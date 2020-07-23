Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
OMAHA, Neb., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2020 second quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2019.
"The Second Quarter proved very challenging as we faced a volume decline of 20 percent due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrating the transformation our Company is experiencing through the implementation of Unified Plan 2020, we were able to largely mitigate the impact of that volume loss," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our dedicated employees are feeling a very real impact from this pandemic, making tangible sacrifices. Despite this adversity, they continue to make strides to improve the safety of our railroad, while providing our customers an uninterrupted, enhanced service product."
Second Quarter Summary
Operating revenue of $4.2 billion was down 24 percent in second quarter 2020, compared to second quarter 2019. Second quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 20 percent compared to 2019. Volumes for all three business teams – bulk, industrial, and premium – declined in the quarter due to the deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition:
- Quarterly freight revenue declined 24 percent, compared to second quarter 2019, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, negative business mix and decreased fuel surcharge revenue.
- Union Pacific's 61 percent operating ratio increased 1.4 points compared to second quarter 2019.
|
Operating Ratio
|
Earnings Per
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
59.6%
|
$2.22
|
2019 Weather / Insurance Recovery
|
0.9 pts
|
$0.05
|
2019 Payroll Tax Refund
|
(0.7) pts
|
($0.04)
|
Fuel Impact
|
2.7 pts
|
$0.09
|
Core Results
|
(4.3) pts
|
($0.72)
|
Illinois Tollway Real Estate Sale
|
N/A
|
$0.07
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
61.0%
|
$1.67
- Union Pacific recognized a $69 million gain from a real estate sale to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.
- The $1.26 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in second quarter 2020 was 43 percent lower than second quarter 2019.
- Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate of 0.83 incidents per 200,000 employee hours improved 5 percent compared to first half 2019.
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 225 daily miles per car, an 11 percent improvement compared to second quarter 2019.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 136 GTMs per horsepower day, a 12 percent improvement compared to second quarter 2019.
- Average maximum train length was 8,664 feet, a 13 percent increase compared to second quarter 2019.
Summary of Second Quarter Freight Revenues
- Bulk down 17 percent
- Industrial down 23 percent
- Premium down 33 percent
2020 Outlook
Although the state of global economy is somewhat uncertain given the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Pacific currently expects full year 2020 carload volumes to be down around 10 percent or so compared to 2019.
"Our first priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees during the pandemic, as they perform critical service to support economic recovery," Fritz said. "Our ability to be nimble and flexible in adjusting our resources to rapidly changing volumes, while providing a high level service product, demonstrates the strength of our service model. We remain focused on providing our customers with a safe, reliable and efficient service product."
Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2020 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
Operating Revenues
|
Freight revenues
|
$
|
3,972
|
$
|
5,236
|
(24)
|
%
|
$
|
8,852
|
$
|
10,246
|
(14)
|
%
|
Other
|
272
|
360
|
(24)
|
621
|
734
|
(15)
|
Total operating revenues
|
4,244
|
5,596
|
(24)
|
9,473
|
10,980
|
(14)
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
905
|
1,145
|
(21)
|
1,964
|
2,350
|
(16)
|
Depreciation
|
551
|
551
|
-
|
1,098
|
1,100
|
-
|
Purchased services and materials
|
441
|
573
|
(23)
|
962
|
1,149
|
(16)
|
Fuel
|
247
|
560
|
(56)
|
681
|
1,091
|
(38)
|
Equipment and other rents
|
211
|
260
|
(19)
|
438
|
518
|
(15)
|
Other
|
235
|
247
|
(5)
|
533
|
552
|
(3)
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,590
|
3,336
|
(22)
|
5,676
|
6,760
|
(16)
|
