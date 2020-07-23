Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

OMAHA, Neb., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2020 second quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2019.

"The Second Quarter proved very challenging as we faced a volume decline of 20 percent due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrating the transformation our Company is experiencing through the implementation of Unified Plan 2020, we were able to largely mitigate the impact of that volume loss," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our dedicated employees are feeling a very real impact from this pandemic, making tangible sacrifices. Despite this adversity, they continue to make strides to improve the safety of our railroad, while providing our customers an uninterrupted, enhanced service product."

Second Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $4.2 billion was down 24 percent in second quarter 2020, compared to second quarter 2019. Second quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 20 percent compared to 2019. Volumes for all three business teams – bulk, industrial, and premium – declined in the quarter due to the deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 24 percent, compared to second quarter 2019, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, negative business mix and decreased fuel surcharge revenue.

Union Pacific's 61 percent operating ratio increased 1.4 points compared to second quarter 2019.









Operating Ratio Earnings Per

Diluted Share Second Quarter 2019 59.6% $2.22 2019 Weather / Insurance Recovery 0.9 pts $0.05 2019 Payroll Tax Refund (0.7) pts ($0.04) Fuel Impact 2.7 pts $0.09 Core Results (4.3) pts ($0.72) Illinois Tollway Real Estate Sale N/A $0.07 Second Quarter 2020 61.0% $1.67

Union Pacific recognized a $69 million gain from a real estate sale to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

gain from a real estate sale to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. The $1.26 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in second quarter 2020 was 43 percent lower than second quarter 2019.

per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in second quarter 2020 was 43 percent lower than second quarter 2019. Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate of 0.83 incidents per 200,000 employee hours improved 5 percent compared to first half 2019.

Quarterly freight car velocity was 225 daily miles per car, an 11 percent improvement compared to second quarter 2019.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 136 GTMs per horsepower day, a 12 percent improvement compared to second quarter 2019.

Average maximum train length was 8,664 feet, a 13 percent increase compared to second quarter 2019.

Summary of Second Quarter Freight Revenues

Bulk down 17 percent

Industrial down 23 percent

Premium down 33 percent

2020 Outlook

Although the state of global economy is somewhat uncertain given the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Pacific currently expects full year 2020 carload volumes to be down around 10 percent or so compared to 2019.

"Our first priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees during the pandemic, as they perform critical service to support economic recovery," Fritz said. "Our ability to be nimble and flexible in adjusting our resources to rapidly changing volumes, while providing a high level service product, demonstrates the strength of our service model. We remain focused on providing our customers with a safe, reliable and efficient service product."

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2020 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2020 2019 %



2020 2019 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 3,972 $ 5,236 (24) %

$ 8,852 $ 10,246 (14) % Other

272

360 (24)





621

734 (15)

Total operating revenues

4,244

5,596 (24)





9,473

10,980 (14)

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

905

1,145 (21)





1,964

2,350 (16)

Depreciation

551

551 -





1,098

1,100 -

Purchased services and materials

441

573 (23)





962

1,149 (16)

Fuel

247

560 (56)





681

1,091 (38)

Equipment and other rents

211

260 (19)





438

518 (15)

Other

235

247 (5)





533

552 (3)

Total operating expenses

2,590

3,336 (22)





5,676

6,760 (16)

Operating Income

1,654

2,260 (27)





3,797

4,220 (10)

Other income

131

57 F





184

134 37

Interest expense

(289)

(259) 12





(567)

(506) 12

Income before income taxes

1,496

2,058 (27)





3,414

3,848 (11)

Income taxes

(364)

(488) (25)





(808)

(887) (9)

Net Income $ 1,132 $ 1,570 (28) %

$ 2,606 $ 2,961 (12) %



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 1.67 $ 2.23 (25) %

$ 3.83 $ 4.16 (8) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.67 $ 2.22 (25)



$ 3.82 $ 4.15 (8)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

677.7

705.5 (4)





681.0

711.2 (4)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

679.2

708.0 (4)





682.7

713.8 (4)

Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.88 10



$ 1.94 $ 1.76 10





























Operating Ratio

61.0%

59.6% 1.4 pts



59.9%

61.6% (1.7) pts Effective Tax Rate

24.3%

23.7% 0.6 pts



23.7%

23.1% 0.6 pts



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





























2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2020 2019 %



2020 2019 %

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products $ 644 $ 711 (9) %

$ 1,333 $ 1,376 (3) % Fertilizer

168

172 (2)





342

331 3

Food & refrigerated

205

272 (25)





455

514 (11)

Coal & renewables

369

523 (29)





790

1,077 (27)

Bulk

1,386

1,678 (17)





2,920

3,298 (11)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

435

482 (10)





930

934 -

Metals & minerals

368

557 (34)





837

1,093 (23)

