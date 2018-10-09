Union Partners Names Steve Letnich as COO of Contractors Steel

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago based Union Partners is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Letnich as their newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of Contractors Steel, effective immediately. Letnich succeeds Marc Bokas, who has retired after over 40 years in the industry.

Letnich joins Contractors Steel with nearly 25 years of experience in the steel and metals industry. Throughout his career, he has held numerous leadership positions at industry mainstays including Outokumpu, Castle Metals, Central Steel & Wire, and Worthington Industries. Letnich has a broad base of experience in the long and flat product space where he has driven team-based profit and market share increases in highly competitive environments.

Letnich's leadership marks a new chapter of growth and opportunity for Contractors Steel. They recently invested in new, state-of-the-art equipment including new press brakes as well as Anglemaster, Amada Laser, and Python robotic plasma cutting machines to further enhance their capabilities. Contractors also reaffirmed their commitment to just-in-time delivery for their customers by adding additional tractors to their already robust fleet.

"We couldn't be more excited to usher in a new era for Contractors Steel by welcoming a seasoned leader like Steve to the team," stated Chris Sekella, EVP-U.S. Operations for Union Partners. "There are tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead for the company. Steve's reputation, proven track record, and experience in the industry positions Contractors and their customers to capitalize on these opportunities and realize even more success in the future."

About Union Partners

Chicago based Union Partners I LLC is a hands-on, full-service metals and logistics company. Their steel service centers specialize in metal distribution and processing, and related logistics services. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate, and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial values.