Operating Income
|
1,654
|
2,260
|
(27)
|
3,797
|
4,220
|
(10)
|
Other income
|
131
|
57
|
F
|
184
|
134
|
37
|
Interest expense
|
(289)
|
(259)
|
12
|
(567)
|
(506)
|
12
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,496
|
2,058
|
(27)
|
3,414
|
3,848
|
(11)
|
Income taxes
|
(364)
|
(488)
|
(25)
|
(808)
|
(887)
|
(9)
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,132
|
$
|
1,570
|
(28)
|
%
|
$
|
2,606
|
$
|
2,961
|
(12)
|
%
|
Share and Per Share
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
2.23
|
(25)
|
%
|
$
|
3.83
|
$
|
4.16
|
(8)
|
%
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
2.22
|
(25)
|
$
|
3.82
|
$
|
4.15
|
(8)
|
Weighted average number of shares - basic
|
677.7
|
705.5
|
(4)
|
681.0
|
711.2
|
(4)
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
679.2
|
708.0
|
(4)
|
682.7
|
713.8
|
(4)
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.88
|
10
|
$
|
1.94
|
$
|
1.76
|
10
|
Operating Ratio
|
61.0%
|
59.6%
|
1.4
|
pts
|
59.9%
|
61.6%
|
(1.7)
|
pts
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
24.3%
|
23.7%
|
0.6
|
pts
|
23.7%
|
23.1%
|
0.6
|
pts
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
Freight Revenues (Millions)
|
Grain & grain products
|
$
|
644
|
$
|
711
|
(9)
|
%
|
$
|
1,333
|
$
|
1,376
|
(3)
|
%
|
Fertilizer
|
168
|
172
|
(2)
|
342
|
331
|
3
|
Food & refrigerated
|
205
|
272
|
(25)
|
455
|
514
|
(11)
|
Coal & renewables
|
369
|
523
|
(29)
|
790
|
1,077
|
(27)
|
Bulk
|
1,386
|
1,678
|
(17)
|
2,920
|
3,298
|
(11)
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
435
|
482
|
(10)
|
930
|
934
|
-
|
Metals & minerals
|
368
|
557
|
(34)
|
837
|
1,093
|
(23)
|
Forest products
|
266
|
303
|
(12)
|
569
|
588
|
(3)
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
431
|
595
|
(28)
|
1,058
|
1,161
|
(9)
|
Industrial
|
1,500
|
1,937
|
(23)
|
3,394
|
3,776
|
(10)
|
Automotive
|
189
|
554
|
(66)
|
713
|
1,074
|
(34)
|
Intermodal
|
897
|
1,067
|
(16)
|
1,825
|
2,098
|
(13)
|
Premium
|
1,086
|
1,621
|
(33)
|
2,538
|
3,172
|
(20)
|
Total
|
$
|
3,972
|
$
|
5,236
|
(24)
|
%
|
$
|
8,852
|
$
|
10,246
|
(14)
|
%
|
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
|
Grain & grain products
|
167
|
178
|
(6)
|
%
|
342
|
347
|
(1)
|
%
|
Fertilizer
|
53
|
54
|
(2)
|
99
|
97
|
2
|
Food & refrigerated
|
41
|
52
|
(21)
|
89
|
99
|
(10)
|
Coal & renewables
|
186
|
244
|
(24)
|
394
|
500
|
(21)
|
Bulk
|
447
|
528
|
(15)
|
924
|
1,043
|
(11)
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
141
|
157
|
(10)
|
295
|
305
|
(3)
|
Metals & minerals
|
162
|
199
|
(19)
|
336
|
379
|
(11)
|
Forest products
|
50
|
56
|
(11)
|
106
|
112
|
(5)
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
115
|
156
|
(26)
|
277
|
303
|
(9)
|
Industrial
|
468
|
568
|
(18)
|
1,014
|
1,099
|
(8)
|
Automotive
|
79
|
218
|
(64)
|
287
|
428
|
(33)
|
Intermodal [a]
|
724
|
823
|
(12)
|
1,433
|
1,654
|
(13)
|
Premium
|
803
|
1,041
|
(23)
|
1,720
|
2,082
|
(17)
|
Total
|
1,718
|
2,137
|
(20)
|
%
|
3,658
|
4,224
|
(13)
|
%
|
Average Revenue per Car
|
Grain & grain products
|
$
|
3,861
|
$
|
3,993
|
(3)
|
%
|
$
|
3,901
|
$
|
3,959
|
(1)
|
%
|
Fertilizer
|
3,181
|
3,182
|
-
|
3,456
|
3,419
|
1
|
Food & refrigerated
|
4,986
|
5,211
|
(4)
|
5,142
|
5,215
|
(1)
|
Coal & renewables
|
1,979
|
2,147
|
(8)
|
2,001
|
2,155
|
(7)
|
Bulk
|
3,099
|
3,179
|
(3)
|
3,161
|
3,163
|
-
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
3,086
|
3,081
|
-
|
3,148
|
3,064
|
3
|
Metals & minerals
|
2,276
|
2,806
|
(19)
|
2,494
|
2,883
|
(13)
|
Forest products
|
5,256
|
5,324
|
(1)
|
5,361
|
5,236
|
2
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
3,739
|
3,807
|
(2)
|
3,813
|
3,835
|
(1)
|
Industrial
|
3,201
|
3,408
|
(6)
|
3,345
|
3,436
|
(3)
|
Automotive
|
2,388
|
2,546
|
(6)
|
2,487
|
2,510
|
(1)
|
Intermodal [a]
|
1,241
|
1,295
|
(4)
|
1,274
|
1,268
|
-
|
Premium
|
1,354
|
1,557
|
(13)
|
1,476
|
1,523
|
(3)
|
Average
|
$
|
2,312
|
$
|
2,450
|
(6)
|
%
|
$
|
2,420
|
$
|
2,425
|
-
|
%
|
[a]
|
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Millions, Except Percentages
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,706
|
$
|
831
|
Short-term investments
|
60
|
60
|
Other current assets
|
2,317
|
2,568
|
Investments
|
2,042
|
2,050
|
Net properties
|
54,270
|
53,916
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,700
|
1,812
|
Other assets
|
460
|
436
|
Total assets
|
$
|
63,555
|
$
|
61,673
|
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
