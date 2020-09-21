Union Pacific Teams with Safe Kids Worldwide and Chuggington to Educate Families During National Rail Safety Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every five days a child dies as a result of a train collision, and approximately every three hours a vehicle or pedestrian is struck on the tracks. Union Pacific is collaborating with two national partners – Safe Kids Worldwide and Herschend Entertainment Studios (HES), the franchise owner of preschool TV series Chuggington – to help families understand the potentially devastating impact of distracted and risky behavior during National Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.

"Nearly all rail-related fatalities and injuries are preventable," said Erin Batt, Union Pacific's chief safety officer. "Our goal this week is to remind communities to stay alert around railroad tracks and avoid distractions, such as texting or talking on the phone."

In partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, a new, interactive infographic was launched at http://www.safekids.org/retrain-your-brain/ to help drivers and pedestrians "ReTrain Your Brain." The information is part of a nationwide social media campaign targeting teens and their parents.

Union Pacific and Safe Kids Worldwide also are joining forces with HES and the stars of the animated series Chuggington: Tales from the Rails to educate young children about rail safety. The campaign, which includes a new video featuring three train engines known as "Chuggers," is designed to teach families three important lessons:

Don't walk along train tracks – Walking near or on tracks is against the law and trains can overhang tracks by at least 3 feet. TRAINS ARE BIG!

Cross railroad tracks only at places marked by a crossbuck, lights or gates – Look both ways before crossing. TRAINS ARE QUIET!

Wait for the train to pass – When lights are flashing or the gates are down, wait for the train to pass. Even if you're in a hurry, don't try to beat the train by rushing across the tracks. Trains can take up to a mile to stop. TRAINS ARE FAST!

Visit chuggington.com/railsafety to watch the video and take the accompanying Rail Safety Pledge. Free, downloadable activity sheets, as well as classroom posters and bulletin board décor, also are available.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

