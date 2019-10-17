Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter Results
All-Time Best Quarterly Operating Ratio of 59.5%
Oct 17, 2019, 08:00 ET
OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter Results
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.22 increased 3 percent.
- Operating ratio of 59.5 percent improved 2.2 points.
- Operating income of $2.2 billion was down 2 percent.
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2019 third quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018.
"Given the challenging volume environment we delivered solid third quarter financial results, including an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59.5 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The work our employees are doing as part of Unified Plan 2020 is foundational to the company's success and I am confident there are additional improvement opportunities going forward for our customers and shareholders."
Third Quarter Summary
Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was down 7 percent in third quarter 2019, compared to third quarter 2018. Third quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 8 percent compared to 2018. Growth in industrial volumes was more than offset by declines in agricultural products, premium and energy shipments. In addition:
- Quarterly freight revenue declined 7 percent, compared to third quarter 2018, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, decreased fuel surcharge revenue and negative mix.
- Union Pacific's 59.5 percent operating ratio was an all-time best and improved 2.2 points, compared to third quarter 2018.
- The $2.09 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in the third quarter 2019 was 12 percent lower than third quarter 2018.
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 10 percent improvement compared to the third quarter 2018.
- Terminal dwell was 23.4 hours, a 20 percent improvement compared to third quarter 2018.
- Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate was 0.82 per 200,000 employee-hours for the first three quarters 2019, compared to 0.77 for the same period 2018.
- The Company repurchased 6.4 million shares in the third quarter 2019 at an aggregate cost of $1.1 billion. Union Pacific also received 3.2 million shares to complete a $2.5 billion Accelerated Share Repurchase program initiated in February 2019.
Summary of Third Quarter Freight Revenues
- Agricultural Products down 1 percent
- Industrial down 1 percent
- Premium down 9 percent
- Energy down 20 percent
2019 Outlook
"We look forward to building on our Unified Plan 2020 successes as we provide a highly consistent and reliable service product for our customers," Fritz said. "We remain squarely focused on driving long-term shareholder value by appropriately investing in the railroad and returning excess cash to our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2019 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.
Union Pacific Investor contact: Mike Miller at 402-544-4227 or mvmiller@up.com
Union Pacific Media contact: Raquel Espinoza at 402-544-5034 or respinoza@up.com
Supplemental financial information is attached.
This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels and its ability to improve network performance and customer service. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Operating Revenues
|
Freight revenues
|
$
|
5,146
|
$
|
5,558
|
(7)
|
%
|
$
|
15,392
|
$
|
15,997
|
(4)
|
%
|
Other
|
370
|
370
|
-
|
1,104
|
1,078
|
2
|
Total operating revenues
|
5,516
|
5,928
|
(7)
|
16,496
|
17,075
|
(3)
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
1,134
|
1,262
|
(10)
|
3,484
|
3,776
|
(8)
|
Purchased services and materials
|
574
|
632
|
(9)
|
1,723
|
1,861
|
(7)
|
Depreciation
|
557
|
547
|
2
|
1,657
|
1,636
|
1
|
Fuel
|
504
|
659
|
(24)
|
1,595
|
1,891
|
(16)
|
Equipment and other rents
|
236
|
272
|
(13)
|
754
|
803
|
(6)
|
Other
|
277
|
287
|
(3)
|
829
|
801
|
3
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,282
|
3,659
|
(10)
|
10,042
|
10,768
|
(7)
|
Operating Income
|
2,234
|
2,269
|
(2)
|
6,454
|
6,307
|
2
|
Other income
|
53
|
48
|
10
|
187
|
48
|
F
|
Interest expense
|
(266)
|
(241)
|
10
|
(772)
|
(630)
|
23
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,021
|
2,076
|
(3)
|
5,869
|
5,725
|
3
|
Income taxes
|
(466)
|
(483)
|
(4)
|
(1,353)
|
(1,313)
|
3
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,555
|
$
|
1,593
|
(2)
|
%
|
$
|
4,516
|
$
|
4,412
|
2
|
%
|
Share and Per Share
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.16
|
3
|
%
|
$
|
6.39
|
$
|
5.82
|
10
|
%
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.15
|
3
|
$
|
6.36
|
$
|
5.79
|
10
|
Weighted average number of shares - basic
|
699.3
|
737.4
|
(5)
|
