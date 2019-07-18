Union Pacific Reports Record Second Quarter Results

OMAHA, Neb., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Results

Diluted earnings per share of $2.22 increased 12 percent.

Operating income totaled $2.3 billion , up 8 percent.

Operating ratio of 59.6 percent, improved 3.4 points.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2019 second quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.5 billion, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2018.

"We delivered record second quarter financial results driven by exceptional operating performance, including an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59.6 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "These results are a testament to the dedication of the men and women of Union Pacific, who are embracing Unified Plan 2020 and who worked closely with our customers to overcome numerous weather challenges."

Second Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.6 billion was down 1 percent in second quarter 2019, compared to second quarter 2018. Second quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 4 percent compared to 2018. Growth in industrial volumes were more than offset by flat agricultural products shipments as well as declines in energy and premium. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 2 percent, compared to second quarter 2018, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes.

Union Pacific's all-time best 59.6 percent operating ratio improved 3.4 points, compared to second quarter 2018.

The $2.21 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in the second quarter 2019 was 4 percent lower than second quarter 2018.

per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in the second quarter 2019 was 4 percent lower than second quarter 2018. Union Pacific recognized a payroll tax refund of $32 million , along with associated interest income of $3 million in second quarter 2019.

, along with associated interest income of in second quarter 2019. Quarterly freight car velocity was 195 daily miles per car, a 4 percent improvement compared to the second quarter 2018.

Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate was 0.87 per 200,000 employee-hours, compared to 0.76 in first half 2018.

The Company repurchased 3.7 million shares in the second quarter 2019 at an aggregate cost of $639 million .

Summary of Second Quarter Freight Revenues

Agricultural Products up 4 percent

Industrial up 4 percent

Premium down 2 percent

Energy down 13 percent

2019 Outlook

"We look forward to building on the momentum from Unified Plan 2020 and providing a consistent, reliable service product for our customers," Fritz said. "We remain focused on driving increased shareholder returns by appropriately investing capital in the railroad and returning excess cash to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will host its second quarter 2019 earnings release presentation over live webcast and via teleconference on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels and its ability to improve network performance and customer service. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 5,236 $ 5,317 (2) %

$ 10,246 $ 10,439 (2) % Other

360

355 1





734

708 4

Total operating revenues

5,596

5,672 (1)





10,980

11,147 (1)

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

1,145

1,241 (8)





2,350

2,514 (7)

Purchased services and materials

573

630 (9)





1,149

1,229 (7)

Depreciation

551

546 1





1,100

1,089 1

Fuel

560

643 (13)





1,091

1,232 (11)

Equipment and other rents

260

265 (2)





518

531 (2)

Other

247

248 -





552

514 7

Total operating expenses

3,336

3,573 (7)





6,760

7,109 (5)

Operating Income

2,260

2,099 8





4,220

4,038 5

Other income

57

42 36





134

- F

Interest expense

(259)

(203) 28





(506)

(389) 30

Income before income taxes

2,058

1,938 6





3,848

3,649 5

Income taxes

(488)

(429) 14





(887)

(830) 7

Net Income $ 1,570 $ 1,509 4 %

$ 2,961 $ 2,819 5 %



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 2.23 $ 1.98 13 %

$ 4.16 $ 3.67 13 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.22 $ 1.98 12



$ 4.15 $ 3.65 14

Weighted average number of shares - basic

705.5

760.5 (7)





711.2

768.4 (7)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

708.0

763.7 (7)





713.8

771.6 (7)

Dividends declared per share $ 0.88 $ 0.73 21



$ 1.76 $ 1.46 21





























Operating Ratio

59.6%

63.0% (3.4) pts



61.6%

63.8% (2.2) pts Effective Tax Rate

23.7%

22.1% 1.6 pts



23.1%

22.7% 0.4 pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)































2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30,

2019

2018 %



2019

2018 % Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Agricultural Products $ 1,155 $ 1,114 4 %

$ 2,222 $ 2,212 - % Energy

966

1,111 (13)





1,948

2,284 (15)

Industrial

1,494

1,437 4





2,904

2,777 5

Premium

1,621

1,655 (2)





3,172

3,166 -

Total $ 5,236 $ 5,317 (2) %

$ 10,246 $ 10,439 (2) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Agricultural Products

284

285 - %



543

564 (4) % Energy

351

387 (9)





709

806 (12)

Industrial

460

452 2





889

863 3

Premium [a]

1,042

1,101 (5)





2,083

2,117 (2)

Total

2,137

2,225 (4) %



4,224

4,350 (3) % Average Revenue per Car

























Agricultural Products $ 4,057 $ 3,903 4 %

$ 4,088 $ 3,922 4 % Energy

2,753

2,874 (4)





2,746

2,835 (3)

Industrial

3,242

3,178 2





3,266

3,218 1

Premium

1,557

1,503 4





1,523

1,495 2

Average $ 2,450 $ 2,389 3 %

$ 2,425 $ 2,400 1 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)













Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2019 2018 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,049 $ 1,273 Short-term investments

