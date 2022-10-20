Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Oct 20, 2022, 07:45 ET

  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.19
  • Operating revenue up 18%
  • Adjusted operating income up 13%

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share. These results include a $114 million charge for a change to prior period accounting estimates related to new, tentative and ratified labor agreements.  Excluding the effects of that charge, adjusted third quarter net income was $2.0 billion, or $3.19 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share.

"We made positive strides in the third quarter to increase network fluidity and better meet customer demand," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Inflationary pressures and operational inefficiencies continued to challenge us. We reported strong revenue and operating income growth in the quarter through increased fuel surcharge revenue, volume gains, and solid core pricing. As we close out 2022, we will maintain strong price discipline while improving efficiency and service to capitalize on the available demand."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

  • Operating revenue of $6.6 billion was up 18% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, and core pricing gains.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 3%.
  • Union Pacific's reported operating ratio was 59.9%. Excluding the charge, the adjusted operating ratio of 58.2% deteriorated by 190 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 70 basis points.
  • Adjusted operating income of $2.7 billion was up 13%.
  • The company repurchased 9.5 million shares in third quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.1 billion.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Improve Sequentially but Lag Prior Year Results; Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 2% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 124 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% decline.
  • Average maximum train length increased 1% to 9,483 feet.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity of 1,045 car miles per employee was flat.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.056, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
  • Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate improved 20% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 1.00 for year-to-date 2021.

2022 Guidance: Update Reflects Challenging Year

Updated

  • Full year carload growth ~3%
  • Full year reported operating ratio around 60%
  • Capital spending of $3.4 billion
  • Full year share repurchases of $6.5 billion

Affirmed

  • Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
  • Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$

6,109

$

5,166


18

%

$

17,391

$

14,947


16

%

Other revenues

457


400


14


1,304


1,124


16

Total operating revenues

6,566


5,566


18


18,695


16,071


16

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,278


1,040


23


3,471


3,088


12

Fuel

932


544


71


2,586


1,452


78

Purchased services and materials

626


510


23


1,809


1,478


22

Depreciation

563


553


2


1,677


1,652


2

Equipment and other rents

215


217


(1)


660


629


5

Other

319


270


18


987


874


13

Total operating expenses

3,933


3,134


25


11,190


9,173


22

Operating Income

2,633


2,432


8


7,505


6,898


9

Other income, net

124


38

F


334


214


56

Interest expense

(315)


(290)


9


(938)


(862)


9

Income before income taxes

2,442


2,180


12


6,901


6,250


10

Income taxes

(547)


(507)


8


(1,541)


(1,438)


7

Net Income

$

1,895

$

1,673


13

%

$

5,360

$

4,812


11

%

























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$

3.05

$

2.58


18

%

$

8.56

$

7.31


17

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

3.05

$

2.57


19

$

8.54

$

7.29


17

Weighted average number of shares - basic

620.4


648.7


(4)


626.1


658.3


(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

621.5


650.3


(4)


627.4


659.9


(5)

Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.07


21

$

3.78

$

3.11


22

























Operating Ratio

59.9

%

56.3

%

3.6

pts

59.9

%

57.1

%

2.8

pts

Effective Tax Rate

22.4

%

23.3

%

(0.9)

pts

22.3

%

23.0

%

(0.7)

pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$

880

$

731


20

%

$

2,624

$

2,292


14

%

Fertilizer

178


172


3


541


521


4

Food & refrigerated

290


253


15


828


739


12

Coal & renewables

611


531


15


1,611


1,295


24

Bulk

1,959


1,687


16


5,604


4,847


16

Industrial chemicals & plastics

579


503


15


1,656


1,436


15

Metals & minerals

601


488


23


1,648


1,330


24

Forest products

390


342


14


1,140


1,006


13

Energy & specialized markets

624


578


8


1,762


1,654


7

Industrial

2,194


1,911


15


6,206


5,426


14

Automotive

601


417


44


1,663


1,292


29

Intermodal

1,355


1,151


18


3,918


3,382


16

Premium

1,956


1,568


25


5,581


4,674


19

Total

$

6,109

$

5,166


18

%

$

17,391


14,947


16

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products

190


185


3

%

590


592


-

%

Fertilizer

51


55


(7)


149


153


(3)

Food & refrigerated

48


48


-


143


141


1

Coal & renewables

243


232


5


670


604


11

Bulk

532


520


2


1,552


1,490


4

Industrial chemicals & plastics

165


153


8


486


449


8

Metals & minerals

202


188


7


589


516


14

Forest products

62


63


(2)


189


187


1

Energy & specialized markets

140


145


(3)


412


422


(2)