Forest products

266

303 (12)





569

588 (3)

Energy & specialized markets

431

595 (28)





1,058

1,161 (9)

Industrial

1,500

1,937 (23)





3,394

3,776 (10)

Automotive

189

554 (66)





713

1,074 (34)

Intermodal

897

1,067 (16)





1,825

2,098 (13)

Premium

1,086

1,621 (33)





2,538

3,172 (20)

Total $ 3,972 $ 5,236 (24) %

$ 8,852 $ 10,246 (14) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products

167

178 (6) %



342

347 (1) % Fertilizer

53

54 (2)





99

97 2

Food & refrigerated

41

52 (21)





89

99 (10)

Coal & renewables

186

244 (24)





394

500 (21)

Bulk

447

528 (15)





924

1,043 (11)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

141

157 (10)





295

305 (3)

Metals & minerals

162

199 (19)





336

379 (11)

Forest products

50

56 (11)





106

112 (5)

Energy & specialized markets

115

156 (26)





277

303 (9)

Industrial

468

568 (18)





1,014

1,099 (8)

Automotive

79

218 (64)





287

428 (33)

Intermodal [a]

724

823 (12)





1,433

1,654 (13)

Premium

803

1,041 (23)





1,720

2,082 (17)

Total

1,718

2,137 (20) %



3,658

4,224 (13) % Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products $ 3,861 $ 3,993 (3) %

$ 3,901 $ 3,959 (1) % Fertilizer

3,181

3,182 -





3,456

3,419 1

Food & refrigerated

4,986

5,211 (4)





5,142

5,215 (1)

Coal & renewables

1,979

2,147 (8)





2,001

2,155 (7)

Bulk

3,099

3,179 (3)





3,161

3,163 -

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,086

3,081 -





3,148

3,064 3

Metals & minerals

2,276

2,806 (19)





2,494

2,883 (13)

Forest products

5,256

5,324 (1)





5,361

5,236 2

Energy & specialized markets

3,739

3,807 (2)





3,813

3,835 (1)

Industrial

3,201

3,408 (6)





3,345

3,436 (3)

Automotive

2,388

2,546 (6)





2,487

2,510 (1)

Intermodal [a]

1,241

1,295 (4)





1,274

1,268 -

Premium

1,354

1,557 (13)





1,476

1,523 (3)

Average $ 2,312 $ 2,450 (6) %

$ 2,420 $ 2,425 - %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)











Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2020 2019 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,706 $ 831 Short-term investments

60

60 Other current assets

2,317

2,568 Investments

2,042

2,050 Net properties

54,270

53,916 Operating lease assets

1,700

1,812 Other assets

460

436 Total assets $ 63,555 $ 61,673









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,990 $ 1,257 Other current liabilities

3,289

3,094 Debt due after one year

26,439

23,943 Operating lease liabilities

1,320

1,471 Deferred income taxes

12,171

11,992 Other long-term liabilities

1,894

1,788 Total liabilities

47,103

43,545 Total common shareholders' equity

16,452

18,128 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 63,555 $ 61,673

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









Millions, Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities







Net income $ 2,606 $ 2,961 Depreciation

1,098

1,100 Deferred income taxes

171

209 Other - net

517

(370) Cash provided by operating activities

4,392

3,900 Investing Activities







Capital investments

(1,599)

(1,560) Maturities of short-term investments

75

105 Purchases of short-term investments

(75)

(100) Other - net

182

(55) Cash used in investing activities

(1,417)

(1,610) Financing Activities







Debt issued

4,004

2,992 Share repurchase programs

(2,556)

(3,629) Dividends paid

(1,319)

(1,248) Debt repaid

(770)

(604) Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

(400)

(500) Net issuance of commercial paper

(1)

471 Other - net

(65)

(29) Cash used in financing activities

(1,107)

(2,547) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

1,868

(257) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

856

1,328 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 2,724 $ 1,071 Free Cash Flow*







Cash provided by operating activities $ 4,392 $ 3,900 Cash used in investing activities

(1,417)

(1,610) Dividends paid

(1,319)

(1,248) Free cash flow $ 1,656 $ 1,042





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

























2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2020

2019 %



2020

2019 %

Operating/Performance Statistics





















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a] 225

202 11 %

216

198 9 % Average train speed (miles per hour) [a] * 26.9

24.5 10



26.0

24.6 6

Average terminal dwell time (hours) [a] * 21.6

25.7 (16)



22.8

26.2 (13)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 136

121 12



133

116 15

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 170,626

220,009 (22)



371,923

430,328 (14)

Train length (feet) 8,664

7,652 13



8,517

7,472 14

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%) 82

69 13 pts

83

68 15 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%) 76

59 17 pts

69

61 8 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 868

866 -



882

839 5

Total employees (average) 30,059

38,657 (22)



