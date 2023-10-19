Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $2.51
  • Operating revenue of $5.9 billion
  • Operating income of $2.2 billion

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 third quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share.

"We faced many challenges in the quarter, including continued inflationary pressures and a drop in carloads," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally we gained momentum through the quarter, which positions us to provide our customers with great service. Operating and safety metrics are showing solid improvement, as we increase asset utilization. We are aligning the team around our strategy focused on being the best in safety, service, and operational excellence as we drive growth to the railroad. Through our day-to-day actions, we will continue to make improvements as we exit the year."

Financial Results: Operating Revenue Reduced by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Lower Volumes
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

  • Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was down 10% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 3%.
  • Operating ratio was 63.4%, up 350 basis points. Rising fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 170 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 17%.

Operating Performance: Service Strengthening as Resource Utilization Improves 
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 200 daily miles per car, a 5% improvement.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 4% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,537 feet, a 1% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 6% to 985 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.052, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
  • Union Pacific's year to date reportable personal injury and derailment rates improved.

2023 Full Year Outlook Remains Relatively Unchanged

  • Year to date softness in consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: 0.0%)
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
  • 2023 Capital Allocation:
    • Updated capital plan of $3.7 billion
    • Maintain dividend of $1.30/quarter
    • No further 2023 share repurchases planned

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israeli wars and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and future volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and planned capital investments ; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and


3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date





















Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%





















Operating Revenues









































Freight revenues

$

5,545

$

6,109

(9)

%

$

16,770

$

17,391

(4)

%




















Other revenues

396


457

(13)

1,190


1,304

(9)





















Total operating revenues

5,941


6,566

(10)

17,960


18,695

(4)





















Operating Expenses









































Compensation and benefits

1,201


1,278

(6)

3,649


3,471

5





















Fuel

702


932

(25)

2,132


2,586

(18)





















Purchased services and materials

668


626

7

1,971


1,809

9





















Depreciation

580


563

3

1,729


1,677

3





















Equipment and other rents

235


215

9

718


660

9





















Other

378


319

18

1,086


987

10





















Total operating expenses

3,764


3,933

(4)

11,285


11,190

1





















Operating Income

2,177


2,633

(17)

6,675


7,505

(11)





















Other income, net

106


124

(15)

383


334

15





















Interest expense

(334)


(315)

6

(1,009)


(938)

8





















Income before income taxes

1,949


2,442

(20)

6,049


6,901

(12)





















Income tax expense

(421)


(547)

(23)

(1,322)


(1,541)

(14)





















Net Income

$

1,528

$

1,895

(19)

%

$

4,727

$

5,360

(12)

%































































Share and Per Share









































Earnings per share - basic

$

2.51

$

3.05

(18)

%

$

7.76

$

8.56

(9)

%




















Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.51

$

3.05

(18)

$

7.75

$

8.54

(9)





















Weighted average number of shares - basic

608.7


620.4

(2)

609.3


626.1

(3)





















Weighted average number of shares - diluted

609.8


621.5

(2)

610.3


627.4

(3)





















Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30

-

$

3.90

$

3.78

3
































































Operating Ratio

63.4

%

59.9

%

3.5

pts

62.8

%

59.9

%

2.9

pts




















Effective Tax Rate



21.6

%

22.4

%

(0.8)

pts

21.9

%

22.3

%

(0.4)





















UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date
























For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%
























Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$

825

$

880


(6)

%

$

2,658

$

2,624


1

%























Fertilizer

194


178


9


563


541


4
























Food & refrigerated

259


290


(11)


777


828


(6)
























Coal & renewables

488


611


(20)


1,422


1,611


(12)
























Bulk

1,766


1,959


(10)


5,420


5,604


(3)
























Industrial chemicals & plastics

557


579


(4)


1,638


1,656


(1)
























Metals & minerals

556


601


(7)


1,654


1,648


-
























Forest products

333


390


(15)


1,012


1,140


(11)
























Energy & specialized markets

611


624


(2)


1,856


1,762


5
























Industrial

2,057


2,194


(6)


6,160


6,206


(1)
























Automotive

609


601


1


1,821


1,663


10
























Intermodal

1,113


1,355


(18)


3,369


3,918


(14)
























Premium

1,722


1,956


(12)


5,190


5,581


(7)
























Total

$

5,545

$

6,109


(9)

%

$

16,770


17,391


(4)

%























Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products

183


190


(4)

%

582


590


(1)

%























Fertilizer

51


51


-


144


149


(3)
























Food & refrigerated

45


48


(6)


133


143


(7)
























Coal & renewables

231


243


(5)


650


670


(3)
























Bulk

510


532


(4)


1,509


1,552


(3)
























Industrial chemicals & plastics

163


165


(1)


