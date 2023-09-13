Union Square Advisors Hires Top HealthTech Dealmakers Ezequiel Navar and Alexander Despo to Expand Practice and Offerings

News provided by

Union Square Advisors

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Navar and Despo collectively bring 30+ years of investment banking experience to the firm

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors, a leading technology-focused investment bank, today announced the expansion of its HealthTech practice through the hires of Managing Director Ezequiel (Zeke) Navar and Vice President Alexander (Alex) Despo. Effective immediately, Navar will lead the firm's practice and report directly to Co-Founder, Partner and President Ted Smith.

Navar and Despo will take a focused and thematic approach to HealthTech coverage, combining their broad transaction experience with deep insights into the intersection of both industries. Their focuses will include health AI, behavioral health, value-based care enablement, financialization of health care (e.g., cost containment, fraud & abuse, payment integrity, etc.), revenue cycle management (RCM), pharma-IT, payor / self-funded plans and personalized medicine.

"There has never been a more pivotal time for tech-enabled solutions to help streamline the complex healthcare industry," said Smith. "Leveraging Zeke and Alex's expertise will allow Union Square Advisors to play a crucial role in driving this innovation forward through the execution of strategic transactions in the space."

"It is an honor to become a part of the Union Square Advisors team and lead this important practice," said Navar. "I look forward to collaborating with both Alex and the existing, talented team to provide our clients with the service and results that they expect from such a well-respected firm."

Navar and Despo both join the firm from Crosstree Capital, previously serving as the Head of HealthTech and a Vice President, respectively. Navar joins the firm with 25+ years of investment banking experience and a comprehensive, nuanced understanding across providers, patients, payors and pharma. Despo joins the firm with nearly 10 years of investment banking experience, previously working on the investment banking teams at Jefferies and Houlihan Lokey before his time at Crosstree Capital.

About Union Square Advisors

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that offers strategic mergers & acquisitions advice and execution, agented private capital financing and debt capital markets advisory services. Founded in 2007, with offices in San Francisco and New York, Union Square Advisors works with leading public and private technology companies, private equity, venture capital and family offices. Our expertise spans many aspects of the technology landscape, including Enterprise Software and Infrastructure, FinTech, HealthcareTech, Internet+Digital Media, eCommerce, Consumer Software, AIoT & Industrial Technology and other key segments. Since inception, Union Square Advisors has advised on more than 170 strategic transactions exceeding $118B. For more information, please visit http://www.usadvisors.com.

Media Contact:
Kayce D'Onofrio
Prosek Partners for Union Square Advisors
M: 908.358.4724
[email protected]

SOURCE Union Square Advisors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.