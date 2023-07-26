Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $2.57
  • Operating revenue down 5%
  • Reportable derailment rate improved 9%

OMAHA, Neb., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 second quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. These results include the previously disclosed $67 million labor expense and $73 million income tax benefit. This compares to 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share.

"The results this quarter were impacted by softening consumer markets, inflation, a one-time labor expense, and increased workforce levels," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "The entire team remains focused on maintaining a solid service product while taking steps to recapture lost productivity and lay a strong foundation for sustainable future success. We took actions throughout the second quarter to drive greater network fluidity and provide our customers with better service. We finished the quarter with resource levels more aligned with demand, as we stored excess locomotives, improved recrew rates, and reduced borrowed-out employees."

Financial Results: Core Pricing Gains Offset by Reduced Fuel Surcharge Revenue, Lower Volumes, and an Unfavorable Business Mix
Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

  • Operating revenue of $6 billion was down 5% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and an unfavorable business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 2%.
  • Operating ratio was 63.0%, up 280 basis points. This includes an unfavorable 110 basis point impact from a one-time labor agreement payment and a 200 basis point benefit from falling fuel prices.
  • Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 12%.
  • The company repurchased 600,000 shares in second quarter 2023 at an aggregate cost of $120 million.

Operating Performance: Improved Service Performance Supported by Larger Crew Base
Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 202 daily miles per car, an 8% improvement.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 126 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,316 feet, a 1% decline.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 5% to 983 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.086, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.
  • Union Pacific's first half reportable derailment rate improved 9% to 2.45 per million train miles compared to 2.68 for 2022.

2023 Outlook Pressured by Challenging Demand and Cost Environment

  • Consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: +0.1%)
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
  • Forecasting $50 to $70 million in labor expense from new agreements in second half of 2023
  • 2023 Capital Allocation:
    • Capital plan of $3.6 billion
    • Maintain dividend of $1.30/quarter
    • No further 2023 share repurchases planned

Leadership and Board Updates

In separate press releases issued today, the Company appointed Jim Vena as chief executive officer, named Beth Whited as president, elected Mike McCarthy as chairman and appointed two new independent directors, Doyle Simons, and John Wiehoff, to the Board.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023

2022


%

2023

2022


%

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$

5,569

$

5,842


(5)

%

$

11,225

$

11,282


(1)

%

Other revenues

394


427


(8)


794


847


(6)

Total operating revenues

5,963


6,269


(5)


12,019


12,129


(1)

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,269


1,092


16


2,448


2,193


12

Fuel

664


940


(29)


1,430


1,654


(14)

Purchased services and materials

650


622


5


1,303


1,183


10

Depreciation

577


559


3


1,149


1,114


3

Equipment and other rents

248


230


8


483


445


9

Other

351


331


6


708


668


6

Total operating expenses

3,759


3,774


-


7,521


7,257


4

Operating Income

2,204


2,495


(12)


4,498


4,872


(8)

Other income, net

93


163


(43)


277


210


32

Interest expense

(339)


(316)


7


(675)


(623)


8

Income before income taxes

1,958


2,342


(16)


4,100


4,459


(8)

Income tax expense

(389)


(507)


(23)


(901)


(994)


(9)

Net Income

$

1,569

$

1,835


(14)

%

$

3,199

$

3,465


(8)

%

Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$

2.58

$

2.93


(12)

%

$

5.25

$

5.51


(5)

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.57

$

2.93


(12)

$

5.24

$

5.50


(5)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

608.7


625.6


(3)


609.6


628.9


(3)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

609.5


626.8


(3)


610.5


630.2


(3)

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30


-

$

2.60

$

2.48


5

Operating Ratio

63.0

%

60.2

%

2.8

pts

62.6

%

59.8

%

2.8

pts

Effective Tax Rate

19.9

%

21.6

%

(1.7)

pts

22.0

%

22.3

%

(0.3)

pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$

890

$

867


3

%

$

1,833

$

1,744


5

%

Fertilizer

183


183


-


369


363


2

Food & refrigerated

255


271


(6)


518


538


(4)

Coal & renewables

429


492


(13)


934


1,000


(7)

Bulk

1,757


1,813


(3)


3,654


3,645


-

Industrial chemicals & plastics

545


557


(2)


1,081


1,077


-

Metals & minerals

562


562


-


1,098


1,047


5

Forest products

347


386


(10)


679


750


(9)

Energy & specialized markets

632


586


8


1,245


1,138


9

Industrial

2,086


2,091


-


4,103


4,012


2

Automotive

625


561


11


1,212


1,062


14

Intermodal

1,101


1,377


(20)