484


486


-
























Metals & minerals

206


202


2


604


589


3
























Forest products

54


62


(13)


161


189


(15)
























Energy & specialized markets

146


140


4


429


412


4
























Industrial

569


569


-


1,678


1,676


-
























Automotive

210


198


6


623


580


7
























Intermodal [a]

763


811


(6)


2,246


2,373


(5)
























Premium

973


1,009


(4)


2,869


2,953


(3)
























Total

2,052


2,110


(3)

%

6,056


6,181


(2)

%























Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$

4,486

$

4,641


(3)

%

$

4,563

$

4,449


3

%























Fertilizer

3,818


3,504


9


3,921


3,634


8
























Food & refrigerated

5,847


6,017


(3)


5,850


5,809


1
























Coal & renewables

2,114


2,514


(16)


2,187


2,403


(9)
























Bulk

3,465


3,685


(6)


3,592


3,612


(1)
























Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,406


3,508


(3)


3,381


3,404


(1)
























Metals & minerals

2,688


2,969


(9)


2,736


2,799


(2)
























Forest products

6,197


6,347


(2)


6,305


6,044


4
























Energy & specialized markets

4,201


4,434


(5)


4,331


4,273


1
























Industrial

3,612


3,852


(6)


3,671


3,702


(1)
























Automotive

2,894


3,030


(4)


2,921


2,866


2
























Intermodal [a]

1,459


1,672


(13)


1,500


1,651


(9)
























Premium

1,769


1,939


(9)


1,809


1,890


(4)
























Average

$

2,702

$

2,895


(7)

%

$

2,769

$

2,814


(2)

%

























[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) 



Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,







Millions, Except Percentages

2023

2022







Assets














Cash and cash equivalents

$

750

$

973







Short-term investments

16


46







Other current assets

3,047


2,933







Investments

2,580


2,375







Properties, net

57,010


56,038







Operating lease assets

1,670


1,672







Other assets

1,467


1,412







Total assets

$

66,540

$

65,449























Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity














Debt due within one year

$

1,724

$

1,678







Other current liabilities

3,580


3,842







Debt due after one year

31,153


31,648







Operating lease liabilities

1,244


1,300







Deferred income taxes

13,095


13,033







Other long-term liabilities

1,740


1,785







Total liabilities

52,536


53,286







Total common shareholders' equity

14,004


12,163







Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

66,540

$

65,449







UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) 


Year-to-Date






Millions, for the Periods Ended September 30,

2023

2022






Operating Activities











Net income

$

4,727

$

5,360






Depreciation

1,729

1,677






Deferred income taxes

59

180






Other - net

(531)

(147)






Cash provided by operating activities

5,984

7,070






Investing Activities











Capital investments*

(2,582)

(2,690)






Other - net

(68)

131






Cash used in investing activities

(2,650)

(2,559)






Financing Activities











Dividends paid

(2,380)

(2,362)






Debt repaid

(2,179)

(2,185)






Debt issued

1,599

6,080






Share repurchase programs

(705)

(5,497)






Other - net

125

(246)






Cash used in financing activities

(3,540)

(4,210)






Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(206)

301






Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987

983






Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

781

$

1,284






Free Cash Flow**











Cash provided by operating activities

$

5,984

$

7,070






Cash used in investing activities

(2,650)

(2,559)






Dividends paid

(2,380)

(2,362)






Free cash flow

$

954

$

2,149








*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $55 million in 2022.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



























3rd Quarter


Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023

2022


%

2023

2022



%

Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*

200


191


5

%

199


192


4

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*

23.6


23.7


-


23.9


23.8


-

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*

23.5


24.4


(4)


23.6


24.3


(3)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

129


124


4


126


126


-

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

208,678


214,999


(3)


622,932


634,494


(2)

Train length (feet)

9,537


9,483


1


9,337


9,376


-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

75


62


13

pts

75


65


10

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

64


58


6

pts

63


59


4

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

985


1,045


(6)


984


1,045


(6)

Total employees (average)

31,624


30,841


3


31,800


30,582


4

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

3.12

$

3.96


(21)

%

$

3.07

$

3.64


(16)

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

219


227


(4)


677


687


(1)

Fuel consumption rate***

1.052


1.056


-


1.087


1.083


-

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products

17,649


18,554


(5)

%

56,551


59,042


(4)

%

Fertilizer

2,982


2,802


6


9,071


9,068


-

Food & refrigerated

4,643


4,430


5


13,700


13,389


2

Coal & renewables

23,367


25,169


(7)


66,728


69,977


(5)

Bulk

48,641


50,955


(5)


146,050


151,476


(4)

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,492


7,702


(3)


21,797


22,946


(5)

Metals & minerals

9,253


10,053


(8)


27,409


28,460


(4)

Forest products

5,636


6,573


(14)


