





(2,291)

Debt issued



1,599





6,080

Share repurchase programs



(705)





(6,282)

Other - net



(156)





(235)

Cash used in financing activities



(4,625)





(5,887)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 87





4

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987





983

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 1,074



$ 987

Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 8,379



$ 9,362

Cash used in investing activities



(3,667)





(3,471)

Dividends paid



(3,173)





(3,159)

Free cash flow

$ 1,539



$ 2,732







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $57 million in 2023 and $70 million in 2022. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



217





191





14 %



204





191





7 % Average train speed (miles per hour)*



24.9





23.8





5





24.2





23.8





2

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



22.7





24.5





(7)





23.4





24.4





(4)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 140





123





14





129





125





3

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



214,570





208,949





3





837,502





843,443





(1)

Train length (feet)



9,413





9,191





2





9,356





9,329





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



85





73





12 pts



78





67





11 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 70





58





12 pts



65





59





6 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,051





1,010





4





1,000





1,036





(3)

Total employees (average)



30,559





31,120





(2)





31,490





30,717





3



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 3.16



$ 3.70





(15) %

$ 3.09



$ 3.65





(15) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



234





222





5





911





909





-

Fuel consumption rate***



1.091





1.064





3





1.088





1.078





1



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



21,166





20,683





2 %



77,717





79,725





(3) % Fertilizer



2,960





2,701





10





12,031





11,769





2

Food & refrigerated



4,586





4,576





-





18,286





17,965





2

Coal & renewables



21,876





21,847





-





88,604





91,824





(4)

Bulk



50,588





49,807





2





196,638





201,283





(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,040





6,626





6





28,837





29,572





(2)

Metals & minerals



8,712





9,367





(7)





36,121





37,827





(5)

Forest products



5,447





5,546





(2)





22,447





25,438





(12)

Energy & specialized markets



10,349





9,575





8





39,286





37,068





6

Industrial



31,548





31,114





1





126,691





129,905





(2)

Automotive



4,369





4,384





-





18,080





17,018





6

Intermodal



18,438





17,622





5





71,890





72,546





(1)

Premium



22,807





22,006





4





89,970





89,564





-

Total



104,943





102,927





2 %



413,299





420,752





(2) %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Millions, 2023

Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Operating Revenues







































Freight revenues

$ 5,656



$ 5,569



$ 5,545



$ 5,801



$ 22,571

Other revenues



400





394





396





358





1,548

Total operating revenues



6,056





5,963





5,941





6,159





24,119

Operating Expenses







































Compensation and benefits



1,179





1,269





1,201





1,169





4,818

Fuel



766





664





702





759





2,891

Purchased services and materials



653





650





668





645





2,616

Depreciation



572





577





580





589





2,318

Equipment and other rents



235





248





235





229





947

Other



357





351





378





361





1,447

Total operating expenses



3,762





3,759





3,764





3,752





15,037

Operating Income



2,294





2,204





2,177





2,407





9,082

Other income, net



184





93





106





108





491

Interest expense



(336)





(339)





(334)





(331)





(1,340)

Income before income taxes



2,142





1,958





1,949





2,184





8,233

Income tax expense



(512)





(389)





(421)





(532)





(1,854)

Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,569



$ 1,528



$ 1,652



$ 6,379











































Share and Per Share







































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.67



$ 2.58



$ 2.51



$ 2.71



$ 10.47

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.67



$ 2.57



$ 2.51



$ 2.71



$ 10.45

Weighted average number of shares - basic



610.6





608.7





608.7





608.9





609.2

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



611.5





609.5





609.8





609.9





610.2

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 5.20











































Operating Ratio



62.1 %



63.0 %



63.4 %



60.9 %



62.3 % Effective Tax Rate



23.9 %



19.9 %



21.6 %



24.4 %



22.5 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)







































Grain & grain products

$ 943



$ 890



$ 825



$ 986



$ 3,644

Fertilizer



186





183





194





194





757

Food & refrigerated



263





255





259





264





1,041

Coal & renewables



505





429





488





494





1,916

Bulk



1,897





1,757





1,766





1,938





7,358

Industrial chemicals & plastics



536





545





557





538





2,176

Metals & minerals



536





562





556





540





2,194

Forest products



332





347





333





335





1,347

Energy & specialized markets



613





632





611





665





2,521

Industrial



2,017





2,086





2,057





2,078





8,238

Automotive



587





625





609





600





2,421

Intermodal



1,155





1,101





1,113





1,185





4,554

Premium



1,742





1,726





1,722





1,785





6,975

Total

$ 5,656



$ 5,569



$ 5,545





5,801





22,571

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)







