2,256


2,563


(12)

Premium

1,726


1,938


(11)


3,468


3,625


(4)

Total

$

5,569

$

5,842


(5)

%

$

11,225


11,282


(1)

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products

197


195


1

%

399


400


-

%

Fertilizer

48


53


(9)


93


98


(5)

Food & refrigerated

44


48


(8)


88


95


(7)

Coal & renewables

203


202


-


419


427


(2)

Bulk

492


498


(1)


999


1,020


(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

164


161


2


321


321


-

Metals & minerals

210


205


2


398


387


3

Forest products

55


63


(13)


107


127


(16)

Energy & specialized markets

144


141


2


283


272


4

Industrial

573


570


1


1,109


1,107


-

Automotive

213


192


11


413


382


8

Intermodal [a]

749


805


(7)


1,483


1,562


(5)

Premium

962


997


(4)


1,896


1,944


(2)

Total

2,027


2,065


(2)

%

4,004


4,071


(2)

%

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$

4,527

$

4,451


2

%

$

4,598

$

4,357


6

%

Fertilizer

3,830


3,437


11


3,978


3,701


7

Food & refrigerated

5,740


5,770


(1)


5,851


5,703


3

Coal & renewables

2,107


2,426


(13)


2,228


2,340


(5)

Bulk

3,568


3,642


(2)


3,657


3,574


2

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,336


3,455


(3)


3,368


3,351


1

Metals & minerals

2,677


2,755


(3)


2,760


2,710


2

Forest products

6,337


6,128


3


6,360


5,898


8

Energy & specialized markets

4,388


4,161


5


4,398


4,189


5

Industrial

3,646


3,674


(1)


3,701


3,626


2

Automotive

2,928


2,919


-


2,935


2,780


6

Intermodal [a]

1,471


1,711


(14)


1,521


1,641


(7)

Premium

1,794


1,943


(8)


1,829


1,864


(2)

Average

$

2,748

$

2,830


(3)

%

$

2,804

$

2,771


1

%


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)


Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2023

2022

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

830

$

973

Short-term investments

-


46

Other current assets

2,922


2,933

Investments

2,524


2,375

Properties, net

56,641


56,038

Operating lease assets

1,651


1,672

Other assets

1,465


1,412

Total assets

$

66,033

$

65,449









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year

$

1,745

$

1,678

Other current liabilities

3,504


3,842

Debt due after one year

31,557


31,648

Operating lease liabilities

1,217


1,300

Deferred income taxes

13,069


13,033

Other long-term liabilities

1,747


1,785

Total liabilities

52,839


53,286

Total common shareholders' equity

13,194


12,163

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

66,033

$

65,449

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Year-to-Date

Millions, for the Periods Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Operating Activities





Net income

$

3,199

$

3,465

Depreciation

1,149

1,114

Deferred income taxes

36

93

Other - net

(526)

(505)

Cash provided by operating activities

3,858

4,167

Investing Activities





Capital investments*

(1,607)

(1,645)

Other - net

(67)

105

Cash used in investing activities

(1,674)

(1,540)

Financing Activities





Debt repaid

(1,664)

(1,664)

Debt issued

1,599

4,090

Dividends paid

(1,588)

(1,556)

Share repurchase programs

(705)

(3,473)

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper

19

(151)

Other - net

11

(42)

Cash used in financing activities

(2,328)

(2,796)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(144)

(169)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987

983

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

843

$

814

Free Cash Flow**





Cash provided by operating activities

$

3,858

$

4,167

Cash used in investing activities

(1,674)

(1,540)

Dividends paid

(1,588)

(1,556)

Free cash flow

$

596

$

1,071


*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $46 million in 2022.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*

202


187


8

%

199


192


4

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*

24.1


23.6


2


24.1


23.9


1

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*

23.3


24.6


(5)


23.6


24.3


(3)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

126


123


2


125


126


(1)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

207,606


209,789


(1)


414,254


419,495


(1)

Train length (feet)

9,316


9,439


(1)


9,238


9,321


(1)

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

79


62


17

pts

76


67


9

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

64


56


8

pts

63


59


4

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

983


1,034


(5)


987


1,045


(6)

Total employees (average)

32,060


30,715


4


31,766


30,452


4

Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

2.86

$

4.03


(29)

%

$

3.04

$

3.48


(13)

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

226


226


-


458


460


-

Fuel consumption rate***

1.086


1.076


1


1.105


1.096


1

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

18,858


19,459


(3)

