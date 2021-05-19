Union Square Play launches Parenting+: a new digital community built for parents navigating the early years of parenthood

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Play (USP), the experts in early childhood play and parenting, announced the launch of Parenting+ , a new digital community dedicated to like-minded parents seeking access to experts and specialists, parenting tips, support from other parents, as well as a wide selection of age-specific activities.

Parenting+ was launched at the height of the pandemic--a moment during which so many moms felt so alone. In bringing parents together digitally, community replaces isolation, experts offer support, and a virtual playroom provides fun— all of which has resulted in a special place where one no longer has to be alone on this journey.

"We opened Union Square Play because we felt like there was a gap in terms of what thoughtful parenting is and how to actually achieve it," said Jennie Moness, Co-Founder of Union Square Play and Founder of Mo'Mommies. "Through classes, activities, mom groups, and events, we quickly learned the value of community and how critical it is during those early years of parenting. As a result of that, we launched Parenting+, which takes a holistic approach to parenting infants, babies, and toddlers while also emphasizing what we as parents need in order to thrive."

As a member of the Parenting+ community, new and expectant parents can connect with over 30 vetted parenting experts across a dozen topic areas who can provide you with personalized tips, tricks, and tools to help make the early years of parenting a bit smoother. Parents can tap into these vetted experts for whatever they may need and whenever they may need some extra support. While individual consultations with parenting experts can typically cost upwards of $300 per hour, members of Parenting+ can access these same experts for less than a dollar a day. Responses are guaranteed within 24-48 hours.

In addition to being able to tap into experts, Parenting+ also provides an online forum for parents, facilitated mom groups, and options for both live classes and a library of DIY play activities.