31,965

39,355 (19)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics





















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 1.26

$ 2.21 (43) %

$ 1.59

$ 2.14 (26) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 189

245 (23)



414

493 (16)

Fuel consumption rate** 1.107

1.112 -



1.112

1.146 (3)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)





















Grain & grain products 16,242

17,244 (6) %

32,353

33,421 (3) % Fertilizer 3,116

3,099 1



6,160

5,985 3

Food & refrigerated 3,752

4,851 (23)



8,258

9,358 (12)

Coal & renewables 18,188

24,855 (27)



38,193

51,184 (25)

Bulk 41,298

50,049 (17)



84,964

99,948 (15)

Industrial chemicals & plastics 6,286

7,215 (13)



13,460

14,027 (4)

Metals & minerals 6,402

10,260 (38)



14,935

20,179 (26)

Forest products 5,398

6,083 (11)



11,439

11,927 (4)

Energy & specialized markets 7,276

11,147 (35)



19,322

21,792 (11)

Industrial 25,362

34,705 (27)



59,156

67,925 (13)

Automotive 1,740

4,672 (63)



6,229

9,197 (32)

Intermodal 17,514

19,318 (9)



35,248

38,324 (8)

Premium 19,254

23,990 (20)



41,477

47,521 (13)

Total 85,914

108,744 (21) %

185,597

215,394 (14) %





[a] Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.



* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















2020 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues











Freight revenues $ 4,880 $ 3,972 $ 8,852 Other revenues

349

272

621 Total operating revenues

5,229

4,244

9,473 Operating Expenses











Compensation and benefits

1,059

905

1,964 Depreciation

547

551

1,098 Purchased services and materials

521

441

962 Fuel

434

247

681 Equipment and other rents

227

211

438 Other

298

235

533 Total operating expenses

3,086

2,590

5,676 Operating Income

2,143

1,654

3,797 Other income

53

131

184 Interest expense

(278)

(289)

(567) Income before income taxes

1,918

1,496

3,414 Income taxes

(444)

(364)

(808) Net Income $ 1,474 $ 1,132 $ 2,606













Share and Per Share











Earnings per share - basic $ 2.15 $ 1.67 $ 3.83 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.15 $ 1.67 $ 3.82 Weighted average number of shares - basic

684.3

677.7

681.0 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

686.2

679.2

682.7 Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 1.94













Operating Ratio

59.0%

61.0%

59.9% Effective Tax Rate

23.1%

24.3%

23.7%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)















2020

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions)











Grain & grain products $ 689 $ 644 $ 1,333 Fertilizer

174

168

342 Food & refrigerated

250

205

455 Coal & renewables

421

369

790 Bulk

1,534

1,386

2,920 Industrial chemicals & plastics

495

435

930 Metals & minerals

469

368

837 Forest products

303

266

569 Energy & specialized markets

627

431

1,058 Industrial

1,894

1,500

3,394 Automotive

524

189

713 Intermodal

928

897

1,825 Premium

1,452

1,086

2,538 Total $ 4,880 $ 3,972 $ 8,852 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)











Grain & grain products

175

167

342 Fertilizer

46

53

99 Food & refrigerated

48

41

89 Coal & renewables

208

186

394 Bulk

477

447

924 Industrial chemicals & plastics

154

141

295 Metals & minerals

174

162

336 Forest products

56

50

106 Energy & specialized markets

162

115

277 Industrial

546

468

1,014 Automotive

208

79

287 Intermodal [a]

709

724

1,433 Premium

917

803

1,720 Total

1,940

1,718

3,658 Average Revenue per Car











Grain & grain products $ 3,940 $ 3,861 $ 3,901 Fertilizer

3,768

3,181

3,456 Food & refrigerated

5,277

4,986

5,142 Coal & renewables

2,022

1,979

2,001 Bulk

3,219

3,099

3,161 Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,205

3,086

3,148 Metals & minerals

2,697

2,276

2,494 Forest products

5,457

5,256

5,361 Energy & specialized markets

3,866

3,739

3,813 Industrial

3,469

3,201

3,345 Automotive

2,525

2,388

2,487 Intermodal [a]

1,307

1,241

1,274 Premium

1,583

1,354

1,476 Average $ 2,516 $ 2,312 $ 2,420





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2020 2019 Net income $ 5,564 $ 5,919 Add:







Income tax expense

1,749

1,828 Depreciation

2,214

2,216 Interest expense

1,111

1,050 EBITDA $ 10,638 $ 11,013 Adjustments:





Other income

(293)

(243) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

61

68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,406 $ 10,838 Debt $ 28,429 $ 25,200 Operating lease liabilities

1,639

1,833 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $115 and $124

370

400 Adjusted debt $ 30,438 $ 27,433 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.5





[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2020 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2019, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2020.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