%

38,902


40,488


(4)

%

Fertilizer

2,953


3,115


(5)


6,089


6,266


(3)

Food & refrigerated

4,514


4,257


6


9,057


8,959


1

Coal & renewables

20,864


20,558


1


43,361


44,808


(3)

Bulk

47,189


47,389


-


97,409


100,521


(3)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,214


7,685


(6)


14,305


15,244


(6)

Metals & minerals

9,209


9,662


(5)


18,156


18,407


(1)

Forest products

5,815


6,694


(13)


11,364


13,319


(15)

Energy & specialized markets

9,817


9,105


8


19,316


18,171


6

Industrial

32,055


33,146


(3)


63,141


65,141


(3)

Automotive

4,687


4,140


13


9,087


8,287


10

Intermodal

17,567


18,710


(6)


35,687


36,628


(3)

Premium

22,254


22,850


(3)


44,774


44,915


-

Total

101,498


103,385


(2)

%

205,324


210,577


(2)

%


*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


2023

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues








Freight revenues

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

11,225

Other revenues

400

394

794

Total operating revenues

6,056

5,963

12,019

Operating Expenses








Compensation and benefits

1,179

1,269

2,448

Fuel

766

664

1,430

Purchased services and materials

653

650

1,303

Depreciation

572

577

1,149

Equipment and other rents

235

248

483

Other

357

351

708

Total operating expenses

3,762

3,759

7,521

Operating Income

2,294

2,204

4,498

Other income, net

184

93

277

Interest expense

(336)

(339)

(675)

Income before income taxes

2,142

1,958

4,100

Income tax expense

(512)

(389)

(901)

Net Income

$

1,630

$

1,569

$

3,199










Share and Per Share








Earnings per share - basic

$

2.67

$

2.58

$

5.25

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.67

$

2.57

$

5.24

Weighted average number of shares - basic

610.6

608.7

609.6

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

611.5

609.5

610.5

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

2.60










Operating Ratio

62.1

%

63.0

%

62.6

%

Effective Tax Rate

23.9

%

19.9

%

22.0

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)


2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)








Grain & grain products

$

943

$

890

$

1,833

Fertilizer

186

183

369

Food & refrigerated

263

255

518

Coal & renewables

505

429

934

Bulk

1,897

1,757

3,654

Industrial chemicals & plastics

536

545

1,081

Metals & minerals

536

562

1,098

Forest products

332

347

679

Energy & specialized markets

613

632

1,245

Industrial

2,017

2,086

4,103

Automotive

587

625

1,212

Intermodal

1,155

1,101

2,256

Premium

1,742

1,726

3,468

Total

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

11,225

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)








Grain & grain products

202

197

399

Fertilizer

45

48

93

Food & refrigerated

44

44

88

Coal & renewables

216

203

419

Bulk

507

492

999

Industrial chemicals & plastics

157

164

321

Metals & minerals

188

210

398

Forest products

52

55

107

Energy & specialized markets

139

144

283

Industrial

536

573

1,109

Automotive

200

213

413

Intermodal [a]

734

749

1,483

Premium

934

962

1,896

Total

1,977

2,027

4,004

Average Revenue per Car








Grain & grain products

$

4,668

$

4,527

$

4,598

Fertilizer

4,135

3,830

3,978

Food & refrigerated

5,963

5,740

5,851

Coal & renewables

2,341

2,107

2,228

Bulk

3,743

3,568

3,657

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,402

3,336

3,368

Metals & minerals

2,853

2,677

2,760

Forest products

6,384

6,337

6,360

Energy & specialized markets

4,408

4,388

4,398

Industrial

3,760

3,646

3,701

Automotive

2,944

2,928

2,935

Intermodal [a]

1,573

1,471

1,521

Premium

1,866

1,794

1,829

Average

$

2,861

$

2,748

$

2,804


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP 

Debt / Net Income







Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023

2022

Debt

$

33,302

$

33,326

Net income

6,732


6,998

Debt / net income

4.9


4.8

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023

2022

Net income

$

6,732

$

6,998

Add:







Income tax expense

1,981


2,074

Depreciation

2,281


2,246

Interest expense

1,323


1,271

EBITDA

$

12,317

$

12,589

Adjustments:







Other income, net

(493)


(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]

53


54

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,877

$

12,217

Debt

$

33,302

$

33,326

Operating lease liabilities

1,563


1,631

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0

-


-

Adjusted debt

$

34,865

$

34,957

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.9


2.9


[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2022, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2023.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

