Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020.

"The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Beyond our strong financial performance, we also made progress on our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, which includes a 3% improvement in our fuel consumption rate. Importantly, these strong results were achieved in a challenging environment as our rail network continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Intermodal space. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation."

Financial Results: Quarterly Records for Operating Ratio, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was up 30%.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.
  • Union Pacific's 55.1% operating ratio improved 590 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 210 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $2.5 billion was up 50%.
  • The company repurchased 12.2 million shares in second quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $2.7 billion.

Operating Performance: Quarterly Records for Workforce Productivity and Train Length; Second Quarter Records for Locomotive Productivity and Fuel Consumption Rate
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 3% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,410 feet, a 9% increase.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 3%.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,060 car miles per employee, a 22% improvement.
  • Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.95 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.83 for first half 2020.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)














 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,

2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

 Operating Revenues












      Freight revenues

$

5,132

$

3,972

29 

%

$

9,781

$

8,852

10   

%

      Other

372

272

37


724

621

17

 Total operating revenues

5,504

4,244

30


10,505

9,473

11

 Operating Expenses












      Compensation and benefits

1,022

905

13


2,048

1,964

4

      Depreciation

550

551

-


1,099

1,098

-

      Purchased services and materials

478

441

8


968

962

1

      Fuel

497

247




908

681

33

      Equipment and other rents

200

211

(5)


412

438

(6)

      Other


284

235

21


604

533

13

 Total operating expenses

3,031

2,590

17


6,039

5,676

6

 Operating Income

2,473

1,654

50


4,466

3,797

18

      Other income, net

125

131

(5)


176

184

(4)

      Interest expense

(282)

(289)

(2)


(572)

(567)

1

 Income before income taxes

2,316

1,496

55


4,070

3,414

19

 Income taxes

(518)

(364)

42


(931)

(808)

15

 Net Income

$

1,798

$

1,132

59   

%

$

3,139

$

2,606

20   

%














 Share and Per Share












      Earnings per share - basic

$

2.73

$

1.67

63   

%

$

4.73

$

3.83

23   

%

      Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.72

$

1.67

63

$

4.72

$

3.82

24

      Weighted average number of shares - basic

658.5

677.7

(3)


663.1

681.0

(3)

      Weighted average number of shares - diluted

660.1

679.2

(3)


664.7

682.7

(3)

      Dividends declared per share

$

1.07

$

0.97

10

$

2.04

$

1.94

5














 Operating Ratio

55.1%

61.0%

(5.9)

pts

57.5%

59.9%

(2.4)

pts

 Effective Tax Rate


22.4%

24.3%

(1.9)

pts

22.9%

23.7%

(0.8)

pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
















2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

 Freight Revenues (Millions)












      Grain & grain products

$

795

$

644

23

%

$

1,561

$

1,333

17

%

      Fertilizer

179

168

7


349

342

2

      Food & refrigerated

251

205

22


486

455

7

      Coal & renewables

423

369

15


764

790

(3)

    Bulk

1,648

1,386

19


3,160

2,920

8

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

498

435

14


933

930

-

      Metals & minerals

467

368

27


842

837

1

      Forest products

348

266

31


664

569

17

      Energy & specialized markets

546

431

27


1,076

1,058

2

    Industrial

1,859

1,500

24


3,515

3,394

4

      Automotive

428

189

F


875

713

23

      Intermodal

1,197

897

33


2,231

1,825

22

    Premium

1,625

1,086

50


3,106

2,538

22

 Total

$

5,132

$

3,972

29

%

$

9,781

$

8,852

10

%

 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)












      Grain & grain products

204

167

22

%

407

342

19

%

      Fertilizer

54

53

2


98

99

(1)

      Food & refrigerated

48

41

17


93

89

4

      Coal & renewables

198

186

6


372

394

(6)

    Bulk

504

447

13


970

924

5

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

156

141

11


296

295

-

      Metals & minerals

182

162

12


328

336

(2)

      Forest products

64

50

28


124

106

17

      Energy & specialized markets

138

115

20


277

277

-

    Industrial

540

468

15


1,025

1,014

1

      Automotive

173

79

F


353

287

23

      Intermodal [a]

878

724

21


1,674

1,433

17

    Premium

1,051

803

31


2,027

1,720

18

 Total


2,095

1,718

22

%

4,022

3,658

10

%

 Average Revenue per Car












      Grain & grain products

$

3,894

$

3,861

1

%

$

3,838

$

3,901

(2)

%

      Fertilizer

3,304

3,181

4


3,550

3,456

3

      Food & refrigerated

5,226

4,986

5


5,230

5,142

2

      Coal & renewables

2,134

1,979

8


2,051

2,001

2

    Bulk

3,266

3,099

5


3,256

3,161

3

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,189

3,086

3


3,153

3,148

-

      Metals & minerals

2,569

2,276

13


2,567

2,494

3

      Forest products

5,463

5,256

4


5,357

5,361

-

      Energy & specialized markets

3,944

3,739

5


3,886

3,813

2

    Industrial

3,442

3,201

8


3,430

3,345

3

      Automotive

2,479

2,388

4


2,482

2,487

-

      Intermodal [a]

1,363

1,241

10


1,332

1,274

5

    Premium

1,547

1,354

14


1,532

1,476

4

 Average 

$

2,449

$

2,312

6

%

$

2,432

$

2,420

-

%


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)






Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

 Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

 Assets



      Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,115

$

1,799

      Short-term investments

46

60

      Other current assets


2,603

2,355

      Investments

2,277

2,164

      Properties, net


54,148

54,161

      Operating lease assets

1,635

1,610

      Other assets

249

249

 Total assets

$

62,073

$

62,398





 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity



      Debt due within one year

$

1,110

$

1,069

      Other current liabilities

3,247

3,104

      Debt due after one year


27,702

25,660

      Operating lease liabilities

1,256

1,283

      Deferred income taxes


12,389

12,247

      Other long-term liabilities

2,066

2,077

 Total liabilities

47,770

45,440

 Total common shareholders' equity

14,303

16,958

 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

62,073

$

62,398

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





 Millions,

Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021

2020

 Operating Activities



      Net income

$

3,139

$

2,606

      Depreciation


1,099

1,098

      Deferred income taxes


128

171

      Other - net


(147)

517

 Cash provided by operating activities


4,219

4,392

 Investing Activities



      Capital investments


(1,190)

(1,599)

      Maturities of short-term investments

48

75

      Purchases of short-term investments

(24)

(75)

      Other - net


95

182

 Cash used in investing activities


(1,071)

(1,417)

 Financing Activities



      Share repurchase programs

(4,085)

(2,556)

      Debt issued

2,896

4,004

      Dividends paid

(1,350)

(1,319)

      Debt repaid

(691)

(770)

      Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

(400)

(400)

      Debt Exchange

(268)

-

      Net issuance of commercial paper

125

(1)

      Other - net


(34)

(65)

 Cash used in financing activities


(3,807)

(1,107)

 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(659)

1,868

 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year


1,818

856

 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

1,159

$

2,724

 Free Cash Flow*



      Cash provided by operating activities

$

4,219

$

4,392

      Cash used in investing activities

(1,071)

(1,417)

      Dividends paid

(1,350)

(1,319)

 Free cash flow

$

1,798

$

1,656


*

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)













2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

 Operating/Performance Statistics 










      Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]

213

227

(6)

%

211

218

(3)

%

      Average train speed (miles per hour) *

25.0

26.9

(7)

25.1

26.0

(3)

      Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

22.9

21.6

6

23.2

22.8

2

      Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

140

136

3

139

133

5

      Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

207,803

170,626

22

400,890

371,923

8

      Train length (feet)

9,410

8,664

9

9,330

8,517

10

      Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)

71

82

(11)

pts

74

83

(9)

pts

      Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)

67

76

(9)

pts

68

69

(1)

pts

      Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,060

868

22

1,031

882

17

      Total employees (average)

30,066

30,059

-

29,910

31,965

(6)












 Locomotive Fuel Statistics










      Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.16

$ 1.26

71

%

$ 2.01

$ 1.59

26

%

      Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

223

189

18

439

414

6

      Fuel consumption rate**

1.072

1.107

(3)

1.095

1.112

(2)












 Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)










      Grain & grain products

20,190

16,242

24

%

40,538

32,353

25

%

      Fertilizer

3,169

3,116

2

6,164

6,160

-

      Food & refrigerated

4,641

3,752

24

9,139

8,258

11

      Coal & renewables

20,716

18,188

14

38,252

38,193

-

    Bulk

48,716

41,298

18

94,093

84,964

11

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,990

6,286

27

15,045

13,460

12

      Metals & minerals

8,584

6,402

34

15,460

14,935

4

      Forest products

6,706

5,398

24

13,024

11,439

14

      Energy & specialized markets

9,112

7,276

25

18,702

19,322

(3)

    Industrial

32,392

25,362

28

62,231

59,156

5

      Automotive

3,769

1,740

F

7,542

6,229

21

      Intermodal

19,878

17,514

13

38,253

35,248

9

    Premium

23,647

19,254

23

45,795

41,477

10

 Total

104,755

85,914

22

%

202,119

185,597

9

%














[a]

Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.