Industrial

569


549


4


1,676


1,574


6

Automotive

198


166


19


580


519


12

Intermodal [a]

811


809


-


2,373


2,483


(4)

Premium

1,009


975


3


2,953


3,002


(2)

Total

2,110


2,044


3

%

6,181


6,066


2

%

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$

4,641

$

3,937


18

%

$

4,449

$

3,869


15

%

Fertilizer

3,504


3,125


12


3,634


3,398


7

Food & refrigerated

6,017


5,246


15


5,809


5,235


11

Coal & renewables

2,514


2,298


9


2,403


2,146


12

Bulk

3,685


3,244


14


3,612


3,252


11

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,508


3,277


7


3,404


3,195


7

Metals & minerals

2,969


2,596


14


2,799


2,577


9

Forest products

6,347


5,457


16


6,044


5,390


12

Energy & specialized markets

4,434


3,996


11


4,273


3,924


9

Industrial

3,852


3,482


11


3,702


3,448


7

Automotive

3,030


2,500


21


2,866


2,488


15

Intermodal [a]

1,672


1,424


17


1,651


1,362


21

Premium

1,939


1,608


21


1,890


1,557


21

Average

$

2,895

$

2,528


15

%

$

2,814

$

2,464


14

%


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)


Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,267

$

960

Short-term investments

46


46

Other current assets

3,092


2,545

Investments

2,314


2,241

Properties, net

55,689


54,871

Operating lease assets

1,703


1,787

Other assets

1,232


1,075

Total assets

$

65,343

$

63,525









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year

$

1,678

$

2,166

Other current liabilities

4,034


3,578

Debt due after one year

31,744


27,563

Operating lease liabilities

1,303


1,429

Deferred income taxes

12,868


12,675

Other long-term liabilities

1,973


1,953

Total liabilities

53,600


49,364

Total common shareholders' equity

11,743


14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

65,343

$

63,525

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Operating Activities







Net income

$

5,360

$

4,812

Depreciation

1,677


1,652

Deferred income taxes

180


189

Other - net

(147)


(150)

Cash provided by operating activities

7,070


6,503

Investing Activities







Capital investments*

(2,690)


(1,945)

Maturities of short-term investments

46


64

Purchases of short-term investments

(46)


(40)

Other - net

131


129

Cash used in investing activities

(2,559)


(1,792)

Financing Activities







Debt issued

6,080


3,901

Share repurchase programs

(5,497)


(5,846)

Dividends paid

(2,362)


(2,045)

Debt repaid

(2,185)


(1,120)

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper

(203)


125

Debt exchange

-


(270)

Other - net

(43)


(36)

Cash used in financing activities

(4,210)


(5,291)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

301


(580)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

983


1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,284

$

1,238

Free Cash Flow**







Cash provided by operating activities

$

7,070

$

6,503

Cash used in investing activities

(2,559)


(1,792)

Dividends paid

(2,362)


(2,045)

Free cash flow

$

2,149

$

2,666


*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $55 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)

191


195


(2)

%

192


205


(6)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *

23.7


24.2


(2)


23.8


24.8


(4)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

24.4


24.0


2


24.3


23.5


3

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

124


127


(2)


126


135


(7)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

214,999


207,059


4


634,494


607,949


4

Train length (feet)

9,483


9,359


1


9,376


9,340


-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

62


66


(4)

pts

65


72


(7)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

58


60


(2)

pts

59


65


(6)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,045


1,044


-


1,045


1,036


1

Total employees (average)

30,841


29,810


3


30,582


29,877


2

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

3.96

$

2.37


67

%

$

3.64

$

2.13


71

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

227


221


3


687


660


4

Fuel consumption rate***

1.056


1.068


(1)


1.083


1.085


-

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

18,554


17,326


7

%

59,042


57,864


2

%

Fertilizer

2,802


3,038


(8)


9,068


9,202


(1)

Food & refrigerated

4,430


4,685


(5)


13,389


13,824


(3)

Coal & renewables

25,169


24,539


3


69,977


62,791


11

Bulk

50,955


49,588


3


151,476


143,681


5

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,702


7,746


(1)


22,946


22,791


1

Metals & minerals

10,053


8,922


13


28,460


24,382


17

Forest products

6,573


6,381


3


19,892


19,405


3

Energy & specialized markets

9,322


9,780


(5)


27,493


28,482


(3)

Industrial

33,650


32,829


3


98,791


95,060


4

Automotive

4,347


3,507


24


12,634


11,049


14

Intermodal

18,296


18,390


(1)


54,924


56,643


(3)