Grain & grain products



202





197





183





216





798

Fertilizer



45





48





51





47





191

Food & refrigerated



44





44





45





42





175

Coal & renewables



216





203





231





217





867

Bulk



507





492





510





522





2,031

Industrial chemicals & plastics



157





164





163





161





645

Metals & minerals



188





210





206





189





793

Forest products



52





55





54





52





213

Energy & specialized markets



139





144





146





153





582

Industrial



536





573





569





555





2,233

Automotive



200





213





210





197





820

Intermodal [a]



734





749





763





782





3,028

Premium



934





962





973





979





3,848

Total



1,977





2,027





2,052





2,056





8,112

Average Revenue per Car







































Grain & grain products

$ 4,668



$ 4,527



$ 4,486



$ 4,580



$ 4,567

Fertilizer



4,135





3,830





3,818





4,085





3,962

Food & refrigerated



5,963





5,740





5,847





6,174





5,929

Coal & renewables



2,341





2,107





2,114





2,281





2,211

Bulk



3,743





3,568





3,465





3,712





3,623

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,402





3,336





3,406





3,353





3,374

Metals & minerals



2,853





2,677





2,688





2,860





2,765

Forest products



6,384





6,337





6,197





6,326





6,310

Energy & specialized markets



4,408





4,388





4,201





4,347





4,335

Industrial



3,760





3,646





3,612





3,742





3,689

Automotive



2,944





2,928





2,894





3,061





2,955

Intermodal [a]



1,573





1,471





1,459





1,515





1,504

Premium



1,866





1,794





1,769





1,824





1,813

Average

$ 2,861



$ 2,748



$ 2,702



$ 2,822



$ 2,782







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)

Debt / Net Income















Millions, Except Ratios

2023



2022

Debt

$ 32,579



$ 33,326

Net income

$ 6,379



$ 6,998

Debt / net income



5.1





4.8



Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*















Millions, Except Ratios

2023



2022

Net income

$ 6,379



$ 6,998

Add:















Income tax expense



1,854





2,074

Depreciation



2,318





2,246

Interest expense



1,340





1,271

EBITDA

$ 11,891



$ 12,589

Adjustments:















Other income, net



(491)





(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**



58





54

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,458



$ 12,217

Debt

$ 32,579



$ 33,326

Operating lease liabilities



1,600





1,631

Adjusted debt

$ 34,179



$ 34,957

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



3.0





2.9



Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*



















2023



2022

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



3.0





2.9

Factors Affecting Comparability:















Labor accrual adjustment [a]



-





(0.1)

Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



3.0





2.8







[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post retirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Pension and OPEB were funded at December 31, 2023 and 2022.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity















Millions, Except Percentages

2023



2022

Net income

$ 6,379



$ 6,998

Average equity

$ 13,476



$ 13,162

Return on average common shareholders' equity



47.3 %



53.2 %

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*















Millions, Except Percentages

2023



2022

Net income

$ 6,379



$ 6,998

Interest expense



1,340





1,271

Interest on average operating lease liabilities



58





56

Taxes on interest



(315)





(304)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$ 7,462



$ 8,021

Average equity

$ 13,476



$ 13,162

Average debt



32,953





31,528

Average operating lease liabilities



1,616





1,695

Average invested capital as adjusted

$ 48,045



$ 46,385

Return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5 %



17.3 %

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*





2023



2022

Return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5 %



17.3 % Factors Affecting Comparability:















Labor accrual adjustment [a]



-





0.1

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5 %



17.4 %





[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)

Financial Performance*

Reported results Labor accrual Adjusted results

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages



(GAAP)





adjustment







(non-GAAP)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022





















Compensation and benefits expense

$ 4,645



$ (92)





$ 4,553

Operating expense



14,958





(92)







14,866

Operating income



9,917





92







10,009

Income taxes



(2,074)





(23)







(2,097)

Net income



6,998





69







7,067

Diluted EPS



11.21





0.12







11.33

Operating ratio



60.1 %



(0.3)

pts



59.8 % As of December 31, 2022

























Shareholders' equity

$ 12,163



$ 69





$ 12,232







* The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS (earnings per share), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation