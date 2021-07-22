Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020.

"The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Beyond our strong financial performance, we also made progress on our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, which includes a 3% improvement in our fuel consumption rate. Importantly, these strong results were achieved in a challenging environment as our rail network continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Intermodal space. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation."

Financial Results: Quarterly Records for Operating Ratio, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was up 30%.

was up 30%. Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.

Union Pacific's 55.1% operating ratio improved 590 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 210 basis points.

Operating Income of $2.5 billion was up 50%.

was up 50%. The company repurchased 12.2 million shares in second quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $2.7 billion .

Operating Performance: Quarterly Records for Workforce Productivity and Train Length; Second Quarter Records for Locomotive Productivity and Fuel Consumption Rate

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 3% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,410 feet, a 9% increase.

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 3%.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,060 car miles per employee, a 22% improvement.

Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.95 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.83 for first half 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30, 2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date 2021 2020 %



2021 2020 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 5,132 $ 3,972 29 %

$ 9,781 $ 8,852 10 % Other

372

272 37





724

621 17

Total operating revenues

5,504

4,244 30





10,505

9,473 11

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

1,022

905 13





2,048

1,964 4

Depreciation

550

551 -





1,099

1,098 -

Purchased services and materials

478

441 8





968

962 1

Fuel

497

247 U





908

681 33

Equipment and other rents

200

211 (5)





412

438 (6)

Other

284

235 21





604

533 13

Total operating expenses

3,031

2,590 17





6,039

5,676 6

Operating Income

2,473

1,654 50





4,466

3,797 18

Other income, net

125

131 (5)





176

184 (4)

Interest expense

(282)

(289) (2)





(572)

(567) 1

Income before income taxes

2,316

1,496 55





4,070

3,414 19

Income taxes

(518)

(364) 42





(931)

(808) 15

Net Income $ 1,798 $ 1,132 59 %

$ 3,139 $ 2,606 20 %



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 2.73 $ 1.67 63 %

$ 4.73 $ 3.83 23 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.72 $ 1.67 63



$ 4.72 $ 3.82 24

Weighted average number of shares - basic

658.5

677.7 (3)





663.1

681.0 (3)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

660.1

679.2 (3)





664.7

682.7 (3)

Dividends declared per share $ 1.07 $ 0.97 10



$ 2.04 $ 1.94 5





























Operating Ratio

55.1%

61.0% (5.9) pts



57.5%

59.9% (2.4) pts Effective Tax Rate

22.4%

24.3% (1.9) pts



22.9%

23.7% (0.8) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)































2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2021 2020 %



2021 2020 %

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products $ 795 $ 644 23 %

$ 1,561 $ 1,333 17 % Fertilizer

179

168 7





349

342 2

Food & refrigerated

251

205 22





486

455 7

Coal & renewables

423

369 15





764

790 (3)

Bulk

1,648

1,386 19





3,160

2,920 8

Industrial chemicals & plastics

498

435 14





933

930 -

Metals & minerals

467

368 27





842

837 1

Forest products

348

266 31





664

569 17

Energy & specialized markets

546

431 27





1,076

1,058 2

Industrial

1,859

1,500 24





3,515

3,394 4

Automotive

428

189 F





875

713 23

Intermodal

1,197

897 33





2,231

1,825 22

Premium

1,625

1,086 50





3,106

2,538 22

Total $ 5,132 $ 3,972 29 %

$ 9,781 $ 8,852 10 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products

204

167 22 %



407

342 19 % Fertilizer

54

53 2





98

99 (1)

Food & refrigerated

48

41 17





93

89 4

Coal & renewables

198

186 6





372

394 (6)

Bulk

504

447 13





970

924 5

Industrial chemicals & plastics

156

141 11





296

295 -

Metals & minerals

182

162 12





328

336 (2)

Forest products

64

50 28





124

106 17

Energy & specialized markets

138

115 20





277

277 -

Industrial

540

468 15





1,025

1,014 1

Automotive

173

79 F





353

287 23

Intermodal [a]

878

724 21





1,674

1,433 17

Premium

1,051

803 31





2,027

1,720 18

Total

2,095

1,718 22 %



4,022

3,658 10 % Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products $ 3,894 $ 3,861 1 %

$ 3,838 $ 3,901 (2) % Fertilizer

3,304

3,181 4





3,550

3,456 3

Food & refrigerated

5,226

4,986 5





5,230

5,142 2

Coal & renewables

2,134

1,979 8





2,051

2,001 2

Bulk

3,266

3,099 5





3,256

3,161 3

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,189

3,086 3





3,153

3,148 -

Metals & minerals

2,569

2,276 13





2,567

2,494 3

Forest products

5,463

5,256 4





5,357

5,361 -

Energy & specialized markets

3,944

3,739 5





3,886

3,813 2

Industrial

3,442

3,201 8





3,430

3,345 3

Automotive

2,479

2,388 4





2,482

2,487 -

Intermodal [a]

1,363

1,241 10





1,332

1,274 5

Premium

1,547

1,354 14





1,532

1,476 4

Average $ 2,449 $ 2,312 6 %

$ 2,432 $ 2,420 - %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)











Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2021 2020 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,115 $ 1,799 Short-term investments

46

60 Other current assets

2,603

2,355 Investments

2,277

2,164 Properties, net

54,148

54,161 Operating lease assets

1,635

1,610 Other assets

249

249 Total assets $ 62,073 $ 62,398









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,110 $ 1,069 Other current liabilities

3,247

3,104 Debt due after one year

27,702

25,660 Operating lease liabilities

1,256

1,283 Deferred income taxes

12,389

12,247 Other long-term liabilities

2,066

2,077 Total liabilities

47,770

45,440 Total common shareholders' equity

14,303

16,958 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 62,073 $ 62,398

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









Millions, Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities







Net income $ 3,139 $ 2,606 Depreciation

1,099

1,098 Deferred income taxes

128

171 Other - net

(147)

517 Cash provided by operating activities

4,219

4,392 Investing Activities







Capital investments

(1,190)

(1,599) Maturities of short-term investments

48

75 Purchases of short-term investments

(24)

(75) Other - net

95

182 Cash used in investing activities

(1,071)

(1,417) Financing Activities







Share repurchase programs

(4,085)

(2,556) Debt issued

2,896

4,004 Dividends paid

(1,350)

(1,319) Debt repaid

(691)

(770) Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

(400)

(400) Debt Exchange

(268)

- Net issuance of commercial paper

125

(1) Other - net

(34)

(65) Cash used in financing activities

(3,807)

(1,107) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(659)

1,868 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,818

856 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,159 $ 2,724 Free Cash Flow*







Cash provided by operating activities $ 4,219 $ 4,392 Cash used in investing activities

(1,071)

(1,417) Dividends paid

(1,350)

(1,319) Free cash flow $ 1,798 $ 1,656





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

























2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2021

2020 %



2021

2020 %

Operating/Performance Statistics





















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a] 213

227 (6) %

211

218 (3) % Average train speed (miles per hour) * 25.0

26.9 (7)



25.1

26.0 (3)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) * 22.9

21.6 6



23.2

22.8 2

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 140

136 3



139

133 5

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 207,803

170,626 22



400,890

371,923 8

Train length (feet) 9,410

8,664 9



9,330

8,517 10

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%) 71

82 (11) pts

74

83 (9) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%) 67

76 (9) pts

68

69 (1) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,060

868 22



1,031

882 17

Total employees (average) 30,066

30,059 -



29,910

31,965 (6)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics





















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.16

$ 1.26 71 %

$ 2.01

$ 1.59 26 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 223

189 18



439

414 6

Fuel consumption rate** 1.072

1.107 (3)



1.095

1.112 (2)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)





















Grain & grain products 20,190

16,242 24 %

40,538

32,353 25 % Fertilizer 3,169

3,116 2



6,164

6,160 -

Food & refrigerated 4,641

3,752 24



9,139

8,258 11

Coal & renewables 20,716

18,188 14



38,252

38,193 -

Bulk 48,716

41,298 18



94,093

84,964 11

Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,990

6,286 27



15,045

13,460 12

Metals & minerals 8,584

6,402 34



15,460

14,935 4

Forest products 6,706

5,398 24



13,024

11,439 14

Energy & specialized markets 9,112

7,276 25



18,702

19,322 (3)

Industrial 32,392

25,362 28



62,231

59,156 5

Automotive 3,769

1,740 F



7,542

6,229 21

Intermodal 19,878

17,514 13



38,253

35,248 9

Premium 23,647

19,254 23



45,795

41,477 10

Total 104,755

85,914 22 %

202,119

185,597 9 %





























[a] Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.



* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















2021 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues











Freight revenues $ 4,649 $ 5,132 $ 9,781 Other revenues

352

372

724 Total operating revenues

5,001

5,504

10,505 Operating Expenses











Compensation and benefits

1,026

1,022

2,048 Depreciation

549

550

1,099 Purchased services and materials

490

478

968 Fuel

411

497

908 Equipment and other rents

212

200

412 Other

320

284

604 Total operating expenses

3,008

3,031

6,039 Operating Income

1,993

2,473

4,466 Other income, net

51

125

176 Interest expense

(290)

(282)

(572) Income before income taxes

1,754

2,316

4,070 Income taxes

(413)

(518)

(931) Net Income $ 1,341 $ 1,798 $ 3,139













Share and Per Share











Earnings per share - basic $ 2.01 $ 2.73 $ 4.73 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.00 $ 2.72 $ 4.72 Weighted average number of shares - basic

667.6

658.5

663.1 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

669.2

660.1

664.7 Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 1.07 $ 2.04













Operating Ratio

60.1%

55.1%

57.5% Effective Tax Rate

23.5%

22.4%

22.9%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)















2021

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions)











Grain & grain products $ 766 $ 795 $ 1,561 Fertilizer

170

179

349 Food & refrigerated

235

251

486 Coal & renewables

341

423

764 Bulk

1,512

1,648

3,160 Industrial chemicals & plastics

435

498

933 Metals & minerals

375

467

842 Forest products

316

348

664 Energy & specialized markets

530

546

1,076 Industrial

1,656

1,859

3,515 Automotive

447

428

875 Intermodal

1,034

1,197

2,231 Premium

1,481

1,625

3,106 Total $ 4,649 $ 5,132 $ 9,781 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)











Grain & grain products

203

204

407 Fertilizer

44

54

98 Food & refrigerated

45

48

93 Coal & renewables

174

198

372 Bulk

466

504

970 Industrial chemicals & plastics

140

156

296 Metals & minerals

146

182

328 Forest products

60

64

124 Energy & specialized markets

139

138

277 Industrial

485

540

1,025 Automotive

180

173

353 Intermodal [a]

796

878

1,674 Premium

976

1,051

2,027 Total

1,927

2,095

4,022 Average Revenue per Car











Grain & grain products $ 3,782 $ 3,894 $ 3,838 Fertilizer

3,852

3,304

3,550 Food & refrigerated

5,234

5,226

5,230 Coal & renewables

1,958

2,134

2,051 Bulk

3,246

3,266

3,256 Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,113

3,189

3,153 Metals & minerals

2,563

2,569

2,567 Forest products

5,244

5,463

5,357 Energy & specialized markets

3,828

3,944

3,886 Industrial

3,417

3,442

3,430 Automotive

2,485

2,479

2,482 Intermodal [a]

1,299

1,363

1,332 Premium

1,517

1,547

1,532 Average $ 2,413 $ 2,449 $ 2,432





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2021 2020 Net income $ 5,882 $ 5,349 Add:







Income tax expense

1,754

1,631 Depreciation

2,211

2,210 Interest expense

1,146

1,141 EBITDA $ 10,993 $ 10,331 Adjustments:







Other income, net

(279)

(287) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

53

59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,767 $ 10,103 Debt $ 28,812 $ 26,729 Operating lease liabilities

1,553

1,604 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $180 and $195

607

637 Adjusted debt $ 30,972 $ 28,970 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.9









Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2021 2020 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9

2.9 Factors Affecting Comparability:







Brazos yard impairment [b]

(0.1)

(0.1) Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* 2.8 2.8





[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2020, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2021. [b] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*

















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages Reported results Brazos Yard Adjusted results

(GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

















Income taxes $ 1,631

$ 69

$ 1,700

Net income $ 5,349

$ 209

$ 5,558







* The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.

