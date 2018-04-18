Union Partners Names Chris Sekella as Executive Vice President for U.S. Operations

Chris is well respected within the industry for his leadership, business acumen and results-driven approach. In addition, his proven track record within the steel industry will be highly applicable when identifying strategic growth and process improvement opportunities at Union Partners' numerous service centers throughout North America.

"We are extremely excited that Chris is joining the team," said Union Partners co-founders Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass in a joint statement. "His recognized leadership abilities and breadth of expertise in the metals industry, specifically with steel service centers, will further position our family of companies for success."

Chris brings over 25 years of experience in the steel industry to the company. Formerly Vice President and General Manager at National Material Company (NMC), one of the largest independent steel service centers in North America, Chris drove top line profit growth and market share increases in various highly competitive environments. Prior to joining NMC, he held numerous positions at Worthington Industries, a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company.

Chris currently resides in the Chicagoland area with his family.

For more information on Union Partners, please visit their website at www.unionpartnersllc.com.

About Union Partners

Chicago based Union Partners I LLC is a hands-on, full-service metals and logistics company with locations across North America. Their steel service centers specialize in metal distribution and processing, and related logistics services. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate, and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial ventures. Union Partners provides the strategic vision, capital and operational experience to ensure all its stakeholders are positioned for success.

