Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter Results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Results

Diluted earnings per share of $2.22 increased 3 percent.

Operating ratio of 59.5 percent improved 2.2 points.

Operating income of $2.2 billion was down 2 percent.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2019 third quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.6 billion, or $2.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018.

"Given the challenging volume environment we delivered solid third quarter financial results, including an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59.5 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The work our employees are doing as part of Unified Plan 2020 is foundational to the company's success and I am confident there are additional improvement opportunities going forward for our customers and shareholders."

Third Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was down 7 percent in third quarter 2019, compared to third quarter 2018. Third quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 8 percent compared to 2018. Growth in industrial volumes was more than offset by declines in agricultural products, premium and energy shipments. In addition:

Quarterly freight revenue declined 7 percent, compared to third quarter 2018, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, decreased fuel surcharge revenue and negative mix.

Union Pacific's 59.5 percent operating ratio was an all-time best and improved 2.2 points, compared to third quarter 2018.

The $2.09 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in the third quarter 2019 was 12 percent lower than third quarter 2018.

per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in the third quarter 2019 was 12 percent lower than third quarter 2018. Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 10 percent improvement compared to the third quarter 2018.

Terminal dwell was 23.4 hours, a 20 percent improvement compared to third quarter 2018.

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate was 0.82 per 200,000 employee-hours for the first three quarters 2019, compared to 0.77 for the same period 2018.

The Company repurchased 6.4 million shares in the third quarter 2019 at an aggregate cost of $1.1 billion . Union Pacific also received 3.2 million shares to complete a $2.5 billion Accelerated Share Repurchase program initiated in February 2019 .

Summary of Third Quarter Freight Revenues

Agricultural Products down 1 percent

Industrial down 1 percent

Premium down 9 percent

Energy down 20 percent

2019 Outlook

"We look forward to building on our Unified Plan 2020 successes as we provide a highly consistent and reliable service product for our customers," Fritz said. "We remain squarely focused on driving long-term shareholder value by appropriately investing in the railroad and returning excess cash to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2019 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

Union Pacific Investor contact: Mike Miller at 402-544-4227 or mvmiller@up.com

Union Pacific Media contact: Raquel Espinoza at 402-544-5034 or respinoza@up.com

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels and its ability to improve network performance and customer service. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues $ 5,146 $ 5,558 (7) %

$ 15,392 $ 15,997 (4) % Other

370

370 -





1,104

1,078 2

Total operating revenues

5,516

5,928 (7)





16,496

17,075 (3)

Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits

1,134

1,262 (10)





3,484

3,776 (8)

Purchased services and materials

574

632 (9)





1,723

1,861 (7)

Depreciation

557

547 2





1,657

1,636 1

Fuel

504

659 (24)





1,595

1,891 (16)

Equipment and other rents

236

272 (13)





754

803 (6)

Other

277

287 (3)





829

801 3

Total operating expenses

3,282

3,659 (10)





10,042

10,768 (7)

Operating Income

2,234

2,269 (2)





6,454

6,307 2

Other income

53

48 10





187

48 F

Interest expense

(266)

(241) 10





(772)

(630) 23

Income before income taxes

2,021

2,076 (3)





5,869

5,725 3

Income taxes

(466)

(483) (4)





(1,353)

(1,313) 3

Net Income $ 1,555 $ 1,593 (2) %

$ 4,516 $ 4,412 2 %



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic $ 2.22 $ 2.16 3 %

$ 6.39 $ 5.82 10 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.22 $ 2.15 3



$ 6.36 $ 5.79 10

Weighted average number of shares - basic

699.3

737.4 (5)





707.2

758.1 (7)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

701.9

740.9 (5)





709.8

761.4 (7)

Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 0.80 21



$ 2.73 $ 2.26 21





























Operating Ratio

59.5%

61.7% (2.2) pts



60.9%

63.1% (2.2) pts Effective Tax Rate

23.1%

23.3% (0.2) pts



23.1%

22.9% 0.2 pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





























3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 2018 %



2019 2018 %

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Agricultural Products $ 1,123 $ 1,133 (1) %

$ 3,345 $ 3,345 - % Energy

975

1,214 (20)





2,923

3,498 (16)

Industrial

1,485

1,497 (1)





4,389

4,274 3

Premium

1,563

1,714 (9)





4,735

4,880 (3)

Total $ 5,146 $ 5,558 (7) %

$ 15,392 $ 15,997 (4) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Agricultural Products

278

285 (2) %



821

849 (3) % Energy

374

440 (15)





1,083

1,246 (13)

Industrial

467

458 2





1,356

1,321 3

Premium [a]

1,010

1,133 (11)





3,093

3,250 (5)

Total

2,129

2,316 (8) %



6,353

6,666 (5) % Average Revenue per Car

























Agricultural Products $ 4,042 $ 3,973 2 %

$ 4,073 $ 3,939 3 % Energy

2,613

2,757 (5)





2,700

2,807 (4)

Industrial

3,178

3,269 (3)





3,236

3,236 -

Premium

1,546

1,513 2





1,531

1,501 2

Average $ 2,417 $ 2,399 1 %

$ 2,423 $ 2,400 1 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)











Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2019 2018 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,250 $ 1,273 Short-term investments

60

60 Other current assets

2,763

2,830 Investments

2,003

1,912 Net properties

53,488

52,679 Operating lease assets

1,931

- Other assets

483

393 Total assets $ 61,978 $ 59,147









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,421 $ 1,466 Other current liabilities

