Union Partners Names Senior Director of Technical Services

With the goal of expanding market share and enhancing product quality, Ohanian's leadership will be instrumental in the growth and success of the company's electrical steel business. Further, his ability to develop tailored, ground floor technical solutions to meet customer needs will be pivotal to maximizing the client experience.

Prior to joining Union Partners, Ohanian most recently worked for Tempel, an independent manufacturer of precision magnetic steel laminations, as their Director of Technical Services. Over his eighteen years with the company, Ohanian made a name for himself for his results and customer-focused approach. His extensive experience and knowledge of the electrical steel and lamination industry will play a big part in his ability to support and further advance Union Partners' electrical steel division moving forward.

"We are beyond pleased that Vahe has joined our team," stated Randy Hayes, VP of Electrical Steel at Union Partners. "His breadth of expertise in the industry and ability to drive business growth while exceeding customer expectations will be invaluable when applied to our electrical steel focused companies."

Ohanian added, "The opportunities that exist at Union Partners are vast. Given my background, I look forward to the added value I can bring to such a dynamic and quickly growing company. As is my favorite motto - 'Let's study it first, get it right, and expand'."

Ohanian joins Union Partners at a time of rapid growth for the company with the acquisitions of three leading steel service centers in 2018 - Lamination Specialties, Maksteel, and newly announced Contractors Steel.

About Union Partners

Chicago based Union Partners I LLC is a hands-on, full-service metals and logistics company. Their steel service centers specialize in metal distribution and processing, and related logistics services. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate, and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial values.