Premium

22,643


21,897


3


67,558


67,692


-

Total

107,248


104,314


3

%

317,825


306,433


4

%


*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



2022

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues















Freight revenues

$

5,440

$

5,842

$

6,109

$

17,391

Other revenues

420


427


457


1,304

Total operating revenues

5,860


6,269


6,566


18,695

Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

1,101


1,092


1,278


3,471

Fuel

714


940


932


2,586

Purchased services and materials

561


622


626


1,809

Depreciation

555


559


563


1,677

Equipment and other rents

215


230


215


660

Other

337


331


319


987

Total operating expenses

3,483


3,774


3,933


11,190

Operating Income

2,377


2,495


2,633


7,505

Other income, net

47


163


124


334

Interest expense

(307)


(316)


(315)


(938)

Income before income taxes

2,117


2,342


2,442


6,901

Income taxes

(487)


(507)


(547)


(1,541)

Net Income

$

1,630

$

1,835

$

1,895

$

5,360

















Share and Per Share















Earnings per share - basic

$

2.58

$

2.93

$

3.05

$

8.56

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.57

$

2.93

$

3.05

$

8.54

Weighted average number of shares - basic

632.2


625.6


620.4


626.1

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

633.6


626.8


621.5


627.4

Dividends declared per share

$

1.18

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

3.78

















Operating Ratio

59.4

%

60.2

%

59.9

%

59.9

%

Effective Tax Rate

23.0

%

21.6

%

22.4

%

22.3

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2022


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)















Grain & grain products

$

877

$

867

$

880

$

2,624

Fertilizer

180


183


178


541

Food & refrigerated

267


271


290


828

Coal & renewables

508


492


611


1,611

Bulk

1,832


1,813


1,959


5,604

Industrial chemicals & plastics

520


557


579


1,656

Metals & minerals

485


562


601


1,648

Forest products

364


386


390


1,140

Energy & specialized markets

552


586


624


1,762

Industrial

1,921


2,091


2,194


6,206

Automotive

501


561


601


1,663

Intermodal

1,186


1,377


1,355


3,918

Premium

1,687


1,938


1,956


5,581

Total

$

5,440

$

5,842

$

6,109

$

17,391

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















Grain & grain products

205


195


190


590

Fertilizer

45


53


51


149

Food & refrigerated

47


48


48


143

Coal & renewables

225


202


243


670

Bulk

522


498


532


1,552

Industrial chemicals & plastics

160


161


165


486

Metals & minerals

182


205


202


589

Forest products

64


63


62


189

Energy & specialized markets

131


141


140


412

Industrial

537


570


569


1,676

Automotive

190


192


198


580

Intermodal [a]

757


805


811


2,373

Premium

947


997


1,009


2,953

Total

2,006


2,065


2,110


6,181

Average Revenue per Car















Grain & grain products

$

4,269

$

4,451

$

4,641

$

4,449

Fertilizer

4,016


3,437


3,504


3,634

Food & refrigerated

5,637


5,770


6,017


5,809

Coal & renewables

2,262


2,426


2,514


2,403

Bulk

3,508


3,642


3,685


3,612

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,247


3,455


3,508


3,404

Metals & minerals

2,660


2,755


2,969


2,799

Forest products

5,672


6,128


6,347


6,044

Energy & specialized markets

4,219


4,161


4,434


4,273

Industrial

3,574


3,674


3,852


3,702

Automotive

2,640


2,919


3,030


2,866

Intermodal [a]

1,566


1,711


1,672


1,651

Premium

1,782


1,943


1,939


1,890

Average

$

2,711

$

2,830

$

2,895

$

2,814


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022

2021

Net income

$

7,071

$

6,523

Add:







Income tax expense

2,058


1,955

Depreciation

2,233


2,208

Interest expense

1,233


1,157

EBITDA

$

12,595

$

11,843

Adjustments:







Other income, net

(417)


(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]

52


56

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,230

$

11,602

Debt

$

33,422

$

29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,629


1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($40) and ($21)

(139)


(72)

Adjusted debt

$

34,912

$

31,416

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA

2.9


2.7


[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*












Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

adjustment

(non-GAAP)

Operating income

$

2,633

$

114


$

2,747

Net income

1,895


86



1,981

Diluted EPS

$

3.05

$

0.14


$

3.19

Operating ratio

59.9

%

(1.7)

pts

58.2

%














Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

adjustment

(non-GAAP)

Operating income

$

7,505

$

114


$

7,619

Net income

5,360


86



5,446

Diluted EPS

$

8.54

$

0.14


$

8.68

Operating ratio

59.9

%

(0.7)

pts

59.2

%


*

The above tables reconcile our results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), and adjusted operating ratio, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and operating ratio as indicators of operating performance.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