17,000


19,892


(15)

Energy & specialized markets

9,621


9,322


3


28,937


27,493


5

Industrial

32,002


33,650


(5)


95,143


98,791


(4)

Automotive

4,624


4,347


6


13,711


12,634


9

Intermodal

17,765


18,296


(3)


53,452


54,924


(3)

Premium

22,389


22,643


(1)


67,163


67,558


(1)

Total

103,032


107,248


(4)

%

308,356


317,825


(3)

%


*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 



2023
















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date
















Operating Revenues































Freight revenues

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

5,545

$

16,770
















Other revenues

400


394


396


1,190
















Total operating revenues

6,056


5,963


5,941


17,960
















Operating Expenses































Compensation and benefits

1,179


1,269


1,201


3,649
















Fuel

766


664


702


2,132
















Purchased services and materials

653


650


668


1,971
















Depreciation

572


577


580


1,729
















Equipment and other rents

235


248


235


718
















Other

357


351


378


1,086
















Total operating expenses

3,762


3,759


3,764


11,285
















Operating Income

2,294


2,204


2,177


6,675
















Other income, net

184


93


106


383
















Interest expense

(336)


(339)


(334)


(1,009)
















Income before income taxes

2,142


1,958


1,949


6,049
















Income tax expense

(512)


(389)


(421)


(1,322)
















Net Income

$

1,630

$

1,569

$

1,528

$

4,727

















































Share and Per Share































Earnings per share - basic

$

2.67

$

2.58

$

2.51

$

7.76
















Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.67

$

2.57

$

2.51

$

7.75
















Weighted average number of shares - basic

610.6


608.7


608.7


609.3
















Weighted average number of shares - diluted

611.5


609.5


609.8


610.3
















Dividends declared per share

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

1.30

$

3.90

















































Operating Ratio

62.1

%

63.0

%

63.4

%

62.8

%















Effective Tax Rate



23.9

%

19.9

%

21.6

%

21.9

%















UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2023


1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)















Grain & grain products

$

943

$

890

$

825

$

2,658

Fertilizer

186


183


194


563

Food & refrigerated

263


255


259


777

Coal & renewables

505


429


488


1,422

Bulk

1,897


1,757


1,766


5,420

Industrial chemicals & plastics

536


545


557


1,638

Metals & minerals

536


562


556


1,654

Forest products

332


347


333


1,012

Energy & specialized markets

613


632


611


1,856

Industrial

2,017


2,086


2,057


6,160

Automotive

587


625


609


1,821

Intermodal

1,155


1,101


1,113


3,369

Premium

1,742


1,726


1,722


5,190

Total

$

5,656

$

5,569

$

5,545

$

16,770

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















Grain & grain products

202


197


183


582

Fertilizer

45


48


51


144

Food & refrigerated

44


44


45


133

Coal & renewables

216


203


231


650

Bulk

507


492


510


1,509

Industrial chemicals & plastics

157


164


163


484

Metals & minerals

188


210


206


604

Forest products

52


55


54


161

Energy & specialized markets

139


144


146


429

Industrial

536


573


569


1,678

Automotive

200


213


210


623

Intermodal [a]

734


749


763


2,246

Premium

934


962


973


2,869

Total

1,977


2,027


2,052


6,056

Average Revenue per Car















Grain & grain products

$

4,668

$

4,527

$

4,486

$

4,563

Fertilizer

4,135


3,830


3,818


3,921

Food & refrigerated

5,963


5,740


5,847


5,850

Coal & renewables

2,341


2,107


2,114


2,187

Bulk

3,743


3,568


3,465


3,592

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,402


3,336


3,406


3,381

Metals & minerals

2,853


2,677


2,688


2,736

Forest products

6,384


6,337


6,197


6,305

Energy & specialized markets

4,408


4,388


4,201


4,331

Industrial

3,760


3,646


3,612


3,671

Automotive

2,944


2,928


2,894


2,921

Intermodal [a]

1,573


1,471


1,459


1,500

Premium

1,866


1,794


1,769


1,809

Average

$

2,861

$

2,748

$

2,702

$

2,769


[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Debt / Net Income







Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023

2022

Debt

$

32,877

$

33,326

Net income

6,365


6,998

Debt / net income

5.2


4.8

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023

2022

Net income

$

6,365

$

6,998

Add:







Income tax expense

1,855


2,074

Depreciation

2,298


2,246

Interest expense

1,342


1,271

EBITDA

$

11,860

$

12,589

Adjustments:







Other income, net

(475)


(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]

56


54

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,441

$

12,217

Debt

$

32,877

$

33,326

Operating lease liabilities

1,606


1,631

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0

-


-

Adjusted debt

$

34,483

$

34,957

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

3.0


2.9


[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.


*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

