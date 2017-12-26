Union Partners Acquires Automotive Steel Technical Center

The 9,500 square foot facility was built in 2005 to house Heidtman's automotive technical and commercial teams under one roof. Union Partners will use the location as a focal point of the organization's commitment to best-in-class testing and research, including its work with both mills and OEMs to bring new advanced high strength (AHSS) and ultra high strength steels to the marketplace. The acquisition also provides the opportunity for future expansion to over 150,000 square feet at the company's existing Gibraltar facility.

"One of the biggest motivations for us in starting Union Partners was to identify and support – both financially and operationally – opportunities in the metals industry where innovation is alive and well," said the company's founders Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass in a joint statement. "This testing facility deepens our commitment to the next generation of steel products. It also deepens our commitment to our mills and customers as we all work together to understand the vast capabilities of these new materials."

Complimentary to its pursuit of technical innovation is the support Union Partner's portfolio companies provide in processing and distributing steel products in the marketplace. One example is the recent installation of an industry-leading Braner slitting line at the organization's Gibraltar location. This heavy gauge slitter is capable of processing hot rolled black, hot rolled pickled and oiled, and cold rolled coils with mechanical properties ranging to 100,000-psi in gauges up to .500".

About Union Partners

Union Partners LLC is a full-service metals and logistics holding company focused on the long-term ownership and successful operations of its portfolio companies. Union Partners' facilities are located throughout North America, including the proud expansion in Michigan. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate, and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial ventures. Union Partners provides the strategic vision, capital and operational experience to ensure all its stakeholders are positioned for success.