*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures. 



**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands. 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)








2021

 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

 Operating Revenues





      Freight revenues

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

9,781

      Other revenues

352

372

724

 Total operating revenues

5,001

5,504

10,505

 Operating Expenses





      Compensation and benefits

1,026

1,022

2,048

      Depreciation

549

550

1,099

      Purchased services and materials

490

478

968

      Fuel

411

497

908

      Equipment and other rents

212

200

412

      Other


320

284

604

 Total operating expenses

3,008

3,031

6,039

 Operating Income

1,993

2,473

4,466

      Other income, net

51

125

176

      Interest expense

(290)

(282)

(572)

 Income before income taxes

1,754

2,316

4,070

 Income taxes


(413)

(518)

(931)

 Net Income

$

1,341

$

1,798

$

3,139







 Share and Per Share





      Earnings per share - basic

$

2.01

$

2.73

$

4.73

      Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.00

$

2.72

$

4.72

      Weighted average number of shares - basic

667.6

658.5

663.1

      Weighted average number of shares - diluted

669.2

660.1

664.7

      Dividends declared per share

$

0.97

$

1.07

$

2.04







 Operating Ratio

60.1%

55.1%

57.5%

 Effective Tax Rate


23.5%

22.4%

22.9%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)








2021

1st Qtr 

2nd Qtr 

Year-to-Date

 Freight Revenues (Millions)





      Grain & grain products

$

766

$

795

$

1,561

      Fertilizer

170

179

349

      Food & refrigerated

235

251

486

      Coal & renewables

341

423

764

    Bulk

1,512

1,648

3,160

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

435

498

933

      Metals & minerals

375

467

842

      Forest products

316

348

664

      Energy & specialized markets

530

546

1,076

    Industrial

1,656

1,859

3,515

      Automotive

447

428

875

      Intermodal

1,034

1,197

2,231

    Premium

1,481

1,625

3,106

 Total

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

9,781

 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)





      Grain & grain products

203

204

407

      Fertilizer

44

54

98

      Food & refrigerated

45

48

93

      Coal & renewables

174

198

372

    Bulk

466

504

970

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

140

156

296

      Metals & minerals

146

182

328

      Forest products

60

64

124

      Energy & specialized markets

139

138

277

    Industrial

485

540

1,025

      Automotive

180

173

353

      Intermodal [a]

796

878

1,674

    Premium

976

1,051

2,027

 Total

1,927

2,095

4,022

 Average Revenue per Car





      Grain & grain products

$

3,782

$

3,894

$

3,838

      Fertilizer

3,852

3,304

3,550

      Food & refrigerated

5,234

5,226

5,230

      Coal & renewables

1,958

2,134

2,051

    Bulk

3,246

3,266

3,256

      Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,113

3,189

3,153

      Metals & minerals

2,563

2,569

2,567

      Forest products

5,244

5,463

5,357

      Energy & specialized markets

3,828

3,944

3,886

    Industrial

3,417

3,442

3,430

      Automotive

2,485

2,479

2,482

      Intermodal [a]

1,299

1,363

1,332

    Premium

1,517

1,547

1,532

 Average 

$

2,413

$

2,449

$

2,432


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

 Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*



Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2021

2020

 Net income

$

5,882

$

5,349

 Add:



 Income tax expense

1,754

1,631

 Depreciation

2,211

2,210

 Interest expense

1,146

1,141

 EBITDA

$

10,993

$

10,331

 Adjustments:



 Other income, net

(279)

(287)

 Interest on operating lease liabilities**

53

59

 Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,767

$

10,103

 Debt

$

28,812

$

26,729

 Operating lease liabilities

1,553

1,604

 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $180 and $195

607

637

 Adjusted debt

$

30,972

$

28,970

 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.9





Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*




Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2021

2020

 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.9

 Factors Affecting Comparability:



Brazos yard impairment [b]

(0.1)

(0.1)

 Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

2.8

2.8


[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2020, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2021.

[b]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.


**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*








 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

(GAAP)

Impairment 

(non-GAAP)

 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020








 Income taxes

$

1,631

$

69

$

1,700

 Net income

$

5,349

$

209

$

5,558


*

The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.

