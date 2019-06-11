Union Partners I LLC Announces Major Rebrand To UPG Enterprises LLC

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago based Union Partners I LLC, a strategic operator of metals and logistics companies, announced they have rebranded to UPG Enterprises LLC. The holding company name change elevates the focus on UPG's metal processing, manufacturing and distribution capabilities while highlighting its family of brands, which include Maksteel, Contractors Steel, Mapes & Sprowl, Lamination Specialties, National Metalwares and Chicago Steel. The rebrand includes a new logo, updated digital presence and strategic marketing communications.

"Since the founding of UPG, our team has worked tirelessly to hand-pick exceptional companies to join our family," stated UPG co-founders, Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass. "We wanted our brand refresh to highlight our focus as operators and long-term owners, elevate the power of our partnerships and enforce our world-class capabilities."

The new UPG logo brings a sharp new visual identity, characterizing the brand as bold, strong and solid. UPG's focus on partnership is reflected in the company's new tagline, "Stronger Together." "Stronger Together" highlights the company's foundation of partnership, an approach UPG takes with its employees, customers and vendors.

UPG's new branding will allow all portfolio companies to stand out in their respective industries with bold new imagery, new "Powered by UPG" tagline, unique positioning and fresh marketing campaigns in both digital and traditional mediums.

Visit upgllc.com to stay up-to-date on the new brand evolution.

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is a strategic operator of a portfolio of metals and logistics companies. With 21 locations throughout North America, its operations include Chicago Steel, Contractors Steel, Lamination Specialties, Maksteel, Mapes & Sprowl Steel and National Metalwares. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate and logistics, the company prides itself on having the integrity of a family-owned business with an entrepreneurial spirit.