707.2
|
758.1
|
(7)
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
701.9
|
740.9
|
(5)
|
709.8
|
761.4
|
(7)
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.80
|
21
|
$
|
2.73
|
$
|
2.26
|
21
|
Operating Ratio
|
59.5%
|
61.7%
|
(2.2)
|
pts
|
60.9%
|
63.1%
|
(2.2)
|
pts
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
23.1%
|
23.3%
|
(0.2)
|
pts
|
23.1%
|
22.9%
|
0.2
|
pts
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Freight Revenues (Millions)
|
Agricultural Products
|
$
|
1,123
|
$
|
1,133
|
(1)
|
%
|
$
|
3,345
|
$
|
3,345
|
-
|
%
|
Energy
|
975
|
1,214
|
(20)
|
2,923
|
3,498
|
(16)
|
Industrial
|
1,485
|
1,497
|
(1)
|
4,389
|
4,274
|
3
|
Premium
|
1,563
|
1,714
|
(9)
|
4,735
|
4,880
|
(3)
|
Total
|
$
|
5,146
|
$
|
5,558
|
(7)
|
%
|
$
|
15,392
|
$
|
15,997
|
(4)
|
%
|
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
|
Agricultural Products
|
278
|
285
|
(2)
|
%
|
821
|
849
|
(3)
|
%
|
Energy
|
374
|
440
|
(15)
|
1,083
|
1,246
|
(13)
|
Industrial
|
467
|
458
|
2
|
1,356
|
1,321
|
3
|
Premium [a]
|
1,010
|
1,133
|
(11)
|
3,093
|
3,250
|
(5)
|
Total
|
2,129
|
2,316
|
(8)
|
%
|
6,353
|
6,666
|
(5)
|
%
|
Average Revenue per Car
|
Agricultural Products
|
$
|
4,042
|
$
|
3,973
|
2
|
%
|
$
|
4,073
|
$
|
3,939
|
3
|
%
|
Energy
|
2,613
|
2,757
|
(5)
|
2,700
|
2,807
|
(4)
|
Industrial
|
3,178
|
3,269
|
(3)
|
3,236
|
3,236
|
-
|
Premium
|
1,546
|
1,513
|
2
|
1,531
|
1,501
|
2
|
Average
|
$
|
2,417
|
$
|
2,399
|
1
|
%
|
$
|
2,423
|
$
|
2,400
|
1
|
%
|
[a]
|
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
|
Sep. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Millions, Except Percentages
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,250
|
$
|
1,273
|
Short-term investments
|
60
|
60
|
Other current assets
|
2,763
|
2,830
|
Investments
|
2,003
|
1,912
|
Net properties
|
53,488
|
52,679
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,931
|
-
|
Other assets
|
483
|
393
|
Total assets
|
$
|
61,978
|
$
|
59,147
|
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
|
Debt due within one year
|
$
|
1,421
|
$
|
1,466
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,166
|
3,160
|
Debt due after one year
|
24,314
|
20,925
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,542
|
-
|
Deferred income taxes
|
11,744
|
11,302
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,775
|
1,871
|
Total liabilities
|
43,962
|
38,724
|
Total common shareholders' equity
|
18,016
|
20,423
|
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
61,978
|
$
|
59,147
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
Millions,
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,516
|
$
|
4,412
|
Depreciation
|
1,657
|
1,636
|
Deferred income taxes
|
297
|
312
|
Other - net
|
(206)
|
14
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
6,264
|
6,374
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital investments
|
(2,495)
|
(2,428)
|
Maturities of short-term investments
|
120
|
90
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
(110)
|
(90)
|
Other - net
|
(22)
|
(6)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(2,507)
|
(2,434)
|
Financing Activities
|
Common share repurchases
|
(5,162)
|
(6,304)
|
Debt issued
|
3,986
|
6,992
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,925)
|
(1,716)
|
Debt repaid
|
(642)
|
(1,807)
|
Net issuance of commercial paper
|
(5)
|
195
|
Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement
|
-
|
(720)
|
Other - net
|
(34)
|
(45)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(3,782)
|
(3,405)
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
(25)
|
535
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
1,328
|
1,275
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
$
|
1,303
|
$
|
1,810
|
Free Cash Flow*
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
6,264
|
$
|
6,374
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(2,507)
|
(2,434)
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,925)
|
(1,716)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
1,832
|
$
|
2,224
|
*
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
For the Periods Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Operating/Performance Statistics
|
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)
|
213
|
193
|
10
|
%
|
201
|
189
|
6
|
%
|
Average train speed (miles per hour)*
|
23.7
|
24.0
|
(1)
|
23.4
|
24.5
|
(4)
|
Average terminal dwell time (hours)*
|
23.4
|
29.3
|
(20)
|
25.1
|
30.6
|
(18)
|
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
|
124
|
105
|
18
|
118
|
104
|
13
|
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
|
215,487
|
240,183
|
(10)
|
645,815
|
698,050
|
(7)
|
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
|
883
|
852
|
4
|
853
|
838
|
2
|
Employees (average)
|
36,659
|
42,323
|
(13)
|
38,456
|
42,057
|
(9)
|
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