60

60 Other current assets

2,977

2,830 Investments

1,989

1,912 Net properties

53,115

52,679 Operating lease assets

2,076

- Other assets

442

393 Total assets $ 61,708 $ 59,147









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 2,297 $ 1,466 Other current liabilities

3,368

3,160 Debt due after one year

22,955

20,925 Operating lease liabilities

1,612

- Deferred income taxes

11,574

11,302 Other long-term liabilities

1,731

1,871 Total liabilities

43,537

38,724 Total common shareholders' equity

18,171

20,423 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 61,708 $ 59,147

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









Millions, Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities







Net income $ 2,961 $ 2,819 Depreciation

1,100

1,089 Deferred income taxes

209

204 Other - net

(370)

(79) Cash provided by operating activities

3,900

4,033 Investing Activities







Capital investments

(1,560)

(1,614) Maturities of short-term investments

105

60 Purchases of short-term investments

(100)

(60) Other - net

(55)

(11) Cash used in investing activities

(1,610)

(1,625) Financing Activities







Common share repurchases

(3,629)

(5,973) Debt issued

2,992

6,892 Dividends paid

(1,248)

(1,125) Debt repaid

(604)

(1,295) Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

(500)

(720) Net issuance of commercial paper

471

196 Other - net

(29)

(54) Cash used in financing activities

(2,547)

(2,079) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(257)

329 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,328

1,275 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,071 $ 1,604 Free Cash Flow*







Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,900 $ 4,033 Cash used in investing activities

(1,610)

(1,625) Dividends paid

(1,248)

(1,125) Free cash flow $ 1,042 $ 1,283





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

























2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2019

2018 %



2019

2018 %

Operating/Performance Statistics





















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) 195

188 4 %

191

181 6 % Average train speed (miles per hour)* 23.1

24.7 (6)



23.2

24.8 (6)

Average terminal dwell time (hours)* 25.5

29.5 (14)



26.0

31.2 (17)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 121

102 19



116

103 13

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 220,009

230,938 (5)



430,328

457,867 (6)

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 866

836 4



839

831 1

Employees (average) 38,657

42,114 (8)



39,355

41,925 (6)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics





















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.21

$ 2.30 (4) %

$ 2.14

$ 2.22 (4) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 245

270 (9)



493

537 (8)

Fuel consumption rate** 1.112

1.170 (5)



1.146

1.173 (2)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)





















Agricultural Products 25,218

25,908 (3) %

48,804

51,081 (4) % Energy 34,000

40,002 (15)



69,215

83,964 (18)

Industrial 25,536

25,750 (1)



49,854

50,040 -

Premium 23,990

25,976 (8)



47,521

49,951 (5)

Total 108,744

117,636 (8) %

215,394

235,036 (8) %





* AAR reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















2019 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues











Freight revenues $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 10,246 Other revenues

374

360

734 Total operating revenues

5,384

5,596

10,980 Operating Expenses











Compensation and benefits

1,205

1,145

2,350 Purchased services and materials

576

573

1,149 Depreciation

549

551

1,100 Fuel

531

560

1,091 Equipment and other rents

258

260

518 Other

305

247

552 Total operating expenses

3,424

3,336

6,760 Operating Income

1,960

2,260

4,220 Other income

77

57

134 Interest expense

(247)

(259)

(506) Income before income taxes

1,790

2,058

3,848 Income taxes

(399)

(488)

(887) Net Income $ 1,391 $ 1,570 $ 2,961













Share and Per Share











Earnings per share - basic $ 1.94 $ 2.23 $ 4.16 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.22 $ 4.15 Weighted average number of shares - basic

716.8

705.5

711.2 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

719.5

708.0

713.8 Dividends declared per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 1.76













Operating Ratio

63.6%

59.6%

61.6% Effective Tax Rate

22.3%

23.7%

23.1%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)















2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions)











Agricultural Products $ 1,067 $ 1,155 $ 2,222 Energy

982

966

1,948 Industrial

1,410

1,494

2,904 Premium

1,551

1,621

3,172 Total $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 10,246 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)











Agricultural Products

259

284

543 Energy

358

351

709 Industrial

429

460

889 Premium [a]

1,041

1,042

2,083 Total

2,087

2,137

4,224 Average Revenue per Car











Agricultural Products $ 4,123 $ 4,057 $ 4,088 Energy

2,740

2,753

2,746 Industrial

3,292

3,242

3,266 Premium

1,489

1,557

1,523 Average $ 2,401 $ 2,450 $ 2,425





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2019 2018 Net income $ 6,108 $ 5,966 Less:







Other income

228

94 Add:







Income tax expense

1,832

1,775 Depreciation

2,202

2,191 Interest expense

987

870 EBITDA $ 10,901 $ 10,708 Interest on operating lease liabilities**

76

84 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 10,977 $ 10,792 Debt $ 25,252 $ 22,391 Operating lease liabilities***

2,054

2,271 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $108 and $135

359

456 Adjusted debt (b) $ 27,665 $ 25,118 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA (b/a)

2.5

2.3





[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2019 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2018, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2019.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income less other income plus income tax expense, depreciation, interest expense, and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*** Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02), Leases. ASU 2016-02 requires companies to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Prior to adoption, the present value of operating leases was used in this calculation.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.up.com

