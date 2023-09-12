Union Pacific's Newest Offering Removes Full Day of Transit Between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, Creating Unmatched Service for Customers

News provided by

Union Pacific Corporation

12 Sep, 2023, 10:35 ET

New Route Brings Needed Competition for Trucking as Mexican Exports Increase 

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena announced today at Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference that the railroad's Mexico intermodal products – Eagle and Falcon Premium – create unmatched intermodal services, connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Union Pacific recently removed a full day of transit time for customers shipping on Eagle and Falcon Premium. Eagle Premium delivers seamless interchange between Mexico, Chicago, the West Coast, and eastern U.S. points, including Detroit, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky. Falcon Premium, developed jointly with Canadian National (CN) and Grupo Mexico (GMXT), serves all CN points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan.

Both Eagle and Falcon Premium take advantage of Union Pacific's route between Texas and Chicago. The services provide customers an environmentally responsible alternative to truck along a critical trade corridor, just in time to serve companies that have recently relocated to Mexico. Union Pacific's transit improvements directly compete with truck and benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances and temperature-controlled products.

"Union Pacific has a great network, and we will continue leveraging it to offer our customers competitive, world-class service," said Vena. "I'm optimistic about the strong performance and the growth potential as a result of our operational excellence and opportunities created by the nearshoring trend in Mexico."

Advantages for Union Pacific's customers include:

  • The most reliable, proven network connecting Mexico to the U.S. and Canada, leveraging each railroad's best services and routes including Union Pacific's 30-year history in Mexico. Union Pacific remains the only railroad to serve all six of Mexico's major gateways.
  • Seven-day per week service between GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Silao, Guanajuato. Service includes both interchange with GMXT at Eagle Pass, Texas, as well as through Union Pacific's Port Laredo Intermodal Terminal at Laredo, Texas, which is the shortest route and provides the most efficient delivery time with the least amount of elevation gain and crew changes.

"Hundreds of miles are saved on the Union Pacific route from Mexico to Chicago, eastern U.S. cities and Canada compared to other solutions, and for our customers, this translates into service dependability and total delivered cost savings," said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific executive vice president – Marketing and Sales. "We're excited to offer this one-of-a-kind service and expect our customers to win in the marketplace."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Also from this source

Union Pacific Uses Proceeds from 2022 Green Bond to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Support of Climate Change Goals

Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.