|
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
|
$ 2.09
|
$ 2.38
|
(12)
|
%
|
$ 2.13
|
$ 2.27
|
(6)
|
%
|
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
|
232
|
266
|
(13)
|
725
|
803
|
(10)
|
Fuel consumption rate**
|
1.075
|
1.109
|
(3)
|
1.122
|
1.151
|
(3)
|
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
|
Agricultural Products
|
24,001
|
25,911
|
(7)
|
%
|
72,805
|
76,992
|
(5)
|
%
|
Energy
|
36,053
|
45,190
|
(20)
|
105,268
|
129,154
|
(18)
|
Industrial
|
25,080
|
25,899
|
(3)
|
74,934
|
75,939
|
(1)
|
Premium
|
22,973
|
26,313
|
(13)
|
70,494
|
76,264
|
(8)
|
Total
|
108,107
|
123,313
|
(12)
|
%
|
323,501
|
358,349
|
(10)
|
%
|
*
|
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
|
**
|
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
2019
|
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Year-to-Date
|
Operating Revenues
|
Freight revenues
|
$
|
5,010
|
$
|
5,236
|
$
|
5,146
|
$
|
15,392
|
Other revenues
|
374
|
360
|
370
|
1,104
|
Total operating revenues
|
5,384
|
5,596
|
5,516
|
16,496
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
1,205
|
1,145
|
1,134
|
3,484
|
Purchased services and materials
|
576
|
573
|
574
|
1,723
|
Depreciation
|
549
|
551
|
557
|
1,657
|
Fuel
|
531
|
560
|
504
|
1,595
|
Equipment and other rents
|
258
|
260
|
236
|
754
|
Other
|
305
|
247
|
277
|
829
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,424
|
3,336
|
3,282
|
10,042
|
Operating Income
|
1,960
|
2,260
|
2,234
|
6,454
|
Other income
|
77
|
57
|
53
|
187
|
Interest expense
|
(247)
|
(259)
|
(266)
|
(772)
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,790
|
2,058
|
2,021
|
5,869
|
Income taxes
|
(399)
|
(488)
|
(466)
|
(1,353)
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,391
|
$
|
1,570
|
$
|
1,555
|
$
|
4,516
|
Share and Per Share
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
1.94
|
$
|
2.23
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
6.39
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
6.36
|
Weighted average number of shares - basic
|
716.8
|
705.5
|
699.3
|
707.2
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
719.5
|
708.0
|
701.9
|
709.8
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
2.73
|
Operating Ratio
|
63.6%
|
59.6%
|
59.5%
|
60.9%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
22.3%
|
23.7%
|
23.1%
|
23.1%
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
|
2019
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Year-to-Date
|
Freight Revenues (Millions)
|
Agricultural Products
|
$
|
1,067
|
$
|
1,155
|
$
|
1,123
|
$
|
3,345
|
Energy
|
982
|
966
|
975
|
2,923
|
Industrial
|
1,410
|
1,494
|
1,485
|
4,389
|
Premium
|
1,551
|
1,621
|
1,563
|
4,735
|
Total
|
$
|
5,010
|
$
|
5,236
|
$
|
5,146
|
$
|
15,392
|
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
|
Agricultural Products
|
259
|
284
|
278
|
821
|
Energy
|
358
|
351
|
374
|
1,083
|
Industrial
|
429
|
460
|
467
|
1,356
|
Premium [a]
|
1,041
|
1,042
|
1,010
|
3,093
|
Total
|
2,087
|
2,137
|
2,129
|
6,353
|
Average Revenue per Car
|
Agricultural Products
|
$
|
4,123
|
$
|
4,057
|
$
|
4,042
|
$
|
4,073
|
Energy
|
2,740
|
2,753
|
2,613
|
2,700
|
Industrial
|
3,292
|
3,242
|
3,178
|
3,236
|
Premium
|
1,489
|
1,557
|
1,546
|
1,531
|
Average
|
$
|
2,401
|
$
|
2,450
|
$
|
2,417
|
$
|
2,423
|
[a]
|
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
|
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
|
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
|
Millions, Except Ratios
|
Sep. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,070
|
$
|
5,966
|
Add:
|
Income tax expense
|
1,815
|
1,775
|
Depreciation
|
2,212
|
2,191
|
Interest expense
|
1,012
|
870
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
11,109
|
$
|
10,802
|
Adjustments:
|
Other income
|
(233)
|
(94)
|
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
|
71
|
84
|
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
$
|
10,947
|
$
|
10,792
|
Debt
|
$
|
25,735
|
$
|
22,391
|
Operating lease liabilities***
|
1,919
|
2,271
|
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $104 and $135
|
347
|
456
|
Adjusted debt (b)
|
$
|
28,001
|
$
|
25,118
|
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA (b/a)
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
[a]
|
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2019 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
|
*
|
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.
|
**
|
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
|
***
|
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02), Leases. ASU 2016-02 requires companies to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Prior to adoption, the present value of operating leases was used in this calculation.
SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation
Share this article