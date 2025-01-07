Union Square Welcomes Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry to the Neighborhood

Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry is thrilled to announce its relocation from Brannan Street in SoMa to a stunning new showroom in the heart of San Francisco's iconic Union Square shopping district. The new showroom has been thoughtfully designed to offer a more spacious and luxurious experience, with enhanced lighting and layout to showcase the jewelry collection at its finest. Situated among other premier luxury retailers, this prime location ensures an elevated shopping experience for customers.

Rooted in tradition and passion, Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry is a Legacy Business that brings a rich heritage of fine craftsmanship, luxury, and personalized service to Union Square. Known for exquisite custom designs, engagement rings, and an unparalleled collection of fine jewelry, the showroom offers a sophisticated space for customers to explore timeless pieces that celebrate life's most meaningful moments.

"We are honored to carry forward our family's legacy and to contribute to the dynamic Union Square community," said Yair Yachdav, owner of Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry. "This new location allows us to better serve our customers with an enhanced shopping environment that truly reflects the beauty and elegance of our jewelry."

The grand opening event will feature:

Live music





Refreshments





for guests to enjoy An exclusive first look at the latest jewelry collection

Event Details:

Date: January 12, 2025





Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.





Location: 170 Grant Ave., Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94108

For media inquiries, please contact Yair Yachdav at [email protected] or 888-968-8810.

SOURCE Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry