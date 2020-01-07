Union Square Advisors Hires Mark Villanueva as Managing Director

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors, a boutique technology-focused investment bank, announced today that Mark Villanueva has joined in New York as a Managing Director focused on the firm's newly created Capital Structure Advisory business. In this role, Villanueva will work closely with Michael Meyer, Partner and Head of Capital Structure Advisory, in advising existing and prospective clients on a wide range of debt financing alternatives as they navigate the leveraged finance landscape.

"We are thrilled to have Mark join our Capital Structure Advisory team, as it demonstrates our commitment to fortifying a cutting edge and sophisticated advisory offering that serves our clients' financing needs," said Meyer.

"As we embark on what may be a more turbulent next chapter in the credit cycle, a growing number of clients and issuers need innovative and effective advisory services now in order to plan for the future," said Villanueva. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Mike and team to bolster the firm's Capital Structure Advisory offering."

Villanueva joins the firm with more than 15 years of experience in both the buy and sell sides of leveraged finance, along with special situations and liability management. Most recently, Villanueva was a Principal at Eaglehill Advisors LLC underwriting and structuring middle-market investments as well as providing liability management advice to portfolio companies of private equity firms experiencing operational shifts or stress. Prior to Eaglehill, he was a Vice President at Citigroup Global Capital Markets, specializing in broadly syndicated leveraged finance transactions. Villanueva began his career as a finance and restructuring attorney at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

For more information on Union Square Advisors' Capital Structure Advisory business, visit www.usadvisors.com.

About Union Square Advisors

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that supports clients on their most important strategic transactions. Our team is led by former heads of the world's leading technology investment banking practices and professionals with deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, and agented private capital financing services. Our business centers on Software, IT Infrastructure, and Internet & Digital Media. Since our founding in 2007, we have completed more than 110 transactions representing more than $98 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.usadvisors.com.

