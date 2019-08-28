Union Park by Hillwood Communities Features New Sustainable Elementary School

LITTLE ELM, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood Communities announced today the opening of a new school in Union Park, its master-planned development in Little Elm. Union Park Elementary School, Denton ISD's 24th campus serving grades K-5, became the focal point of the 1,100-acre master planned community when it opened this month to welcome students for the Fall 2019 semester.

The primary campus, located on Union Park Blvd. in the northeastern part of the community on land donated by Hillwood Communities, is the fourth generation of the district's prototype elementary school.

"Hillwood Communities has been incredibly supportive," said Lorena Salas, principal of Union Park Elementary School. "The company hosted two events at the Porch, which allowed us to come together to create our learning community."

"We are particularly proud of our environmentally friendly features," said Salas. "Now that we have our solar panels up and running and a cistern to water our grass, we want to start an environmental club for the students to teach them about energy and water conservation."

The school's many "green" features include rain water collection, geothermal heating/cooling and solar panels. Extensive windows provide natural lighting throughout the school, creating substantial energy savings and a relaxing learning environment for students and staff.

The school is the ninth campus in the Braswell High School feeder pattern. With a capacity to serve 740 students, the campus is the final major project from the Capital Improvement Plan approved by district voters in 2013.

In addition to hosting a new school, Union Park has also introduced new home options by broadening the offerings for its 3,200 home sites. Diversification enables more buyers to enjoy the benefits of master-planned living within amenity-rich communities, and in close proximity to major highways and Denton ISD's quality K-12 education.

"Responding to the demand for quality and affordability is a priority for Hillwood Communities, and we are paying attention to the changing needs of home buyers'," said Elaine Ford, senior vice president of Hillwood Communities. "Homes across the market are appreciating quickly, so we have diversified by adding smaller lots and homes to the mix to appeal to more of the buyers who aspire to live in our communities."

A unique multigenerational community, Union Park boasts a wide range of amenities from a food truck park to a regional park with greenbelts and gathering spaces for movie nights and other community events. The company recently broke ground on a fitness park scheduled to open late Spring 2020.

Union Park offers a variety of home designs priced from the mid $200s to $500s. Union Park is pleased to welcome three new builders to the program with Beazer, Bloomfield, and D.R. Horton offering both traditional and patio homes. Last fall, Union Park introduced Del Webb Active Adult homes, starting at $224,000 for buyers 55+. In addition, Union Park's existing builders American Legend, Drees, Highland and Plantation have introduced new plans and opened new models to meet affordability and new buyer trends while maintaining the known quality of Union Park.

"Union Park is known for welcoming neighbors of all generations, at all stages of life," said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. "By widening the circle with additional builders and plans, we are including new neighbors in this extraordinary community."

For more on Union Park by Hillwood, please visit https://www.unionparkbyhillwood.com/.

About Hillwood Communities

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 28,000 single-family lots in 89 master-planned communities across 13 states and two countries. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit http://www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