|
Debt due within one year
|
$
|
1,990
|
$
|
1,257
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,289
|
3,094
|
Debt due after one year
|
26,439
|
23,943
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,320
|
1,471
|
Deferred income taxes
|
12,171
|
11,992
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,894
|
1,788
|
Total liabilities
|
47,103
|
43,545
|
Total common shareholders' equity
|
16,452
|
18,128
|
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
63,555
|
$
|
61,673
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
Millions,
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,606
|
$
|
2,961
|
Depreciation
|
1,098
|
1,100
|
Deferred income taxes
|
171
|
209
|
Other - net
|
517
|
(370)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
4,392
|
3,900
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital investments
|
(1,599)
|
(1,560)
|
Maturities of short-term investments
|
75
|
105
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
(75)
|
(100)
|
Other - net
|
182
|
(55)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(1,417)
|
(1,610)
|
Financing Activities
|
Debt issued
|
4,004
|
2,992
|
Share repurchase programs
|
(2,556)
|
(3,629)
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,319)
|
(1,248)
|
Debt repaid
|
(770)
|
(604)
|
Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement
|
(400)
|
(500)
|
Net issuance of commercial paper
|
(1)
|
471
|
Other - net
|
(65)
|
(29)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(1,107)
|
(2,547)
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
1,868
|
(257)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
856
|
1,328
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
$
|
2,724
|
$
|
1,071
|
Free Cash Flow*
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
4,392
|
$
|
3,900
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(1,417)
|
(1,610)
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,319)
|
(1,248)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
1,656
|
$
|
1,042
|
*
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
Operating/Performance Statistics
|
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]
|
225
|
202
|
11
|
%
|
216
|
198
|
9
|
%
|
Average train speed (miles per hour) [a] *
|
26.9
|
24.5
|
10
|
26.0
|
24.6
|
6
|
Average terminal dwell time (hours) [a] *
|
21.6
|
25.7
|
(16)
|
22.8
|
26.2
|
(13)
|
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
|
136
|
121
|
12
|
133
|
116
|
15
|
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
|
170,626
|
220,009
|
(22)
|
371,923
|
430,328
|
(14)
|
Train length (feet)
|
8,664
|
7,652
|
13
|
8,517
|
7,472
|
14
|
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)
|
82
|
69
|
13
|
pts
|
83
|
68
|
15
|
pts
|
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)
|
76
|
59
|
17
|
pts
|
69
|
61
|
8
|
pts
|
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
|
868
|
866
|
-
|
882
|
839
|
5
|
Total employees (average)
|
30,059
|
38,657
|
(22)
|
31,965
|
39,355
|
(19)
|
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
|
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 2.21
|
(43)
|
%
|
$ 1.59
|
$ 2.14
|
(26)
|
%
|
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
|
189
|
245
|
(23)
|
414
|
493
|
(16)
|
Fuel consumption rate**
|
1.107
|
1.112
|
-
|
1.112
|
1.146
|
(3)
|
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
|
Grain & grain products
|
16,242
|
17,244
|
(6)
|
%
|
32,353
|
33,421
|
(3)
|
%
|
Fertilizer
|
3,116
|
3,099
|
1
|
6,160
|
5,985
|
3
|
Food & refrigerated
|
3,752
|
4,851
|
(23)
|
8,258
|
9,358
|
(12)
|
Coal & renewables
|
18,188
|
24,855
|
(27)
|
38,193
|
51,184
|
(25)
|
Bulk
|
41,298
|
50,049
|
(17)
|
84,964
|
99,948
|
(15)
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
6,286
|
7,215
|
(13)
|
13,460
|
14,027
|
(4)
|
Metals & minerals
|
6,402
|
10,260
|
(38)
|
14,935
|
20,179
|
(26)
|
Forest products
|
5,398
|
6,083
|
(11)
|
11,439
|
11,927
|
(4)
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
7,276
|
11,147
|
(35)
|
19,322
|
21,792
|
(11)
|
Industrial
|
25,362
|
34,705
|
(27)
|
59,156
|
67,925
|
(13)
|
Automotive
|
1,740
|
4,672
|
(63)
|
6,229
|
9,197
|
(32)
|
Intermodal
|
17,514
|
19,318
|
(9)
|
35,248
|
38,324
|
(8)
|
Premium
|
19,254
|
23,990
|
(20)
|
41,477
|
47,521
|
(13)
|
Total
|
85,914
|
108,744
|
(21)
|
%
|
185,597
|
215,394
|
(14)
|
%
|
[a]
|
Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.