3,166

3,160 Debt due after one year

24,314

20,925 Operating lease liabilities

1,542

- Deferred income taxes

11,744

11,302 Other long-term liabilities

1,775

1,871 Total liabilities

43,962

38,724 Total common shareholders' equity

18,016

20,423 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 61,978 $ 59,147

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









Millions, Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities







Net income $ 4,516 $ 4,412 Depreciation

1,657

1,636 Deferred income taxes

297

312 Other - net

(206)

14 Cash provided by operating activities

6,264

6,374 Investing Activities







Capital investments

(2,495)

(2,428) Maturities of short-term investments

120

90 Purchases of short-term investments

(110)

(90) Other - net

(22)

(6) Cash used in investing activities

(2,507)

(2,434) Financing Activities







Common share repurchases

(5,162)

(6,304) Debt issued

3,986

6,992 Dividends paid

(1,925)

(1,716) Debt repaid

(642)

(1,807) Net issuance of commercial paper

(5)

195 Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

-

(720) Other - net

(34)

(45) Cash used in financing activities

(3,782)

(3,405) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(25)

535 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,328

1,275 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,303 $ 1,810 Free Cash Flow*







Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,264 $ 6,374 Cash used in investing activities

(2,507)

(2,434) Dividends paid

(1,925)

(1,716) Free cash flow $ 1,832 $ 2,224





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

























3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2019

2018 %



2019

2018 %

Operating/Performance Statistics





















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) 213

193 10 %

201

189 6 % Average train speed (miles per hour)* 23.7

24.0 (1)



23.4

24.5 (4)

Average terminal dwell time (hours)* 23.4

29.3 (20)



25.1

30.6 (18)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 124

105 18



118

104 13

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 215,487

240,183 (10)



645,815

698,050 (7)

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 883

852 4



853

838 2

Employees (average) 36,659

42,323 (13)



38,456

42,057 (9)

























Locomotive Fuel Statistics





















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.09

$ 2.38 (12) %

$ 2.13

$ 2.27 (6) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 232

266 (13)



725

803 (10)

Fuel consumption rate** 1.075

1.109 (3)



1.122

1.151 (3)

























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)





















Agricultural Products 24,001

25,911 (7) %

72,805

76,992 (5) % Energy 36,053

45,190 (20)



105,268

129,154 (18)

Industrial 25,080

25,899 (3)



74,934

75,939 (1)

Premium 22,973

26,313 (13)



70,494

76,264 (8)

Total 108,107

123,313 (12) %

323,501

358,349 (10) %





* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



















2019 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues















Freight revenues $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 5,146 $ 15,392 Other revenues

374

360

370

1,104 Total operating revenues

5,384

5,596

5,516

16,496 Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

1,205

1,145

1,134

3,484 Purchased services and materials

576

573

574

1,723 Depreciation

549

551

557

1,657 Fuel

531

560

504

1,595 Equipment and other rents

258

260

236

754 Other

305

247

277

829 Total operating expenses

3,424

3,336

3,282

10,042 Operating Income

1,960

2,260

2,234

6,454 Other income

77

57

53

187 Interest expense

(247)

(259)

(266)

(772) Income before income taxes

1,790

2,058

2,021

5,869 Income taxes

(399)

(488)

(466)

(1,353) Net Income $ 1,391 $ 1,570 $ 1,555 $ 4,516

















Share and Per Share















Earnings per share - basic $ 1.94 $ 2.23 $ 2.22 $ 6.39 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.22 $ 2.22 $ 6.36 Weighted average number of shares - basic

716.8

705.5

699.3

707.2 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

719.5

708.0

701.9

709.8 Dividends declared per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.97 $ 2.73

















Operating Ratio

63.6%

59.6%

59.5%

60.9% Effective Tax Rate

22.3%

23.7%

23.1%

23.1%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



















2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions)















Agricultural Products $ 1,067 $ 1,155 $ 1,123 $ 3,345 Energy

982

966

975

2,923 Industrial

1,410

1,494

1,485

4,389 Premium

1,551

1,621

1,563

4,735 Total $ 5,010 $ 5,236 $ 5,146 $ 15,392 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















Agricultural Products

259

284

278

821 Energy

358

351

374

1,083 Industrial

429

460

467

1,356 Premium [a]

1,041

1,042

1,010

3,093 Total

2,087

2,137

2,129

6,353 Average Revenue per Car















Agricultural Products $ 4,123 $ 4,057 $ 4,042 $ 4,073 Energy

2,740

2,753

2,613

2,700 Industrial

3,292

3,242

3,178

3,236 Premium

1,489

1,557

1,546

1,531 Average $ 2,401 $ 2,450 $ 2,417 $ 2,423





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios Sep. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2019 2018 Net income $ 6,070 $ 5,966 Add:







Income tax expense

1,815

1,775 Depreciation

2,212

2,191 Interest expense

1,012

870 EBITDA $ 11,109 $ 10,802 Adjustments:





Other income

(233)

(94) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

71

84 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 10,947 $ 10,792 Debt $ 25,735 $ 22,391 Operating lease liabilities***

1,919

2,271 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $104 and $135

347

456 Adjusted debt (b) $ 28,001 $ 25,118 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA (b/a)

2.6

2.3





[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2019 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2019.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*** Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02), Leases. ASU 2016-02 requires companies to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Prior to adoption, the present value of operating leases was used in this calculation.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.up.com

