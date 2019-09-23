Union Pacific Shares Life-Saving Messages During Rail Safety Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific will share life-saving messages reminding drivers and pedestrians to use caution every time they cross the tracks during national Rail Safety Week events scheduled across Union Pacific's 23-state system, Sept. 22-28.

A driver stops as railroad signals activate for an approaching train in Rocklin, California. Union Pacific's Rail Safety Week efforts will raise awareness about the importance of safely crossing train tracks.

"Railroad crossing incidents involving drivers and pedestrians are preventable if people remain vigilant near the tracks and avoid risky behavior," said Erin Batt, Union Pacific's chief safety officer. "Rail Safety Week is a great opportunity for communities to raise awareness about how people can keep themselves and their families safe near rail lines."

Trains hit a person or vehicle at railroad crossings every four hours in America, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration. Union Pacific hopes to reverse the trend by discouraging unsafe behavior such as ignoring railroad warnings and walking on tracks in areas that are not designated crossings. Designated crossings can be marked with x-shaped railroad signage or equipped with red flashing lights, bells and gates.

Union Pacific will share rail safety tips on social media during Rail Safety Week and collaborate with other organizations participating in the nationwide education effort. Events include supporting law enforcement observing motorist behavior in Superior, Wisconsin, Sept. 24. On Sept. 27, Union Pacific and Metra, Chicago's commuter railroad, will host a rail safety education outreach effort with National Transportation Safety Board Member Jennifer Homendy, Safe Kids Worldwide, Clifford the Big Red Dog and the Village of Elmhurst.

It's important to remember trains do not operate on set schedules and to expect a train at all times. Practicing the following rail safety tips throughout the year will help drivers and pedestrians stay safe near railroad tracks:

Only cross the tracks at designated railroad crossings, located where the street intersects with the tracks.

Never walk between the rails or in areas that are not designated crossings.

Avoid distractions including loud music, texting or talking on cell phones when crossing the railroad tracks.

Stay away from trains and other railroad property including bridges, yards and other equipment.

Call the phone number posted at the crossing or 911 to report unsafe behavior on or around the tracks.

More information is available at https://www.up.com/safety

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