|
*
|
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
|
**
|
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
2020
|
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year-to-Date
|
Operating Revenues
|
Freight revenues
|
$
|
4,880
|
$
|
3,972
|
$
|
8,852
|
Other revenues
|
349
|
272
|
621
|
Total operating revenues
|
5,229
|
4,244
|
9,473
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
1,059
|
905
|
1,964
|
Depreciation
|
547
|
551
|
1,098
|
Purchased services and materials
|
521
|
441
|
962
|
Fuel
|
434
|
247
|
681
|
Equipment and other rents
|
227
|
211
|
438
|
Other
|
298
|
235
|
533
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,086
|
2,590
|
5,676
|
Operating Income
|
2,143
|
1,654
|
3,797
|
Other income
|
53
|
131
|
184
|
Interest expense
|
(278)
|
(289)
|
(567)
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,918
|
1,496
|
3,414
|
Income taxes
|
(444)
|
(364)
|
(808)
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,474
|
$
|
1,132
|
$
|
2,606
|
Share and Per Share
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
3.83
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
3.82
|
Weighted average number of shares - basic
|
684.3
|
677.7
|
681.0
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
686.2
|
679.2
|
682.7
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.94
|
Operating Ratio
|
59.0%
|
61.0%
|
59.9%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
23.1%
|
24.3%
|
23.7%
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
|
2020
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year-to-Date
|
Freight Revenues (Millions)
|
Grain & grain products
|
$
|
689
|
$
|
644
|
$
|
1,333
|
Fertilizer
|
174
|
168
|
342
|
Food & refrigerated
|
250
|
205
|
455
|
Coal & renewables
|
421
|
369
|
790
|
Bulk
|
1,534
|
1,386
|
2,920
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
495
|
435
|
930
|
Metals & minerals
|
469
|
368
|
837
|
Forest products
|
303
|
266
|
569
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
627
|
431
|
1,058
|
Industrial
|
1,894
|
1,500
|
3,394
|
Automotive
|
524
|
189
|
713
|
Intermodal
|
928
|
897
|
1,825
|
Premium
|
1,452
|
1,086
|
2,538
|
Total
|
$
|
4,880
|
$
|
3,972
|
$
|
8,852
|
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
|
Grain & grain products
|
175
|
167
|
342
|
Fertilizer
|
46
|
53
|
99
|
Food & refrigerated
|
48
|
41
|
89
|
Coal & renewables
|
208
|
186
|
394
|
Bulk
|
477
|
447
|
924
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
154
|
141
|
295
|
Metals & minerals
|
174
|
162
|
336
|
Forest products
|
56
|
50
|
106
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
162
|
115
|
277
|
Industrial
|
546
|
468
|
1,014
|
Automotive
|
208
|
79
|
287
|
Intermodal [a]
|
709
|
724
|
1,433
|
Premium
|
917
|
803
|
1,720
|
Total
|
1,940
|
1,718
|
3,658
|
Average Revenue per Car
|
Grain & grain products
|
$
|
3,940
|
$
|
3,861
|
$
|
3,901
|
Fertilizer
|
3,768
|
3,181
|
3,456
|
Food & refrigerated
|
5,277
|
4,986
|
5,142
|
Coal & renewables
|
2,022
|
1,979
|
2,001
|
Bulk
|
3,219
|
3,099
|
3,161
|
Industrial chemicals & plastics
|
3,205
|
3,086
|
3,148
|
Metals & minerals
|
2,697
|
2,276
|
2,494
|
Forest products
|
5,457
|
5,256
|
5,361
|
Energy & specialized markets
|
3,866
|
3,739
|
3,813
|
Industrial
|
3,469
|
3,201
|
3,345
|
Automotive
|
2,525
|
2,388
|
2,487
|
Intermodal [a]
|
1,307
|
1,241
|
1,274
|
Premium
|
1,583
|
1,354
|
1,476
|
Average
|
$
|
2,516
|
$
|
2,312
|
$
|
2,420
|
[a]
|
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
|
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
|
Millions, Except Ratios
|
Jun. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
5,564
|
$
|
5,919
|
Add:
|
Income tax expense
|
1,749
|
1,828
|
Depreciation
|
2,214
|
2,216
|
Interest expense
|
1,111
|
1,050
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
10,638
|
$
|
11,013
|
Adjustments:
|
Other income
|
(293)
|
(243)
|
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
|
61
|
68
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
10,406
|
$
|
10,838
|
Debt
|
$
|
28,429
|
$
|
25,200
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,639
|
1,833
|
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $115 and $124
|
370
|
400
|
Adjusted debt
|
$
|
30,438
|
$
|
27,433
|
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
[a]
|
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2020 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2019, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2020.
|
*
|
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.
|
**
|
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
