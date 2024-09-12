UNION SQUARE KIDS TO PUBLISH NEWEST BOOK STARRING THE PIGEON FROM CELEBRATED AUTHOR/ILLUSTRATOR MO WILLEMS

WILL THE PIGEON GRADUATE?

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, 2025, Union Square Kids will release Will the Pigeon Graduate?, the latest book featuring The Pigeon, from worldwide bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Mo Willems. The new title—well-poised to become a graduation season classic—marks the tenth picture book featuring The Pigeon, Willems' beloved bus-loving character.

Will the Pigeon Graduate? will have kids and "former kids" alike grabbing their caps and donning their gowns for The Pigeon's biggest adventure yet. The uplifting, hilarious and inspirational graduation picture book will help readers of all ages earn a PhD in fun!

In the two decades since The Pigeon made his picture book debut in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, the award-winning collection has sold more than 7 million copies in North America alone; been translated into 20 languages; inspired theatrical productions, museum exhibits and animated specials; and has motivated millions of kids across the country to yell "NO!"

The deal for the rights to Will the Pigeon Graduate? in the U.S., Canada and the UK was negotiated by Union Square & Co. and Hidden Pigeon Company, the multiplatform kids and family content company co-founded by Willems.

"Not so long ago, The Pigeon HAD to go to school. Seeing what happens on the flip side is an equally emotional experience that Mo captures with perfect Pigeon-y trepidation," said Tracey Keevan, Willems' longtime editor and Editorial Director of Union Square Kids.

"The Pigeon has attempted a lot of things: driving the bus, staying up late, avoiding the bath, riding the roller coaster. This time, the stakes are even higher: The Pigeon must face the unknown. That's heavy stuff for any bird," said Willems.

WILL THE PIGEON GRADUATE?

Words and Pictures by Mo Willems

Union Square Kids | March 4, 2025

Ages 3–5 | $18.99 | 40 pages | ISBN 9781454960430

The Pigeon had better graduate! He did the work! He paid attention to the little details! He overcame some BIG obstacles! The Pigeon's got this . . . or does he?

Mo Willems is a three-time Caldecott honoree and the #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of such hits as Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale and the Elephant & Piggie early reader series, for which he has won two Theodor Seuss Geisel Awards and five Geisel Honors. Willems has published over 70 books for children with more than 50 New York Times bestselling titles to his credit. His works have been translated into 26 languages. He has written and produced numerous stage musicals, operas and symphonic stories, as well as television specials, animated shorts and traveling art exhibits based on his books. Willems was the first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. He began his career as a writer and animator on Sesame Street, where he garnered six Emmy Awards.

Union Square & Co. is a talent-driven publisher whose mission is to promote excellence in contemporary publishing and to honor the vision of our creators by providing best-in-class production, editorial and design choices. Headquartered in New York City, Union Square & Co., LLC, is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co., Inc., and includes the adult imprints Union Square & Co., Puzzlewright Press and Sterling Ethos; the children's imprints Union Square Kids and Boxer Books; and the gift and stationery publisher Knock Knock. For more information, visit unionsquareandco.com.

Hidden Pigeon Company (HPC) is an exciting new multiplatform kids and family content company founded in early 2023 by celebrated children's book author Mo Willems along with Stampede Ventures and RedBird Capital Partners. It was formed with the goal of expanding the already-impressive reach and impact of Willems' bestselling catalog of children's books and intellectual property across all entertainment platforms—from television, film and digital to live events, location-based experiences, licensing and merchandising, publishing and more. Hidden Pigeon Company takes its name from Willems' immensely popular character The Pigeon, from Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!, as kids and "former kids" (as Mo likes to say) delight in finding The Pigeon hidden in all his books. HPC's Mo Willems Workshop YouTube channel features fresh content based on Willems' characters and brands, including Elephant & Piggie, Knuffle Bunny and The Pigeon, to inspire creativity and spark serious silliness.

